Trudeau says Canada will continue to take refugees

OTTAWA —
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a message for refugees rejected by U.S. President Donald Trump: Canada will take you.
Trudeau tweeted Saturday “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada .”
Trudeau also tweeted a picture of him greeting a Syrian child at Toronto’s airport.
Trudeau oversaw the arrival of more than 39,000 Syrian refugees soon after he was elected in late 2015.
The young prime minister has been reluctant to criticize President Donald Trump. His government has been trying to balance his liberal view of the world while not offending the new Trump administration.
More than 75 percent of Canada’s exports are to the U.S.
11 Comments
-4
Texas A&M Aggie
Bravo, Canada. Take them all. . . .
-2
bass4funk
I'm all for it!!! Go Canada!
2
Waddo
Americans would do well to take a trip over the border and see what a civilised caring country actually looks like.
Go America!
5
rainyday
My sister is helping a Syrian refugee family get settled in Canada. Now when people ask me what the difference between the U.S. and Canada is, instead of the usual answers about guns and hockey I can point out that we haven't become a nation of xenophobic morons who invade other countries and then offer nothing but sarcastic comments on message boards belittling the efforts of those who try to help people those driven from their homes as a result. The U.S. now looks not only hypocritical but also cowardly on the world stage. Canada doesn't.This makes me proud.
-1
Harry_Gatto
Looks like DT is going to have to build a wall on his northern border too.
-1
bass4funk
I think most Americans are quite content with their country, civility returned to the US on Jan. 20th.
So good job Canada! They enjoy open borders, great for them.
0
Jimizo
"I think most Americans are quite content with their country, civility returned to the US on Jan. 20th."
Bass, I think you need to check what 'civility' means.
-2
Texas A&M Aggie
The U.S. now looks not only hypocritical but also cowardly on the world stage.
World opinion has never mattered to us. And it never will. If Canada is OK with letting people in from terrorist breeding hotspots in the world, that's fine by me. Their house, their rules. . . .
-1
bass4funk
Actually, I don't think liberals know what the word means.
I agree.
0
clamenza
As a Canadian, Im embarrassed at this glorified hair model who has done nothing but virtue-signal since he entered office. What he won't do is tell the truth about these refugees and how they are hardly assimilating into Canadian society;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1IawA37r9o
Sure, lets just open our borders to the likes of animals like these..
0
Jimizo
@Bass
civility noun: formal politeness and courtesy in behaviour or speech.
I just don't see how you think this returned to the US on Jan 20th. Many Trump voters liked him for displaying the exact opposite.
