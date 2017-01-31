Trump fires acting attorney general who defied him on immigrant ban

WASHINGTON —
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday fired the acting attorney general, a holdover from the Obama administration, after she ordered Justice Department attorneys not to defend his controversial immigration orders.
In a sharply worded statement, the White House called Sally Yates “weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration” and also criticized Democrats for not yet confirming the appointment of attorney general-designate Jeff Sessions.
“The acting attorney general, Sally Yates, has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States,” the White House said in a statement.
“This order was approved as to form and legality by the Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel,” it said. “Tonight, President Trump relieved Ms Yates of her duties.”
Federal prosecutor Dana Boente will serve as acting attorney general “until Senator Jeff Sessions is finally confirmed by the Senate, where he is being wrongly held up by Democrat senators for strictly political reasons,” it said.
With Trump’s White House facing multiple lawsuits and worldwide opprobrium over an order banning migrants from seven Muslim nations, Yates had whipped the rug from under her boss in a defiant and damaging parting shot.
In a memo to Department of Justice staff, Yates—a career government lawyer promoted by Barack Obama—expressed doubts about the legality and morality of Trump’s decree, which has prompted mass protests.
“My responsibility is to ensure that the position of the Department of Justice is not only legally defensible, but is informed by our best view of what the law is,” Yates wrote.
“I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful,” she added.
“For as long as I am the acting attorney general, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the executive order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so.”
Yates’s directive means that the US government, at least for now, has no authorized courtroom representation in the lawsuits.
It was a remarkable act of defiance against a tough-talking president who has showed little sign of brooking insubordination.
Sessions has not yet been confirmed by Congress. He faces a vote on the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday and must then be confirmed by the full Senate.
If confirmed, Sessions would almost certainly reverse course.
But Democratic lawmakers have vociferously opposed Trump’s order and Republicans are privately seething over the way his White House has handled the issue.
The order signed on Friday suspended the arrival of all refugees for a minimum of 120 days, Syrian refugees indefinitely and bars citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.
Several federal judges have since filed temporary stays.
Firing Yates has uncomfortable echoes of President Richard Nixon’s “Saturday night massacre” during the Watergate scandal.
Then, Nixon fired the Watergate special prosecutor, prompting the departures of his attorney general and deputy attorney general. The events catalyzed Nixon’s impeachment.
On Sunday, attorneys general from 16 U.S. states, including California and New York, condemned Trump’s directive as “unconstitutional” and vowed to fight it.
Trump also replaced the acting head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a holdover from Obama’s administration. No reason was given for the decision to replace Daniel Ragsdale, announced barely an hour after Trump fired Yates.
© 2017 AFP
plasticmonkey
Attorneys General are supposed to work to uphold laws that are clearly constitutional , not the half-baked decrees of a despotic president.
Trump is going to end up in a worse spot than Nixon, and the GOP will rue the day it ever allowed this jerk into the White House.
CrazyJoe
Being fired by Trump is an honor and marks one as a person of integrity.
u_s__reamer
Thank Allah for American Democracy where an individual can speak truth to power and the only price to pay is to be fired and not be arrested or executed. We can expect more Americans to rise up to defy and oppose Trump's delusional plan to establish an All-American Idiocracy.
samwatters
Excellent move by the president. Other lifetime pols take notice.
wtfjapan
Excellent move by the president. Other lifetime pols take notice. So is President Orange going to fire all 16 attorneys generals. LOL theyll be nobody left to work for him at this rate, well nobody with any integrity anyways. Seriously Pres Orange is turning into the next Putin, fires / assassinates anybody whos against his political ideology and could threaten his dictatorship.
vinarius@pm.catv.ne.jp
When we say trump is mad and a child, we are seeing reality. PLs see reality.What he is doing is like saying , every white man in America is a racists and a child.
mtuffizi
sound like he try to make america a dictatorship country, silmilar type of leadership as NK.
ArtistAtLarge
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ImmigrationandNationalityActof_1965
Please read if you do not understand why she would not enforce the order.
viking68
Yet, the Executive Branch is refusing to obey several U.S. court's legal restraining orders, which is a constitutional violation. If the White House doesn't follow the rule of law, the U.S. doesn't have a meaningful constitution anymore.
