Trump says U.S. ready to solve N Korean 'problem' without China

WASHINGTON —
U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States is ready to solve the North Korean “problem” without China if necessary.
“North Korea is looking for trouble,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A.”
Trump launched a missile strike on Syria late Thursday while meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
The move was widely interpreted as a warning to North Korea as well as retaliation for the Damascus regime’s suspected sarin attack against civilians in a rebel-held town in Syria.
“I explained to the President of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem!” Trump wrote in an earlier tweet.
The United States has deployed a naval strike group—which includes the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson—to the Korean peninsula in a show of force.
Trump has previously threatened unilateral action against Pyongyang if China, the North’s sole major ally, fails to help curb its neighbor’s nuclear ambitions.
© 2017 AFP
SimondB
DT bombs an airstrip and get's lot's of praise from (some) world leaders. And as we know he likes nothing more than to be the centre of adulation. And so I think there is a very grave risk that the idiot in chief may very well do it again just to show how tough he is and to get that warm fuzzy feeling of being the centre of attention.
Unfortunately he has probably put little to no thought into what the consequences may be for other countries in the neighbourhood. Probably doesn't really care as long as the US is not harmed.
I really, really hope that wiser heads prevail. Bombing NK would be a massive mistake.
