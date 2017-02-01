Trump picks conservative judge to shift Supreme Court balance

WASHINGTON —
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated federal appellate judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, as the new Republican leader seeks to tilt the balance of the court back in the conservatives’ favor.
In a prime-time address that was part jurisprudence and part reality TV, Trump tapped the 49-year-old Gorsuch from Denver, Colorado to fill the bench slot made vacant by the death of Antonin Scalia nearly a year ago.
Like Scalia, Gorsuch is considered to be an “originalist”—guided in his legal reasoning by what he believes to be the constitution’s original intent and meaning.
The elegant, silver-haired 49-year-old with a flair for writing incisive rulings is the youngest nominee in a generation.
If confirmed by the Senate, his appointment could have a major impact on cases ranging from education to gender rights to gun control.
For Trump, the selection is payback to evangelical and conservative Republicans who backed his bid, sometimes reluctantly, for the presidency.
“Millions of voters said this was the single most important issue to them when they voted for me for president,” Trump said. “I am a man of my word. I will do as I say—something that the American people have been asking for from Washington for a very, very long time.”
He hailed Gorsuch as a man who has “outstanding legal skills, a brilliant mind, tremendous discipline, and has earned bipartisan support.”
After hyping the announcement in way that commentators described as “unprecedented,” Trump invited Gorsuch and his wife to come up to the podium in the East Room of the White House.
“Here they come. Here they come. So was that a surprise? Was it?” said Trump, ever the showman.
The Supreme Court is the final arbiter of many of the most sensitive issues of American life and law.
Its members are named to life terms so their influence is long-lasting.
Gorsuch painted himself as someone who is fair-minded and self-deprecating.
“A judge who likes every outcome he reaches is very likely a bad judge, stretching for results he prefers rather than those the law demands,” he joked.
Given the advanced age of several sitting justices, Trump could potentially make several appointments during his term, shaping the court’s direction for a generation.
Once confirmed, however, justices enjoy independence and some have proved politically unpredictable.
Scalia’s Supreme Court seat has been vacant since his death on February 13, 2016.
For the better part of a year, Congressional Republicans refused to give then president Barack Obama’s pick a confirmation hearing.
Democrats, who are in a minority in both chambers of Congress, are still smarting from Republican treatment of Obama’s pick, Merrick Garland.
Garland has since returned to his old job as chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in Washington, but Democrats could yet pick a fight.
And although Republicans hold 52 seats in the Senate, they need 60 to confirm a nominee.
That means Gorsuch must be someone capable of winning some Democratic votes—a tough task amid the row over Trump’s ban on travelers from several Muslim countries.
“A little more than a week into the Trump presidency, the new administration has violated our core values, challenged the separation of powers, and tested the very fabric of our Constitution in unprecedented fashion,” said Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer.
Schumer said it was up to Gorsuch to “prove himself to be within the legal mainstream” and “vigorously defend the Constitution from abuses of the Executive branch.”
But he added: “Given his record, I have very serious doubts about Judge Gorsuch’s ability to meet this standard.”
Unsurprisingly given Washington’s hyper-partisan nature, Republicans welcomed the decision.
“He has an impressive background and a long record of faithfully applying the law and the Constitution,” said Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.
“When the Senate previously confirmed him to the appellate court, the bipartisan support in the Senate was so overwhelming, a roll call vote was not even required,” he added.
CrazyJoe
Here's the thing: This was a choice that was for, under the constitution, for president Obama to make. The Democrats would be foolish -- and weak-- to approve this seat. I say, give the GOP a taste of their own medicine and keep this seat open for 4 years. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. This nomination will need 60 seats to be confirmed.
Strangerland
Damn rights. Throw the Republican game right back in their faces. And watch them complain non-stop about it.
Wolfpack
Sorry Lefties. To quote former President Obama, "Elections have consequences." Shouldn't have cheated Bernie out of the nomination. Republicans had to take when the Left defeated Robert Bork. Dems are just going to have to suck it up and take it. Now just waiting on Ginsburg and Kennedy to retire.
Strangerland
Why do we have to do that? We can protest and call out Trump's lies and bad policies as much as we want.
-2
Blacklabel
There was a protest in place before it was even know who was picked. When asked who they were against, the spokesperson said everyone on the list. Then once they heard who it was specifically, they started trying to find out what were the best reasons to start protesting him. Thats all that needs to be said about this from me.
Strangerland
Finally you're not playing teams. It's nice that you accurately described the republican response after the guy died.
Illyas
Okay I guess the MSM is just in the business of blatantly lying now? How does replacing a conservative justice (Scalia) with a conservative justice (Gorsuch) "shift Supreme Court balance"?