Badge213
Sally Yates is not a politician, she has spent the last 30 years in law In private and public practice and has served the government as a prosecutor, prosecuting domestic terrorists like Eric Ruldoph (Olympic Park bomber) and has received the support of both Republicans and Democrats in her position as Deputy Attorney General.
ZENJI
Here it is. An in your face nasty reaction by the leader of the free world. This woman is so more intelligent than the idiot that fired her. This is not going to go away. Mr Hitler had the same policy, Pol Pot, Robert Magarby, any North Korean Leader. Go against me and you are gone.
Badge213
THE LAW:
The Nationality Act of 1965:
"No person shall receive any preference or priority or be discriminated against in the issuance of an immigrant visa because of the person’s race, sex, nationality, place of birth, or place of residence."
Aly Rustom
Trump's lost it. He really has.
papigiulio
Don't worry, he can't keep this up, his round will finish soon. The trump empire will crumble.
dcog9065
Good on her. What a humiliating President to have, of such low quality that government employees are refusing to obey. Has any US President ever been so disgraced and shamed within 2 weeks of starting?
Dre Hund
She has quite a lot of grace, and is physically in very great shape. the kind of person who should run for president next election. Huffington post has a telling video of her being earlier interview by Sessions. Worth watching. Sessions looks Ike he knows what he's doing, even if he's way off my playing field.
M3M3M3
The 90 day ban was just a meaningless sideshow and now he's dug himself into a hole that he can't get out of. What's truly amazing is that nobody around him predicted that it would end up this way. Did they not think that the ACLU would be all over this? The scary thing is that I don't see how he can climb down now. Trump makes Rodrigo Duterte look like an accomplished statesman.
Serrano
"Being fired by Trump is an honor and marks one as a person of integrity."
Wrong.
Yates wouldn't get with the program to protect our country, so naturally, she's fired.
Oh my..
The president was elected to protect this nation:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtnzSgxEX-I
We have the right to protect our own citizens:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rb7DvSN8J8
Thunderbird2
Oh. like the Republicans nearly bankrupted America by not allowing a budget thingy a few years ago? Karma mate, karma.
Trump won't last 4 years... I'm sure that in a locked room somewhere senior Republicans are plotting how to get rid of him. I predict either a White House coup, an assassination attempt or a meltdown will see Trump quit within the next 4 years.
Northernlife
@serrano We have the right to protect our own citizens.Yes totally agreed but out of the 7 countries that the band is put on not once citizen from any of those Countries has ever committed an act of terrorism on US soil..It would be good to put a band on the Countries that have.The president was elected to protect this nation yes not divide it....
Blacklabel
A lot of people say the Immigration Act of 1965 does not take precedence over the Constitutional right of the President to implement National Security under Federal immigration law Section 1182(f). If the Trump order is illegal, seems the Visa Waiver Program statute passed during the Obama administration was illegal as well. That one was also based on a premise of National Security. It will be interesting to watch as it makes its way through the court system.
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/444371/donald-trump-executive-order-ban-entry-seven-muslim-majority-countries-legal
Louis Amsel
All hail the new Dear Leader
sourpuss
How exciting to be an American these days! Every day brings a new adventure, a new headline, a new temper-tantrum by the leader of the free world.
In essence, he's acting much like the spoiled Hollywood celebrities that people who claim to be Republicans claim to despise.
Real Hollywood drama!
Douglas Macarthy
So far so good,,Go Trump
Serrano
"How exciting to be an American these days! Every day brings a new adventure, a new headline, a new temper-tantrum by the leader of the free world."
I'm gonna fix that for ya, sourpuss - You're right up to "a new temper-tantrum by the leader of the free world," it should be "a new temper-tantrum by the media."
Oh my...
Obama appointee betrayed her office, country:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgpW3OwjR_c
Burning Bush
Executive Orders trump (pun intended) all other laws, including constitutional ones.
presto345
Trump will run the country like his businesses. Anyone getting in his way is dealt with swiftly, legally or not, Mostly not. Expect more heads to roll before his own one meets its fate.
lostrune2
This makes us remember President Nixon's "Saturday Night Massacre" when he purged the Justice Department, including the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General, when the Justice Department disobeyed President Nixon's order to stop investigating the Watergate Scandal
This whole thing will be challenged thru the Constitution probably all the way to the Supreme Court
Trump can't fire the Supreme Court, whatever the Supreme Court decides
Unlike being the CEO of Trump Inc., the US government's Balance of Power means the US government CEO cannot just write his own rules with the end justifying the means, but has to strive for that end while still being constrained by the rules of the Constitution
Badge213
For those claiming Trump is only doing it for National Security, then If Trump is worried about National Security, why doesn't he ban people from Saudi Arabia (an oil rich USA ally and because he probably has huge business interests there as well).
