Trump launches into nuclear debate with Russia

WASHINGTON —
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump indicated Friday he did not fear a new arms race and warned the United States would match any move by another country to boost its nuclear arsenal, in a spectacular new foray into foreign policy.
His stunning—and initially unexplained—use of language reminiscent of the Cold War rocked the Washington establishment two days before Christmas, and left Americans baffled by the seemingly mixed messages Trump is sending Russia.
Trump began upping the nuclear rhetoric with a bombshell tweet Thursday calling for America to “greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.”
Anti-proliferation campaigners and lawmakers were aghast at the saber-rattling talk, though some observers wondered how much stock to put into Trump’s words—and even whether they may be part of a deliberate strategy to bring about a promised rapprochement with Russia.
Matters were not helped after his aides struggled to come up with a coherent take on what Trump meant, leaving Americans scrambling to make sense of the president-elect’s tweet which, as has often been the case since his election, landed without context or detail.
His remarks came hours after President Vladimir Putin declared Russia needs to “strengthen the military potential of strategic nuclear forces,” and a day after the president-elect met with Pentagon brass.
When asked for clarity, Sean Spicer, the incoming White House press secretary, said Trump would not tolerate other countries increasing their nuclear arsenal without responding.
“There’s a few countries around the globe, Russia being one of them, China, others, that have talked about increasing their nuclear capabilities,” Spicer told the MSNBC news network.
“The president-elect’s point is unless these guys come to their senses and recognize that this is not a smart move, increasing the nuclear stockpile around the globe is not good for anybody, the US is not going to sit back and take it.”
In a subsequent interview on CNN, Spicer warned: “If another country wants to threaten our sovereignty or our safety, he will act.”
Early Friday, Trump was quoted telling MSNBC—when asked in an off-air telephone call to clarify his nuclear policy tweet—that his administration had no reservations about entering “an arms race.”
“This morning he told me on the phone, ‘Let it be an arms race. We’ll outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all,’” network host Mika Brzezinksi said.
On Thursday, Trump spokesman Jason Miller had tried to nuance Trump’s tweet and claimed he was actually “referring to the threat of nuclear proliferation and the critical need to prevent it—particularly to and among terrorist organizations and unstable and rogue regimes.”
The debate marks a jarring departure from the stance of President Barack Obama, who in a famous 2009 speech in Prague called for the elimination of nuclear weapons.
In 2010, Obama and Russia’s then-president Dmitry Medvedev signed the so-called New START treaty that calls for a significant reduction in the nuclear arsenals of both countries.
Ties between Moscow and Washington hit their lowest point since the Cold War under Obama due to the Ukraine crisis and Russia’s military intervention in Syria.
But on Friday, Putin said he found “nothing unusual” about Trump’s call to boost America’s nuclear capability.
“During his election campaign he spoke about the necessity of strengthening the nuclear component of the United States, to strengthen the armed forces,” the Russian leader told his annual year-end press conference.
Even as the country reeled from his Twitter outburst, Trump sowed further confusion Friday by releasing a copy of what he called a “very nice letter” in which the Kremlin strongman offered him Christmas greetings and called for greater bilateral cooperation.
Trump has often said he admires Putin’s leadership qualities and the U.S. intelligence community concluded that Russia was responsible for cyber attacks ahead of November’s election that sought to tip the balance in favor of the Republican.
Democratic Congressman Brad Sherman, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, suggested something more was at play between Trump and Putin.
“One possibility is that this isn’t all nonsense or even a mistake, but rather is part of a choreographed effort” between Putin and Trump, he said on MSNBC.
“One could imagine that they simply re-sign the START treaty, tell us, ‘Look, we solved this nuclear problem or at least played it down, and now is the time to eliminate sanctions and make other concessions to Russia.’”
Trump’s transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Moves by Trump to ratchet up nuclear capabilities may meet stiff opposition from Democratic lawmakers, though options for blocking him will be limited with Republican majorities in the House and the Senate.
“Congress must not allow the Tweeter in Chief to unleash a dangerous and costly nuclear arms race,” Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said in a tweet.
© 2016 AFP
55 Comments
-20
Burning Bush
Here we go.
I predict 4 years of endless Putin-Trump conspiracy theories coming from the left.
-11
turbotsat
Two clicks achieved, at mark.
