Trump orders building of Mexico border wall

WASHINGTON —
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered construction of a U.S.-Mexican border wall and punishment for cities shielding illegal immigrants while mulling restoring a CIA secret detention program as he launched broad but divisive plans to reshape U.S. immigration and national security policy.
A draft executive order seen by Reuters that Trump is expected to sign in the coming days would block the entry of refugees from war-torn Syria and suspend the entry of any immigrants from Muslim-majority Middle Eastern and African countries Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Yemen while permanent rules are studied.
Less than a week into his presidency, Trump has moved aggressively to put his stamp on a range of policies, including steps to gut the healthcare system devised by his predecessor, and make clear that as president he is not turning toward more moderate positions than he took as a candidate.
His directives on Wednesday signaled a tough action toward the roughly 11 million illegal immigrants already in the United States, most from Latin America, whom he already has threatened to deport.
In a move critics called a slight to the integrity of American democracy, Trump also said on Wednesday he would seek a “major investigation” into what he believes was voter fraud in the November election, despite overwhelming consensus among state officials, election experts and politicians that it is rare in the United States.
“We are going to restore the rule of law in the United States,” Trump told an audience that included relatives of people killed by illegal immigrants at the Department of Homeland Security after signing two executive orders.
The directives ordered the construction of a multibillion-dollar wall along the roughly 2,000-mile (3,200-km) U.S.-Mexico border, moved to strip federal funding from
“sanctuary” states and cities that harbor illegal immigrants, and expanded the force of American immigration agents.
His plans prompted an outcry from immigrant advocates and Democratic lawmakers who said Trump was jeopardizing the rights and freedoms of millions of people while treating Mexico as an enemy, not an ally, and soiling America’s historic reputation as a welcoming place for immigrants of all stripes.
“The border wall is about political theater at the expense of civil liberties,” said Christian Ramirez, director of the Southern Border Communities Coalition immigrant advocacy group.
“It is not national security policy. Border communities are among the safest in the nation, and patrolling them with tens of thousands of heavily armed, poorly trained, unaccountable agents puts lives at risks. This will turn these communities into de facto military zones,” Ramirez said.
The White House said the wall would stem the flow of drugs, crime and illegal immigration into the United States.
“We are in the middle of a crisis on our southern border: The unprecedented surge of illegal migrants from Central America is harming both Mexico and the United States,” Trump said, adding: “A nation without borders is not a nation.”
Trump is also expected to order a review that could lead to bringing back a CIA program for holding terrorism suspects in secret overseas “black site” prisons where interrogation techniques often condemned as torture were used during former Republican President George W. Bush’s administration, two U.S. officials said.
Trump’s actions could further test relations with Mexico.
The wall plan has infuriated Mexicans. Trump’s policies, including his demand that the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada be renegotiated or scrapped, have put Mexico’s government on the defensive. Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto are due to meet next week.
Amid media reports that Pena Nieto was considering canceling his Trump visit over the wall announcement, some opposition Mexican politicians urged him to pull out.
Officials in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Denver, Washington, San Francisco and Seattle offer some forms of protection to illegal immigrants. Billions of dollars in federal aid to those cities, often governed by Democrats, could be at risk under Trump’s move.
In an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, Trump said construction on the wall would start within months, with planning starting immediately, and that Mexico would pay back to the United States “100 percent” of the costs. Mexican officials have said they will not pay for the wall.
Th White House said Trump’s goal was to get the wall started as quickly as possible using existing government funds and then work with the Republican-led Congress on further appropriations.
Trump made cracking down on illegal immigration a key element of his presidential campaign, with supporters at his rallies often chanting: “Build the wall.”
The cost, nature and extent of the wall remain unclear. Trump last year put the cost at “probably $8 billion,” although other estimates are higher, and he said the wall would span 1,000 miles (1,600 km) because of the terrain of the border.
Trump’s directives would end the practice known by critics as “catch and release” in which authorities apprehend illegal immigrants on U.S. territory but do not immediately detain or deport them.
The directives also include hiring 5,000 more U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents used to apprehend people seeking to slip across the border and tripling the number of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents used to arrest and deport immigrants living in the United States illegally.
They also create more detention space for illegal immigrants along the southern border to make it easier to detain and deport them.
The intent of the proposals regarding refugees and immigrants from the seven Muslim-majority nations is to head off Islamist violence in the United States.
The draft directive on immigration also suspends the U.S. refugee program for four months while determining whether permanent changes to the system are needed.
“These orders are a disturbing confirmation of Islamophobic and un-American policy proposals made during the presidential election campaign,” Council on American-Islamic Relations Executive Director Nihad Awad said.
On the campaign trail, Trump proposed a temporary ban on Muslims entering the United States, which he said would protect Americans from jihadist attacks like those targeting European cities. He later said the restrictions would target countries known to be sources of terrorism.
2
SenseNotSoCommon
Bridges, not walls.
