Senator says GOP colleagues question Trump's mental health

WASHINGTON —
A Democratic senator claims that “a few” of his Republican colleagues have expressed concern to him about President Donald Trump’s mental health — and that stems from questions about Trump’s truthfulness.
Minnesota’s Al Franken tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that the concern arises “in the way that we all have this suspicion” that “he lies a lot. He says things that aren’t true. That’s the same as lying, I guess.”
Franken cites Trump’s groundless claim that he would have won the popular vote in the presidential race if not for 3 million to 5 million immigrants in the country illegally voting for his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.
And Trump is said to have told some senators in a private meeting at the White House that he and former Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte would have won in New Hampshire if not for voters bused in from out of state.
Franken is looking at those examples and saying: “You know, that is not the norm for a president of the United States, or, actually, for a human being.”
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
6 Comments
TumbleDry
I think he is sane and knows what he is doing. Even morr scarier.
1
bones
Trumpy voice"I have a very good brain ....it's terrific...it really is... matter of fact it's the biggest and most terrific brain ever.. and with my brain and all of you we are gonna make America great again "
3
CrazyJoe
It doesn't take a degree in psychiatry to diagnose dt's mental illness. And facts prove him to be a compulsive and delusional liar. He obviously lacks even a modicum of impulse control.
A toddler, fully enveloped in the psychological dark clouds and dense fog of the "terrible twos" is in charge of the country.
But unlike a two year old, he's clearly not going to grow out of it.
4
Jimizo
He's just alternatively sane.
1
goldorak
Imo the vast majority of ppl are 'slightly' insane and a substantial number complete nuttas.
Reckon DT is either in the 2nd group or very close. But that's the world we live in, liars, megalomaniacs, 'believers', proselytists etc are the norm.
0
Laguna
Gearin' up to invoke the 25th Amendment.
