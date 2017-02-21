Several killed after small plane crashes into Melbourne shopping center

MELBOURNE —

Several people died aboard a light aircraft that smashed into a shopping center near the Australian city of Melbourne, the state premier said

“A number of people have died as a result of what is the worst civil aviation accident that our state has seen for 30 years,” Victoria premier Daniel Andrews said.

The Beechcraft private charter veered just after take-off into the shopping center, that had yet to open, next to Essendon Fields airport, just north of Melbourne.