When Obama replaced two liberal justices with two liberal justices (Kagan, Sotomayor) did that also shift the Supreme Court balance? If not, why the double standard? Where was the article decrying Obama when he nominated Garland to replace Scalia, something that would have ACTUALLY shifted the SC balance?
lostrune2
Yeah, the US Supreme Court has been 5-4 conservative for the longest time
It'd be the next SC vacancy that'd be the real fight
PTownsend
Is your point that this particular article from this particular news provider (in this case AFP) doesn't reflect your personal opinion?
Maybe you're not from a country that has free press. Free press means just that, that any media outlet is free to report what it chooses when it chooses. What they report could be bang on Truth with a capital T, it could be fake news, or it could be anything in between. Whatever they report is subject to issues of legality and the laws of the marketplace. And readers are free to ignore what's been reported, question it, find other sources, or write a post to an online board.
Why are rightists and Russians so afraid of a free press? Why do rightists and Russians want to undermine public confidence in media? I have to think anyone who makes blanket attacks on media and uses a term like MSM is either a person incapable of sorting information for themselves (i.e someone with low level reasoning skills), or a person with a negative political agenda.
SuperLib
Technically that seat is for a Democrat to fill so I have no problem with Democrats going scorched earth and blocking every single GOP nominee, or at least every nominee who is to the right of Garland. I think Republicans were pretty naive to think the Democrats would simply forgive and forget and be nice about the whole thing.
Even then we wouldn't come close to the destruction the GOP has brought on the judicial branch. It got so bad that some GOP actually voted against judges they recommended in the past if Obama tried to appoint thim....just because they wanted to stop Obama. Think about that level of insanity......I support him unless Obama supports him, then I'm against him. That was actually a thing.
Republicans have a pretty tall order countering this. Expect high levels of false equivalency.
Blacklabel
I agree the Dems should have had this choice. Obama and the leadership should have negotiated on something else to get that choice to a confirmation hearing. But they chose not to for whatever else they thought was more important. (Well honestly, they thought Hillary was gonna win and that it wouldnt matter....oops, should have negotiated)
Dems are going to have a hard time justifying delay on this one. He was confirmed 10 years ago by a lot of the same people who are still there. It was a voice vote with not even one Democrat even trying to speak out anything negative about him. So they cant really launch the character attacks that they love to use, so it is going to have to be entirely about his actual cases as a judge and if his decisions followed the law or not.
Texas A&M Aggie
With this choice for our nation's highest court, Donald Trump has secured his legacy in U.S. history. Bravo, Mr. President. . .
Strangerland
You mean that same Garland, that the right endorsed right up to the point that Obama actually nominated him?
-1
Blacklabel
There is the choice that you can accept when your opponent is choosing. Then there is who you would choose when it is your own choice. Two different sets of criteria for the thought processes behind what is acceptable (opponent choice) or excellent (your own choice). Obama and the Dems horribly mishandled the process of getting their nominee to an actual hearing. If he had gotten there, would have been an easy confirmation based solely on his skill as a judge.
Strangerland
They never had the chance. The day Scalia died, the Republicans were already announcing their intention to refuse any choice of Obama's.
Somehow they seem to expect the democrats to not do the exact same thing back to them.
-2
What do you expect the left to say?
Not sure why they are concerned. Obama picked left leaning judges and not a word. Heck he can authorize 100,000 bombs dropped and the NSA to spy their butts off and not a peep from the left.
SuperLib
I like Blacklabel's thinking. What should Democrats negotiate in return for a Supreme Court Justice?
If the choice proves to be moderate then I don't see any reason why he can't be appointed, so don't forget that. The parties are married to an ideology, not one person. But the Democrats have no reason to see the GOP benefit from scorched earth policies.
Alix Hooper
Excellent choice! He will likely be approved. Even the leotard pundits on CNN recognize that fact. No president has had a SCOTUS nominee approved in his final year in 8 decades.
SuperLib
The Democrats can filibuster, and the only GOP response would be to go nuclear. Which I don't put past them. They are working hard to alter the structure of the government as a way to combat their demographic problem.
Laguna
Ha ha! What a gaseous individual Trump is. There is no doubt that Gorsuch will eventually be approved, but there is also no point for the Dems to make this easy. If the Repubs can suddenly pull out of their @ss a rule that a Democratic president cannot appoint a Supreme in his final year, all bets are off. Force the Repubs to amend Senate rules that allow a filibuster to block the nomination - the so-called "nuclear option" that the Dems used to fill urgently needed judicial seats that the Repubs were blocking. Of course, when the Dems used "nuclear option" to clear the backlog, it was for the national good and exempted Supreme Court nominees, yet it drew heavy criticism from the right. Okay, let's see how hypocritical this cabal is. My guess is the only way Gorsuch will be appointed is if Repubs amend Senate rules in a way that just a moment ago they were castigating.
1
Strangerland
They seem to be ok with hypocrisy. In their mind, Being consistent isn't what matters, their team winning no matter what, is all that matters.
kyronstavic
Looking forward to the day when the left are routed from the Supreme Court. Can't come soon enough.
