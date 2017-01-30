Trump says U.S. will resume issuing visas to all countries over next 90 days

WASHINGTON —
U.S. President Donald Trump, trying to quell a backlash over his “extreme vetting” order, said Sunday the United States would resume issuing visas to all countries once secure policies are put in place over the next 90 days.
Under an order he signed on Friday, immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries were barred from entering the United States. The decision has drawn large protests at many U.S. airports, where some travelers from those countries have been stranded.
“To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting,” Trump said. “This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order.
“We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days,” he said.
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.
5 Comments
3
coskuri
I hope they will because Trump won't last 90 days in the White House.
The ban is not about issuing visas, it suddenly denies entry to people that had already received approval and even to some that have a green card.
2
theeastisred
So he was just joking the first time? How very droll.
-5
pointofview
@coskuri,
That`s right. Approval given by a left wingers that were hasty to let anyone in the country and mooch.
1
ThePBot
How come he didn't initially issue bans on countries that are literally the Mecca of where Sharia Law and Islamic Jihadism not only originates, but are also the source of its philosophical, militant, and financial support? I wonder if Trump has hotels there? Hmmm...
0
theFu
President Trump didn't pick the countries. President Obama's administration did.
President Obama signed the Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act. In February 2016, the Obama administration added Libya, Somali and Yemen to the list of countries one could not have visited.
I don’t remember the anyone freaking out over this when these rules were signed. Where were all the liberals then? Does anyone remember that the USA stopped processing all Iraqi visas in 2011 for 6 months? Another President Obama thing. Somehow it was ok back then.
There is outrage over people from these countries, but not the same level over Cubans?
Show some consistency. Please. It is ok to be pissed AND have voted for President Trump, too. No politician completely reflects what any other human believes or desires.
Yes, change sucks, even temporary changes.
Yes, it should have been handled better.
OTOH, something is being done. Action.
