Trump declares it's 'time to join forces' to fix U.S. problems

WASHINGTON —
Heralding a “new chapter of American greatness,” President Donald Trump stood before Congress for the first time Tuesday night and issued a broad call for overhauling the nation’s health care system, significantly boosting military spending and plunging $1 trillion into upgrading crumbling infrastructure.
Striking an optimistic tone, Trump declared: “The time for small thinking is over.”
Trump’s address came at a pivotal moment for a new president elected on pledges to swiftly shake up Washington and follow through on the failed promises of career politicians. His opening weeks in office have been consumed by distractions and self-inflicted wounds, including the bungled rollout of a sweeping immigration and refugee executive order that was blocked by the courts.
Trump, who typically relishes flouting political convention, embraced the pomp and tradition of a presidential address to Congress. He stuck largely to his script, made occasional overtures to Democrats and skipped the personal insults he so often hurls at his opponents.
The president was greeted by enthusiastic applause as he entered the House chamber, though it was filled with Democrats who vigorously oppose his policies and many Republicans who never expected him to be elected. Most Republican lawmakers have rallied around him since the election, hopeful that he will act on the domestic priorities they saw blocked during President Barack Obama’s eight years in office.
Topping that list is undoing Obama’s signature health care law and replacing the sweeping measure. Trump offered a basic blueprint of his priorities, including ensuring that those with pre-existing conditions have access to coverage, allowing people to buy insurance across state lines and offering tax credits and expanded health savings accounts to help Americans purchase coverage. He suggested he would get rid of the current law’s requirement that all Americans carry insurance coverage, saying that “mandating every American to buy government-approved health insurance was never the right solution for America.”
Making a direct appeal for bipartisanship, Trump turned to Democrats and said, “Why not join forces to finally get the job done and get it done right?”
Democrats, now firmly ensconced in the minority, sat silently while Republicans stood and cheered. Some wore blue, pro-health care buttons that read “Protect our care,” and dozens of Democratic women wore white in honor of the suffrage movement.
Trump was vague in his call for tax reform, another Republican priority. He promised “massive tax relief for the middle class” and a reduction in corporate tax rates, but glossed over how he would offset the cuts.
The president also urged Congress to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure package financed through both public and private capital.
“The time has come for a new program of national rebuilding,” he said.
Trump sent unexpectedly mixed messages on immigration, one of his signature campaign issues. He pledged to vigorously target people living in the U.S. illegally who “threaten our communities and prey on our citizens.” But he told news anchors before his speech that he was open to legislation that could provide a pathway to legal status, and he told Congress he believed “real and positive immigration reform is possible.”
First lady Melania Trump sat with special guests who were on hand to amplify the president’s agenda, including the family members of people killed by immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. The widow of former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia also sat alongside Mrs. Trump, a reminder of the president’s well-received nomination of federal appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill Scalia’s seat.
The majority of Trump’s address centered on the domestic, economic-focused issues that were at the center of his presidential campaign. His national security message centered largely on a call for significantly boosting military spending and taking strong but unspecified measures to protect the nation from “radical Islamic terrorism.”
Underscoring the human cost of those efforts, Trump honored Chief Special Warrant Officer William “Ryan” Owens, who was killed in a raid in Yemen during his first days in office. Owens’ widow sat in the guest box with tears streaming down her face as the crowd stood and applauded at length.
Owens’ death, as well as the killing of several civilians, have raised questions about the effectiveness of the raid. Pushing back, the president said Defense Secretary Jim Mattis had assured him that the operation generated “large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies.”
Trump also voiced support for NATO but reiterated his call for partner countries to meet their financial obligations to the military alliance. Trump has previously called NATO “obsolete,” setting some allies on edge about his commitment to the partnership.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Order by Time Order by Popularity
8 Comments
Login to comment
2
viking68
Maybe he stayed on script this time...
Still, the promises made before Congress were full of holes just like his campaign promises. The president and GoP doesn't have any plans. They only have feelings and catch phrases.
It will take at least a year before the legislature does anything. Probably best because they are setting themselves up to lose the next senate race.
1
Laguna
That was the sole difference between this and one of his campaign speeches. All unicorn-rainbow, no specifics. The promises he's made tonight are just going to complicate the job of the GOP congress.
I look forward to seeing his budget. Perhaps it will be written in crayon.
0
smithinjapan
Sorry, trump -- you can't unite people with a worse than "my way or the highway" approach, and not even lead by example, but spit on the idea of it. The US has never been more divided than it is under Trump, and it's not the people that need to change. Hell, even GWB is demanding Trump give up and give in on certain issues, like tax returns. We all have to pay taxes, why does Trump get to skip out? If he isn't, why not share that fact? That's just one example.
1
Strangerland
The president asks for 'the time for small thinking' to be over, and to 'join forces to finally get the job done and get it done right'.
The problem is that while he says those things in a speech, he contravenes them in his actions outside that speech.
People are not going to follow your words if you do not follow them yourself. What he is asking for is good, but he needs to take action to get those things to happen.
Stop decrying the news. Stop getting hung up on the Oscars. Be a noble man, and people will follow. Be a petty man and people will belittle.
1
Mike L
I'm bored of American politics now.
I prefer watching my kids argue about who wrote on the wall. Much the same thing.
1
Strangerland
Not enough to not comment on it though apparently.
0
TorafusuTorasan
Nutty performance art. One minute reading the teleprompters line about 'the artificially high price of DRUGS' (Trump's emphasis), then stopping to do an Elvis style finger pointy thing to someone in the audience without any explanation. Who was he signalling to that is so concerned about high drug prices? Don't all these congresspeople already get the best taxpayer provided health care?
Or the little aside about how he refused an offer to ride one of the five hogs that Harley Davidson parked on his lawn. Way to promote US products by refusing to set his butt on one. And he wants customers outside the US to spend their life savings on a Harley why exactly?
0
dcog9065
Now Trump sounds like just another standard mold politician, how disappointing
Back to top