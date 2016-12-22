Trump: Deadly violence in Germany is 'attack on humanity'

PALM BEACH, Fla. —
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump declared Wednesday that the deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in Germany was “an attack on humanity and it’s got to be stopped.” He also suggested he might go forward with his campaign pledge to temporarily ban Muslim immigrants from coming to the United States.
“All along, I’ve been proven to be right, 100 percent correct,” Trump said when asked if the attack in Berlin had caused him to reevaluate the proposal. “What’s happening is disgraceful.”
Trump proposed the Muslim ban during the Republican primary campaign, prompting criticism from both parties. He shifted his rhetoric during the general election to focus on temporarily halting immigration from an unspecified list of countries with ties to terrorism, though he did not disavow the Muslim ban.
Trump addressed reporters for less than two minutes before a meeting with incoming White House national security adviser Michael Flynn. Transition officials did not respond to questions Wednesday seeking clarification about Trump’s positions.
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack in Berlin that left 12 people dead and 48 injured. On Wednesday, German officials launched a Europe-wide manhunt for a “violent and armed” Tunisian man suspected in the killings.
Trump was spending the final days of 2016 huddling with advisers at his palatial private estate in South Florida. He also met Wednesday with Dennis Muilenburg, CEO of Boeing, whose company has a multi-billion dollar contract to build two new Air Force One planes.
Earlier this month, Trump said the cost of the project, which he estimated to be $4 billion, was “out of control.” Following his meeting with the president-elect, Muilenburg vowed to get the job done for less.
“We’re committed to working together to make sure that happens,” he said.
The president-elect was also finalizing his senior White House team, wrapping up a decision-making process that has been dogged by infighting among rival factions within Trump’s organization. Some of Trump’s original campaign aides have expressed concern to the president-elect himself that they are getting boxed out in favor of those more closely aligned with incoming chief of staff Reince Priebus, former chairman of the Republican National Committee.
Among the early advisers who will not be joining Trump at the White House is Corey Lewandowski, his combative first campaign manager. But the operative won’t be far away — Lewandowski announced plans to start a political consulting firm with offices just a block away from the White House.
Lewandowski oversaw Trump’s campaign through the Republican primaries, but he clashed with the candidate’s family and was fired. Still, he remained close to Trump, talking with him frequently and showing up occasionally at the president-elect’s offices during the transition.
Lewandowski said he was offered “multiple opportunities” to join the administration, though people with knowledge of the process said those opportunities did not include senior positions in the West Wing.
The president-elect announced plans to hire economist Peter Navarro to run a new National Trade Council that will be housed in the White House. Navarro, author of “Death By China,” has endorsed a hard line approach toward relations with Beijing.
In a statement, the Trump transition team said the creation of the council “demonstrates the president-elect’s determination to make American manufacturing great again.”
Trump also named billionaire investor Carl Icahn as an adviser on regulatory reform, though the transition team said Icahn would not be serving as a federal government employee.
Transition officials said additional announcements on White House jobs were expected this week.
Trump opened his day by boasting anew about his Nov 8 election victory, tweeting that his win in the Electoral College was more difficult to pull off than winning the popular vote would have been if he had tried. Democrat Hillary Clinton won at least 2.6 million more votes than Trump, an apparent sore point for the president-elect. “
“I would have done even better in the election, if that is possible, if the winner was based on popular vote - but would campaign differently,” he tweeted.
2
Brainiac
I still can't imagine Trump (or his wife) doing something presidential such as attending ceremonies to console victims of terror attacks, school shootings and so on. Has he ever publicly shown compassion to anyone? Trump is in for a lot of wake-up calls after Jan 20.
2
CrazyJoe
We should start a registry of white Christian upper class Republican males, as they apparently represent the greatest threat to the security and stability of America.
-7
bass4funk
Then you don't know the man, what and how he was during the campaign and how he has been throughout his professional career two very entirely different people. The difference is, he just won't put a political spin on it and call a tragedy like this "work place" violence.