9
nostromo
Where is the money for this going to come from Mr Trump??.... do you really think the Chinese will continue to buy the American government bonds that support your deficits?.... I know, lets cut back on government spending and watch the levels of health, education and social services drop to below third world standards. That will truly make America great again.
15
paulinusa
Can a president-elect be impeached before he takes office?
-15
turbotsat
He's not wrong.
14
CrazyJoe
Why did people not believe the Trumpster was the chaos candidate? He is shockingly ignorant of substantive public policy. He doesn't read anything. He is a poor listener. He does not have the attention span for meetings. And, he is ill-tempered. What could go wrong?
7
Northernlife
Trump at it again..maybe once the simple working class people of America work out they have been scammed the second amendment people can do something about it I don't know....
8
Laguna
Criminy. . Is this what American democracy has come to?
2
PTownsend
One of the many reasons the USSR called no mas in 1989 was it was not able to get enough revenue from sales of petroleum to support the country and its military. One of the reasons it wasn't able to get the revenue was US VP Bush 41 used his connections with his friends the Al Sauds and others in the oil producing world to keep oil prices down. Some say because of this the USSR was no longer able to afford to compete with the US in the arms race.
Is Putin doing a turnabout is fair play on Trump and the US, getting the US to invest even more in high priced weaponry the US cannot afford hoping to push the US economy further down and drive the final nail in the coffin that US has been building through its addictions to oil and war, a coffin Trump seems willing to nail shut?
5
sf2k
When the Trumpettes have no line, there is no line
-9
turbotsat
The Russian national GDP is below the individual GDPs of the US states of California, Texas, and New York.
Bring it.
7
Tamarama
The only surprise here, is that people seem surprised.
-7
FizzBit
The Russians seem OK to me. Can we finally drop those crazy oil rich countries in the Middle East? Geesh! Hmmm.... let's see, women can't drive alone, go shopping alone, have to cover there heads: Russia...woman are free...
Some people have screwed up priorities.
4
Dan Lewis
Not surprised here. Disappointed, yes, but not surprised.
7
Weasel
Yeah...and this coming from the person who was chosen to manage the nuclear football, but yet doesn't know what the nuclear triad is.
-9
turbotsat
Word from Putin: 'Not a problem'
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2016/12/23/putin-dismisses-trump-nuclear-plans/
Media crushed at losing their chance at another tempest in a teapot.
-7
bass4funk
Amen!
3
Aly Rustom
we are in for some very scary times.
-7
FizzBit
and you get a thumbs down for that. Why?
5
rainyday
Don't remember starting a nuclear arms race being one of his campaign promises, it's like he is going out of his way to troll the world now. Good luck to all of us.
-13
bass4funk
Funny, when Obama got screwed by the Iranians or even him making a nuclear deal with them, not a single negative word from libs, now all of a sudden when Trump tries to make a comment he wants better relations with Russia or that he doesn't fear an arms race, the left becomes unhinged.
Liberals are funny people.
9
katsu78
Boy, it's a good thing we didn't elect that war-monger Hillary...
6
SenseNotSoCommon
Yes, Turbo. It's a bipolar world, involving only the Soviets (!) and US.
Should we reanimate the Gipper and have Sting sing Russians?
7
serendipitous
Trump isn't even POTUS yet and he just continues to make a complete fool of himself. I feel sorry for those intelligent Americans who do understand what they've somehow managed to elect.......
-11
turbotsat
The election's over, doesn't mean the money pipeline from Soros to the Correct The Record media export center has been shut down. Or Hillary's ambitions, either. Can she really last health-wise, for a 2020 bid? It seems unlikely, but maybe the spirit is more willing than the body.
-12
SaikoPhysco
I say we give Iran a couple of Nuclear bombs.... and in the same breath we tell them 'There, now you have them, but if you use just one, we'll obliterate your whole country with 100 Nukes.' To a certain extent I agree with Donald... he's basically saying, go ahead build up all you want because it will get you nowhere, we're always going to be bigger. That is a deterrent in my book.
5
Strangerland
As Micheal Moore said, and the alt-right was so happy to repeat, electing Trump was the biggest F*** You that they could put to the establishment.
These people weren't interested in what was best for the country/world, they were angry with how things were going, and wanted to make that point. Voting for Trump made the point. Now we all get to live with it. F*** you was said, the right feel great about it. Let's just hope Trump can keep on making them feel great about their decision, while surprising the rest of us and making us feel good about that decision. So far, it's not happening (for us), as he seems either entirely clueless with his actions, or absolutely stupid with his actions, but he's not president yet, so we still can't know how things will turn out.
