Trump criticizes 'fake media' on Flynn story

WASHINGTON —
President Donald Trump stepped up his attacks on the “fake media” Wednesday but the media was fighting back, objecting to a presidential news conference that avoided tough questions and, in the case of one MSNBC program, banning presidential aide Kellyanne Conway from the air.
Trump tweeted and voiced complaints about the media’s treatment of his ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn and the “criminal” leak of details on Flynn’s discussion with Russians. Flynn is out after less than a month, with White House saying Trump lost confidence in him for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about talks with the Russian ambassador.
The president held a news conference prior to meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. As he did during the past week following meetings with leaders of Canada and Japan, Trump called on reporters from friendly news outlets.
On Wednesday, he chose David Brody, a columnist for the Pat Robertson-founded Christian Broadcast Network, and Katie Pavlich, editor of the conservative web site townhall.com.
Brody invoked Flynn, asking if the national security job vacancy would affect the administration’s attitude toward the U.S. nuclear deal with Iran. Trump used that question to complain about unfair media treatment of Flynn. He blamed people upset with his victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton for being responsible for media leaks.
Pavlich asked Trump about compromises he would seek from Israel and the Palestinians to achieve peace.
The questions left other reporters frustrated by a lost opportunity to ask about reports that the Trump campaign had been in contact with Russian officials before his election. Trump smiled and walked away when one reporter shouted out if he could ask about Flynn.
“I wanted to jump up and say, ‘You fired him. Why did you fire him?’” said ABC News’ Jonathan Karl.
CNN’s Jim Acosta said the administration was clearly trying to avoid questions, adding that Trump could “only be shielded for so long.”
Conway, meanwhile, won’t be answering questions on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program, at least for a while. Show co-host Mika Brzezinski said Wednesday that Conway wouldn’t be allowed on the three-hour public affairs program, which has had a love-hate relationship with Trump over the course of the campaign.
Brzezinski said she won’t book Conway, “because I don’t believe in fake news or information that is not true. Every time I’ve seen her on television, something’s askew, off or incorrect.”
It’s been a rough stretch for the presidential counselor. She said on MSNBC Monday that Trump had “full confidence” in Flynn, hours before he lost his job. A government ethics panel urged the White House to discipline her for urging Fox News Channel viewers to buy Ivanka Trump’s products. NBC’s Matt Lauer admonished her, “Kellyanne, that makes no sense,” during a “Today” show interview on Tuesday.
Then there was Kate McKinnon’s portrayal of an unhinged Conway on “Saturday Night Live.”
CNN said last week that it had turned down a chance to book her on Jake Tapper’s Feb 5 program because she had credibility issues; Conway has said she told them she was unavailable that day. Tapper then interviewed Conway on his weekday program two days later, although she hasn’t been on the network since. The White House has banned its officials from appearing on the network.
NBC News said Brzezinski’s statement reflected the views of one program, not the network as a whole. The decision is potentially confusing for both viewers and NBC executives, said Mark Feldstein, a journalism professor at the University of Maryland. What are viewers to think if a source is deemed not credible enough to be on one show but appears on the same network three hours later?
While she wasn’t on “Morning Joe,” she was on NBC News’ higher-profile “Today” show on Tuesday.
She’s not the only Trump administration official who has clashed with the media over facts. Trump aide Stephen Miller was scolded by an angry George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday for not giving evidence to support a claim of voter fraud. White House press secretary Sean Spicer was criticized after his first White House briefing for giving untrue statements about the inauguration.
“Where do you stop?” Feldstein said. “Conway isn’t the only member of the administration who has a truth-telling problem. It starts at the very top. Can you stop putting Donald Trump on the air if what he says is false? You can’t. He’s the president of the United States.”
CBS News “Face the Nation” host John Dickerson, while emphasizing he’s not talking about the “Morning Joe” decision, said it’s important to get the administration’s views on the record, whether or not they prove accurate.