1
TumbleDry
Why is Saudi Arabia not included? They sponsor most of the terror groups and this is where the ideology comes from after all.
Aaahhhh, right, they have oil...
1
CrazyJoe
We are building a wall with the money that should be used to fund health care and support the most vulnerable and veterans who need our support. Shame on us.
3
Carolingium
Do you know what goes under walls? Tunnels.
3
Moonraker
Just like the old Berlin Wall, there could be a time soon enough when the wall will be to keep Americans in rather than others out.
3
PTownsend
And Saudi ruling families have for generations been friends with US ruling families (including presidents 41 and 43,) and the man currently sitting in the oval office has business dealings with them. Global oligarchs support global oligarchs as long as there's profit involved, regardless of nationality.
-3
sensei258
Expect massive demonstrations by **illegal **aliens demanding their rights
-9
bass4funk
Walls and hopefully, tolls and if approved then a possible bridge.
If we can cut as much governmental entitlement program as possible, that should be possible.
We can walk and chew gum at the same time, long overdue. Go Trump!!!!
5
SuperLib
Will be a waste of money that could be put to better use elsewhere....but the Trumpians just like the way a wall sounds so their emotions are forcing a bad choice on taxpayers.
1
SenseNotSoCommon
Y'all quit yer frettin' cause Mexico's paying for it.
2
Mr. Noidall
I wonder, is the wall ostensibly meant to keep out illegal immigrants, but really meant to keep in Americans? I think I'll dust of my copy of 1984 this weekend.
2
keika1628
The illegal's are going to build the wall and Trump is not going to pay them. I now understand how Mexico will fund the job.
1
SenseNotSoCommon
Old habits die hard, then?
2
Mike L
Next a wall to the north to keep out the snow Mexicans!
1
ClippetyClop
It's gonna cost $30 billion, taking 40,000 workers five years. Most of those workers may be Mexican, and most of the firms supplying the steel & concrete could well be from the Mexican side. With that sort of shot in the arm the Mexican Gov might well be willing to pony up a token few dollars at the end of it all! What a massive folly from theTrump, it will haunt his entire legacy.
-2
samwatters
@Mr. Noidall. Oh, please. Actually a number of wing nuts promised to leave if Trump was elected and I'm still waiting them to keep their promise.
@keika1628. Trump will withhold aid annually given to Mexico and that will fund the wall.
5
Northernlife
Canada announced that is also building a wall to keep out America and America will pay for it...
-2
Fred Wallace
I guess he wasn't kidding as regurgitated ad infinitum by the usual crowd over the course of the election cycle. Hmmmm...
1
SuperLib
Trump should use the same undocumented workers that helped build Trump Tower. Or maybe build a wall around his wife who lived here and worked illegally.
0
njca4
so B L I N D Trump supporters...
He's building your wall and taking a sledge hammer to everything else.
Please enjoy living in your bunker !
0
John-San
Why not a fence, I wall will one day fail and need repairs and very expensive. Seem like a stupid Idea. A electric fence with land mines, Rabid dogs and drones spreading infectious radiation isotopes place all along the fence and with in the safe zone of 50Km. If Mexico going to pay this would be way cheaper then building a wall. Ask China they been there done that and it didn't,t work,
2
GaikokuJim
Now I want to hear how he's planning to have Mexico paying for it. This guy has barely completed a week in power and is already the worst President of all. He is a blend of George W. Bush, Ronald Reagan and Nixon.
0
onedragon
Build it and they will come!
0
Scott Ryan
It's a good idea because most people won't be able to cross the border.
There will be army bases along the border 2.
The best thing they can do, is build 2 walls. a small 1 on the other side, and stick sniffer dogs in there. that will stop them jumping the wall.
-1
bass4funk
It's a waste of money because liberals don't have a say as to what entitlement programs the money should be allocated to.
That's a bad choice most of us living in border states don't mind paying.
1
TumbleDry
Will build a protion of it because cost overrun and other problems then will proclaim mission accomplished.
I wonder if we are going to see the detailed costs for construction/maintenance/operation but I'm not holding my breath.
1
Aizo Yurei
Waste of money that could be used to get America's transportation infrastructure into the 21st century. Better public transportation, fix our roads and bridges, water lines. shoot, I wouldn't even mind oil lines if they were actually maintained / built properly.
That walls gonna have to be pretty tall to stop the 20% of illegal immigrants that come by plane and just overstay their visa.
0
Louis Amsel
Make it BIGLY, make it the worlds 8th wonder :)
-2
bass4funk
With the $17 Trillion Obama accumulated, another 2 billion won't make that much of a difference.
0
ClippetyClop
Sure, why not. If someone else is paying for it let's build three, out of Inca gold and patrolled by ocelots.
0
pointofview
Left wingers living in Japan complaining about stricter immigration control in the US. Have to wonder about that.
1
Strangerland
It's gonna be YUUUUUUUGE!
1
Northernlife
Maybe Trump should just build his wall around his supporters nobody really needs a Trump supporter running around anywhere...