2
Lizz
Why does there have to be a ceremony ? He spent an entire day listening to flood victims in Louisiana churches and homes and just three weeks ago with the victims of the Ohio State shooting.
5
SenseNotSoCommon
Jekyll and Hyde. Should that reassure us?
5
Brainiac
bass4funk
That's right, I don't know the man. And neither do you. But please give me an example of when you saw Donald Trump and his wife publicly show compassion for someone. It's probably the most difficult job a leader has to do and I have seen no indication of it in Trump's personality. His wife comes across as an iceberg.
Anyway, I fear that Trump is going to have console victims of bombings, shootings and natural disasters many times over the next few years, so maybe he will learn to do it. I guess every president has to.
-3
hokkaidoguy
No, it should make you question the version of Trump that you've been sold.
4
TorafusuTorasan
@Lizz, if you had said Trump stayed overnight in Lousiana, I'd be super duper impressed. But he flies home every night. Can you imagine Teddy Roosevelt, who spent months on unmapped Amazonian rivers, needing to return to his penthouse daily?
And are you sure Ohio State had a shooting? I recall a car and knife attack.
-5
A Realist
So Trump condemns the terrorist attack in Germany and all the left-wingers turn it into an attack on Trump and " white Christian upper class Republican males"? How sick and sad can they get?
When Merkel heard about this terrorist attack, her first words were that she "hoped it was not a refugee who did it;: when Obama heard about it he went out to play a round of golf. Makes me wonder whose side they are on.
-4
FizzBit
I think you've chosen the wrong word, "console". Strangers can try to console victims, but really, only family and friends work. Any President that attempts to "console" victims is acting. Showing/giving support, which Trump has done and Lizz has proven, would fit.
3
Laguna
Way to be yuuugly right, Donald! What's more important than the victims is your ego. I'm good at making predictions about things which will obviously happen, too, so here's one: Sometime during your presidency, a disturbed white male will massacre up to 20 people with an assault rifle somewhere in America, but it won't matter because the perpetrator will be white and the weapon a gun.
2
plasticmonkey
Check out the big brain on Donald. Who else could propose a blanket ban on all members of a religion, and then when one of them commits a terrorist act gets to congratulate himself on being 'proven to be right'.
I propose a ban on all semiautomatic assault rifles in the United States. I predict that in the near future, sadly, I will be proven to be 100 percent correct.
@Realist
Of course it does. Because you inhabit a black and white universe.
-7
bass4funk
Exactly, we both don't know the man.
He's not even sworn in yet and by the way, how do we know he hasn't behind the scenes? Can you unequivocally say, he hasn't ? Ever? People often act different privately or publicly. All leaders are like that.
Iceberg? So many of us felt the same about the Obama's. I'm just saying, the feeling goes both ways.
I agree with you on that 100%
-5
Lizz
if you had said Trump stayed overnight in Lousiana, I'd be super duper impressed.
Lol. Remember first that he wasn't supposed to go at all because the massive influx of police and first responders to help block roads and provide security would bring the relief effort to a screeching halt.
4
MrBum
How bold of him!
The way they run the country is definitely a bigger problem in America than Muslims.
Contrary to Trump's instant "it was the Muslims" tweet, it's standard for the US president to refrain from saying too much about attacks in foreign countries until the leader of said country makes an official statement, whether publicly or privately. What was Obama supposed to do? Pester Merkel for more information? Send security to every Christmas celebration in the country?
-4
Sabrage
The German leadership were wise in bringing such cultural enrichment for all Germans.
1
MrBum
It wasn't about cultural enrichment, it was about giving refuge to people whose homes are in rubble. You guys talk about compassion for the attack victims, which is completely understandable, but what about compassion for the refugees. The attacker was one man, but people like you will use this as an excuse to stop all immigration, and that's probably what the terrorist wanted.