15 of the 19 9/11 terrorists came from Saudi Arabia, NOT from Syria, Iran or Iraq.
Cogito Ergo Sum
I thank her for her moral convictions and fidelity to justice. This is another one of the trumpian doctrine of " alternation facts" taken as a reason to implement the hideous doctrine of exclusion in a by-gone era . Trumps father- Fred (?) was of German descent and got wealthy building projects for immigrants .
bass4funk
I second that. Clean house!
Flyfalcon
The course of USA is not depending on others. The way of Donald Trump is not much different form Barrack Obama. I have voted Hilary however she will be talkative and very little actions in the reality. Trump will make America is not becoming France! I started liking Donald style of you are hired or fired.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/01/hypocrisy-obama-banned-iraqi-refugees-6-months-2011-liberals-said-nothing/
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Quite a ringing endorsement from JT's most partison, bipartisan.
For a minute, I was very angry. Until I read Bass' latest brilliant, totally nonpartisan post and then thought better of it.
bass4funk
Not even close to being a partisan or even bipartisan, but go on....
See, someone finally gets it! Kudos!
1glenn
The Chump demonstrates his incompetence, once again. It took Bush eight years to bring down the global economic order, but Chump aims to do it in less than eight weeks.
hachikou
https://www.yahoo.com/news/2015-video-jeff-sessions-questioning-075932724.html
2015 video shows Jeff Sessions asking Sally Yates if she would say no to the president if he asks for something 'unlawful'.
So, has Sessions said No to Trump yet?
bass4funk
And it took Obama 8 more to explode the deficit to $17 Trillion, not to mention leave us with a war in Afghanistan and Syria.
From the looks of it, he might disappoint you and create a flourishing economy. You never know......
Serrano
Bush brought down the global economic order, did he now? You sure about that, glenn? It's gonna be a long 8 years for you, isn't it?
kwatt
It seems that America has no longer liberty and kinda dictator was born in Amercia for first time.
chisineko
A govt dept employee is required to have allegiance to their job and follow instruction from their superiors. The alternative - quit or YOUR FIRED [- with prejudice of course]
Serrano
Oh my...
Napolitano: Reprehensible that Justice Dept. could be rogue
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjc2S-YB2PA
peterl
Trump's biggest mistake is that he thinks he can run the country like he runs one of his companies; with no checks and balances from the other branches of the American government to speak to. He'll bully his way to make you believe in his ideals and force his dictatorship down every American's throats, whether you like it or not. He despises diplomacy and would rather make enemies of people who don't look and act like him, rather than have to deal with them. He also would gladly give up freedoms and liberty, as long as there is safety.
On the plus side, I've never witnessed such galvanization of bonds between various groups of people from across the globe against a common threat to humanity. Muslims, Hispanics, blacks, women, gays, lesbians, the handicapped, immigrants, foreigners, company CEOs, Silicon valley, uniting together to protest and express their displeasure of the hatred and explicit racism exhibited by the orange monkey in the White House. It is pleasing to me to see that there is a real sense of decency and common sense among such a broad spectrum of people in the world.
theFu
This AG was going to be fired. She knew this. President Trump knew this. She decided to start her next career by getting some headlines a few weeks before she was fired due to natural changes made by new administration. She's smart.
She was a political appointment. She knew her job would end the first 1-2 months of the new administration.
Lizz
She was a political appointment. She knew her job would end the first 1-2 months of the new administration.
2 or 3 weeks actually since Trump's nominee is expected to be approved this week or next.
ThePBot
At this point, the only hope the GOP has is that they can use Trump as a scapegoat for all of this when it's all going down. But nah, I don't think people will let them just wash their hands of all responsibility in this one. I believe America's next President is guaranteed a progressive and liberal. Like way more Left than Obama or Clinton.
bluenote1
The Left Wing loony-toons are in an uproar about this matter. This man Trump will brook no chidishnessand rebellious idiots. Feminist egofreaks also should take note - this man is now the boss. Shut up and grow up. America needs him, it's in a real mess.
0
That's right! Thou shall not take thy lord's name in vain!