Got my fingers crossed.
-13
turbotsat
If there were a rain dance that could get Trump to fail, there'd be a lot of naked lefties gyrating around fires right now.
-12
bass4funk
Who the heck is Michael Moore?
7
Strangerland
He's the guy you were talking about here:
Link: https://www.japantoday.com/category/world/view/trump-wins-white-house-clinton-concedes-defeat#comment_2302266
And here:
Link: https://www.japantoday.com/category/world/view/trump-shakes-up-transition-team-elevates-pences-role#comment_2303813
Weird that your memory is so bad you've forgotten about him in between then and now. You may want to see a doctor.
7
SuperLib
In other news.... A Tweet from Trump today:
So it looks like Trump is teaming up with Putin to criticize Americans. I feel like kicking his ass.
-15
bass4funk
Is this guy somehow relevant in any capacity?
6
smithinjapan
bass4funk: "Is this guy somehow relevant in any capacity?"
Relevant in proving your consistent inconsistencies, hypocrisy, and potential physical deficiencies, not to mention he is good at pointing out the lunacy of the Right, which is one of the things you have so decried about the man in the past (the man you now forget).
Anyway, so far we've got the President-Elect potentially starting a new arms race, and possibly a trade war with China, and this is all supported by the same people who spent weeks crying about how Hillary is going to "start WWIII!" in all sorts of imaginary scenarios. I think they suffer from the same delusions and selective amnesia as bass.
8
NCIS Reruns
No wonder Trump said he won't accept a salary. He's going to govern the country via Twitter, a free app.
5
wtfjapan
gee the stupidity know no bounds, Russia has around 6000 nuclear warheads and America slightly less, Both Russia and the US have no reliable defense against ICBMs. The overkill on both sides is huge, making more ICBMs wont suddenly give you the advantage. A first strike by either side would mean mutual annihilation. The cold war was one big stalemate, what does Putin or Trump think will change by trying to show who's got the bigger nads!!
8
SenseNotSoCommon
Well, Putin is vertically challenged and Trump has small hands.
Can they not just drive big 4x4s instead?
-10
A Realist
There is no "nuclear debate" with Russia. This non-story is just something fabricated by the left-wing media; more fake news.
6
sf2k
will Trump be giving all his supporters a brown shirt to identify them? Or does the shipment go out after the 20th? Neo = Alt-Right = Nazis. Incredible to see so many apologists, even here, bubbling up to ruin the world
3
smithinjapan
A Realist: "There is no "nuclear debate" with Russia. This non-story is just something fabricated by the left-wing media; more fake news."
Yeah, it wasn't in the National Review or other right-wing rags, so it simply MUST be false... and... ummm... the myriad of angry Trump tweets that can be found anywhere are also... uhhh... lies! Yes, lies! I refuse to look at my computer anymore to verify because it simply must all be lies!
-6
Burning Bush
Superlib.
Get used to it.
Trump won, Putin won and you lost.
I'm already working on my "4 more years" chant for 2020.
-7
bass4funk
Bu ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!
I don't get it with you libs, you demonize the rich, Moore has millions, but his kind of richness is acceptable? LOL
Good on Trump, Kudos!
Benghazi, ousting of Mubarek, the murder of Gaddafi, the Arab Spring, Crimea all happened under Hillary's watch and happened under the Obama admin. and whatever happened with Obama's infamous threat to Assad and giving him a Red Line ultimatum? I think it's safe to say with everyone and in particular our enemies laughing at Obama (who could blame them, I mean, seriously?) so the ground work for a possible deepening in the military conflict and with our enemies thinking Hillary is a pushover like her former boss.
I think the Democratic party and liberals, the far out ones suffer from the same delusions and selective amnesia as a lot of libs on JT.
1
wtfjapan
Can they not just drive big 4x4s instead? well Putin drives numerous 4x4 , numerous yatchs, , multiple luxury mansions. His personal unofficial wealth is around $40billion, making him the richest world leader. So in this regards his got bigger nads than Trump
2
sfjp330
wtfjapanDEC. 24, 2016 - 04:56PM JST Can they not just drive big 4x4s instead? well Putin drives numerous 4x4 , numerous yatchs, , multiple luxury mansions. His personal unofficial wealth is around $40billion, making him the richest world leader. So in this regards his got bigger nads than Trump
That's what he does. The average Russians make $450.00 U.S. Dollars per month. They cannot afford bicycle.
