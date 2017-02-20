Trump comment about immigration 'problems' baffles Sweden

STOCKHOLM/WASHINGTON —
U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Sweden experienced an immigration-related security incident prompted a baffled response from the Scandinavian country on Sunday as diplomats asked for an explanation and citizens responded with amusement.
Trump, who in his first weeks in office has tried to sharply tighten U.S. borders on national security grounds, cited Sweden as a country that had experienced problems with immigrants in remarks at a rally on Saturday.
“You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden,” Trump said. “Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible.”
That appeared to confuse the Swedish government, which asked the U.S. State Department to explain what the new president meant.
“We are trying to get clarity,” Swedish Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Catarina Axelsson said.
The State Department said it did not comment on diplomatic communications.
Trump has been widely criticized for making assertions with little supporting evidence.
In recent months, he has argued that more than 3 million people voted fraudulently in the U.S. election, an assertion that election officials say is false, and incorrectly stated that he won the election by the most decisive margin in decades.
Swedish news sources made no mention of a recent terrorism attack or other high-profile crime in the country.
“Nothing spectacular happened in Sweden on Friday,” wrote the Local, an English-language website in Sweden.
Fox News, a U.S. cable news channel that has sometimes been cited favorably by Trump, ran a report on Friday night about alleged migrant-related crime problems in the country.
Sweden’s crime rate has fallen since 2005, official statistics show, even as the country has taken in hundreds of thousands of immigrants from war-torn countries like Syria and Iraq.
Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom appeared to respond to Trump’s latest statement by posting on Twitter an excerpt of a recent speech in which she said democracy and diplomacy “require us to respect science, facts and the media.”
Her predecessor was less circumspect.
“Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound,” former Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt wrote on Twitter.
Other Swedes mocked Trump’s remark on Twitter using the hashtag #LastNightInSweden, posting pictures of reindeer, Swedish meatballs and people assembling the country’s famous IKEA furniture.
“#lastnightinsweden my son dropped his hotdog in the campfire. So sad!” Twitter user Adam Bergsveen wrote.
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.
Order by Time Order by Popularity
12 Comments
Login to comment
5
CrazyJoe
"Sweden. Who would believe this?”
Notice how often he says "can you believe it?" or "could you believe it?" or "would you believe it?"
Pretty much always before something which turns out not to be true.
-6
Burning Bush
Keep everybody guessing, deception, misdirection, confusion.
Clever strategy.
While everybody else fumbles trying to figure you out, proceed with your plan unabated.
6
Jimizo
"What has he been smoking?"
Can you get stoned inhaling swamp gas?
We are beyond fake news now. We need a new term.
6
serendipitous
Burning Bush
I hope you are joking!
It seems like Trump may be able to prove the old saying wrong and that, 'You can fool all the GOP supporters all the time'!!
5
bones
Hey trumpy would never lie right?? Remember he does not need facts or proof!!
3
Jimizo
Didn't he also claim that his movement inspired Brexit?
Didn't that happen before last November?
2
klausdorth
He probably heard it from someone else, who heard it from someone else, who ......
I mean, that's how he gets his alternative facts, right!
Same ol' same ol' every day .... deTrumpless and his own little world.
2
PTownsend
Thanks for sharing a Russian perspective. Speaking for myself, I think many (most?) people living in what Russians call the 'west' prefer honesty; they want to be able to believe their elected officials. However, I'm fully aware there are millions of Americans who want to follow a 'strong' leader and will believe anything he says. Instead of questioning the leader, they attack anyone who questions him. Trump's playing the media better than any leader I can ever recall. He's ramping up fear levels by as you said 'Keep(ing) everybody guessing, deception, misdirection, confusion.'
Trump, by continuing his efforts to undermine US institutions like the media, seems to want to make himself the sole source of MISinformation. And his followers are encouraging him.
2
BertieWooster
The American electorate chose Trump.
What does that say about the American electorate?
1
Northernlife
His followers believe him now that is the scary part...
1
changamangaliay
There was suicide blast in Sehwan Pakistan 2 days ago, Trump might took that for Sweden.
2
SimondB
I can see what has happened here. There was an attack in a place called Sewhan (in Pakistan) on Friday. Someone told DT about it and his feeble little mind thought he was told Sweden and without asking for any further facts or information went ahead and made a complete clown of his self (again). And when he watched cable news he noticed there were no reports about an attack in Sweden which confirmed his "belief" that the media were deliberately ignoring these "attacks".
It might help if he gets his security briefings complete with cleverly drawn pictures that explain difficult matters in a manner you would to a child.
Back to top