-5
the_sicilian
The problem with what Merkel did was this blind (or fully understood) faith that bringing a million Muslims (who don't assimilate anywhere except the Middle East) and expecting them to somewhat conform to German morals and standards has torn their country apart. I lived there for the past 5 years and its not a pleasant thing. So the first thing Merkel says is she hopes its not a refugee. How self serving can one be? The media there hides stories and the polezei (police) also hide the races/religions of those arrested because of the PC atmosphere of the left leaning government.
At least Trump wants to take this head on and address the hard issues.
1
Aly Rustom
Exactly!
Especially when the refugees' homes have been reduced to rubble in the name of humanity and fighting terrorism.
Spot on!
If these millions of refugees had gone to Mosul or Raqqa, we would have called them terrorists and would have faulted them for joining with IS. But they didn't do that, did they? When the chips were down and they had to flee, where did they go? Did they go to Raqqa or Mosul to join with IS? NO. Did they go to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States or the rest of the muslim world? Some did because they had no choice. But they, by and large, chose to go to the West. When they needed help, they came to us. They chose us over their ME cousins. They chose us over IS. It was a PR disaster for IS. THAT'S WHY IS is sending THEIR people to drive a wedge between us and the refugees. And what do we do? Take the bait like a bunch of idiots.
-5
sangetsu03
Had this been said about anyone but white christian republican males, more than a few people here would have labeled you as a hate-filled racist, I will label you a such right now. With those words, you have truly demeaned yourself, and your character.
When the Iraq war was being debated on the senate floor, I seem to remember quite a few non-white-male christians voting to attack Iraq. Hillary's was the strongest voice, if I remember correctly, and she was listened to closely because her and her husband had been going on about Saddam and WMD long before Bush even ran for president. Am I right? I also remember a Diane Feinstein, certainly not a white male christian republican, who also voted for the war. Her and her husband profited rather immensely from the war, if I recall correctly, his being a major military contractor and all. 28 democrat senators voted for the Iraq war. And please don't say they were duped by Bush, as many of these democrat senators were on the intelligence and defense committees, and had been since before Bush ran for office. I would daresay that Bush was the one who was duped, and he was the stupidest of the bunch.
We are lucky enough to live in a fairly large world, and there are a great number of countries which are not run by white male christians. These are generally countries were the median income is under $5 per day, and were religious, racial, class, and political hatred exist on a scale you probably can't comprehend. And many of the people who live in these countries would gladly cut off a limb to leave their home countries, and move to a place run why white christian men. You could easily move to one of these countries, and you could be farther away from that group of people you love to hate.
But you can go on and nurse your self hatred, your racial and religious intolerance while you pretend that those you hate are worse than yourself, which probably isn't true. You don't see yourself as part of the problem, which you certainly are. You demand a job which pays a decent wage, you demand clean water, electricity which works 24 hours a day, good infrastructure that can carry you where you want to go, whenever you want to go there. You want quality clothes and other goods for a reasonable price, and a bunch of other things. You fail to realize that your desire for the lifestyle you enjoy is partially maintained by that class of people whom you despise, and that they go to great lengths, so far as to topple foreign governments, in order to keep the flow of energy, materials, and goods flowing. They aren't being entirely selfless, because they and their friends depend on these things to a greater scale than you do, but you are partially responsible for everything they do.
The funniest thing is that as far as Trump is concerned, it was not white christian republican males who voted him into office. This group of people always votes the same way, as they did in the previous two elections against Obama. The people who voted Trump into office were the independent and swing voters, made up primarily of people with no party affiliation, no particular religious affiliation, as well as a fairly large number of minorities. More women voted for Trump than for Hillary, right? But you are the antithesis to the white male christian republican, and begin so, you are identical to him with your racial, religious, and political bias. Thankfully neither they nor you are the ones who choose who becomes president, the choice is made by that rather small percentage of free thinkers who are not blinded by party or religious affiliations, and who are capable of voting for a candidate on his or her merits, rather than which party he or she belongs to.
-4
Frederic Bastiat
Sorry to tell the snowflakes, but Trump's right, again!