5
John-San
Nutter
1
Brian Wheway
wtfjapan....Putin drives numerous 4x4 , numerous yatchs, , multiple luxury mansions. His personal unofficial wealth is around $40billion, making him the richest world leader. i love your comment, The USSR alway talk about Communism and how good it is, there rhetoric is that they are all equal, every one works for the common good etc, well this just to show how floored there plan is, Communism can't exist, when you have extremes of poverty and wealth!! as for more nukes??? it was claimed that at the last count we could destroy the world 9 time over if we all pressed the red buttons, so why do we need more? I always thought that mr Putin was a dangerous man but DT is a total (bleep)
5
Jimizo
"it was claimed that at the last count we could destroy the world 9 time over if we all pressed the red buttons, so why do we need more?"
Only 9 times? Pffft. Nowhere near enough.
When it comes to weapons, the rightists are like Imelda Marcos in a shoe shop.
1
SenseNotSoCommon
Psst! Brian! The USSR was dissolved 25 years ago (26 Dec 1991).
I hope the Rightists love their children, too.
0
Madverts
Power hungry militaristic types aren't exclusive to the right....the left are quite happy making boom-booms especially when it is they or their mates building them and reaming the taxpayer. Just like in France....
-2
Serrano
Unfortunately under MAD ( Mutually Assured Destruction ) the United States cannot stop playing the nuclear game or we'll be completely destroyed without the ability to significantly retaliate. Trump seems to understand this.
1
SuperLib
Agreed.
LOL.
1
Jimizo
"Unfortunately under MAD ( Mutually Assured Destruction ) the United States cannot stop playing the nuclear game or we'll be completely destroyed without the ability to significantly retaliate. Trump seems to understand this."
So you think the countries planning a nuclear war with the US ( please tell us who you think are candidates ) will be put off by Trump saying he'll increase the nuclear arsenal even further than its current capability to wipe out the entire planet many times over?
Sounds like sense in the world of the GOP.
Why don't these people just say they love weapons and talking about weapons of any description?
0
missray
For some reason, I'm getting a strange flashback of the "Dr. Strangelove" movie. I for one don't think more nuclear weapons is the answer. It just ends up being a numbers game to see how many millions of lives lost is acceptable. Contrary to what Trump may believe in, nuclear deterrence theory doesn't work. According to retired General George Lee Butler (who was once in command of the U.S. Strategic Command), he deemed nuclear deterrence as “a slippery intellectual construct that translates very poorly into the real world of spontaneous crises, inexplicable motivations, incomplete intelligence and fragile human relationships.”
https://www.wagingpeace.org/general-lee-butler/
0
katsu78
No, he doesn't, nor do his apologists.
What does the 'M' in "MAD" stand for? "Mutually". MAD works when both parties are so likely to take such damage that even a victory isn't worth the risk. That means even if one party is the most powerfully nuclear-armed entity in the world, by definition the other parties don't have to be because they can't be. If MAD only worked when you had the most nukes in the world, India or Pakistan would have nuked each other or the US would have nuked North Korea already.
All you need for MAD to work is a powerful enough nuclear arsenal to hurt all rivals enough that picking a nuclear fight with you isn't worth the trouble - which is possible with an arsenal well smaller than your opponent so long as your opponent doesn't have some kind of magical anti-ballistic missile technology which has never so far been successfully demonstrated in the world.
Trump's drive to have the most missiles is not a rational implementation of MAD, but yet another continuation of his sad and pathetic insecurity. The tiny-handed demagogue just can't handle the nagging doubt in his head that he's a loser so he constantly engages in dangerous, destructive action to win kudos from people too dumb to see his downward spiral.
0
SaikoPhysco
Trump has no intention of building more nukes.... he's making a point by saying go ahead and try because we'll make it a race you cannot win. He's right.... with every country in the world just printing currency at will with zero consequence or devaluation, there is plenty of money to just that. I think our major problem going forward won't be nukes. It will be the total collapse of many major economies due to massive debt. I give us about 7 to 8 years until the next major financial debacle.
0
bass4funk
I agree.