“Part of my job is allowing the administration to explain itself to people and not interrupt them so much they can’t ever get their point of view across,” Dickerson said. “They say what they believe, and then you interrogate them.”
He said he wished he could ask questions that came with a dose of the truth serum sodium pentothal “to get the perfect, truth-filled answers, but that is not going to happen.”
7
TumbleDry
Didn't see that one coming...
It is not a criminal act, it's even welcomed if leaks go against you opponents...
I wonder how much more DT has under his carpet.
-10
Burning Bush
Leaking classified information to the media is a criminal offense, is it not?
7
PTownsend
In yet another attempt to undermine US institutions while simultaneously pointing the blame for another of his screw-ups away from him.
It's pretty scary that the 'media', the primary (only?) source for individuals to stay informed about out what's going on anywhere beyond their homes, is under such constant attack by Trump and rightists who want to limit the ability of the public to learn about what the government, the US citizen's government, is doing in DC.
Sitting at my keyboard I'm able to find a full range of descriptions of events happening throughout the world and multiple interpretations of them. That there are descriptions and interpretations I disagree with is a reality of having a free press.
Those who want to demonize a free press and restrict its ability to report information based on whatever set of beliefs they hold have the right to do so, but while doing so are encouraging a totalitarian state.
9
TumbleDry
BurningBush: only if it is inconvenient for you it seems.
7
CrazyJoe
The important story is what Russian disinformation/propaganda operatives did to poison hearts and minds during the US election, and what Trump promised them in return.
6
katsu78
This is just laying the rhetorical ground-work in his fanatics' heads for the idea that reporting on the wrongdoing of the President is itself a crime.
1
PTownsend
Good question. Would you say Wikileaks is criminal? What happens in Russia when classified information is released, or does that happen?
http://www.businessinsider.com/russia-internet-trolls-and-donald-trump-2016-7
3
Northernlife
Trump threw out conspiracy theories throughout his campaign now when facts come out about thin skinned man boy he just cant handle it..Lock him up!!Karma gets everyone...eat it up Trump you get what ou deserve.
3
SuperLib
Trump, when leaks go after his political rivals: "WikiLeaks has given us a window into the secret corridors of government power.”
Trump, when leaks target him: “I think in addition to that, from intelligence, papers are being leaked, things are being leaked.” Trump added that the leaks were a “criminal action, criminal act."
Verdict: complete wuss.
0
Burning Bush
It's not illegal for private citizens to disseminate information to the public.
It is illegal for intelligence officials who have taken an oath of secrecy and are paid to control information to spread leaks to the media.
1
Citizen2012
he seems a pro of the "fake" news conference...give him a little bit more time and all the reporters in the room allowed to ask a question will be "sakura's" on the White House payrolls.
1
Chicanoinjapan
Didn't Trump himself call for Russia to hack and find Clinton's 33,000 emails?
For someone who claims to have the best it can be quite selective at times.
1
toshiko
Trump's nominewof Secretary of Labors jawt declined tq accept nomition.
-1
bass4funk
Seriously? I remember this:
https://youtu.be/XsFR8DbSRQE
Liberals are experts when it comes to smearing and tarnishing their opponents, but when it comes to recalling any of their hypocrisies, they get selective memory.
0
GW
This is getting painful to watch this FAKE president & his fool hangers on in action, what a disgrace.
Watch out US of A your on a dangerous road right now, hope you can get off it somehow!
0
smithinjapan
Only would Republicans praise Wikileaks and talk about how great leaks are over an open mic and then once it starts going against them blame the leaks and the media for the problems instead of actually addressing the mistakes and errors of their cabinet. Trump engaged in treason and his cabinet criminal behaviour that they have vehemently denied? Well, that's the media's fault! How can we solve it? crack down on leaks in a government so untrusting of its corrupt leader that they won't share critical information for fear he'll sell it to Russia in exchange for them not leaking what they have on Donald.
0
Strangerland
Oh please, Republicans are the most hypocritical humans that ever walked the planet, and always forget it whenever it gets called out ROFL!
