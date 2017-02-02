Trump to Senate: Scrap rules if needed to confirm Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch

WASHINGTON —
U.S. President Donald Trump urged the Senate’s Republican leader on Wednesday to resort to the “nuclear option” of scrapping longstanding chamber rules if needed to confirm Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, an aggressive opening to what’s shaping up as a ferocious clash over the future of the high court.
At the White House a day after nominating Gorsuch, Trump endorsed a scenario that would involve majority Republicans unilaterally changing Senate rules over the objections of the Democratic minority.
It could come into play if Democrats try to block Gorsuch’s confirmation with a filibuster, as the liberal base is demanding, and would allow the GOP to confirm Gorsuch with a simple majority instead of the 60 votes now needed.
Addressing GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell from the White House, Trump said, “If we end up with that gridlock I would say, ‘If you can, Mitch, go nuclear.’” He said of Gorsuch that it “would be a absolute shame if a man of this quality was caught up in the web.”
Trump made his comments as Gorsuch traversed Capitol Hill, escorted by Vice President Mike Pence and winning extravagant praise from Republican senators.
Democratic divisions were on display. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer faced intense opposition from base voters to Trump’s nominee, while political risks confronted a half-dozen Democratic senators representing red states who are up for re-election next year and may feel pressure to support Gorsuch.
“The president made an outstanding appointment; we’re all thrilled and looking forward to getting the confirmation process started,” McConnell said as he stood with a smiling Gorsuch in the senator’s ceremonial office in the Capitol.
McConnell has not said whether he might invoke the nuclear option if minority Democrats block Gorsuch’s confirmation, but the Senate leader has said repeatedly that, one way or another, Gorsuch will be confirmed.
Democrats are still smarting over the treatment of Judge Merrick Garland, former President Barack Obama’s nominee to the court after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia a year ago. McConnell never allowed even a hearing on Garland over 10 months, asserting that the decision was up to the next president.
Now some on the left are demanding payback.
“This is a stolen seat being filled by an illegitimate and extreme nominee, and I will do everything in my power to stand up against this assault on the court,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon.
Schumer reiterated Wednesday that Democrats would insist on a 60-vote threshold for Garland in the 100-member Senate, “not because they did it to us or we did it to them, but because 60 votes produces a mainstream candidate.” But as Schumer and other Democrats made clear, for many the fight was less about the mild-mannered 49-year-old appeals court judge than about Trump himself.
Schumer said that “this Supreme Court will be tried in ways that few courts have been tested since the earliest days of the Republic.”
The rules change for Supreme Court nominees would be a momentous departure for the Senate, which traditionally operates day-to-day via deliberation and bipartisan consent.
There is concern by some that it could begin to unravel Senate traditions at a hyperpartisan moment in politics and perhaps end up in the complete elimination of the filibuster — resulting in an entirely different Senate from the one that’s existed for decades
Gorsuch is a Denver-based judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the Ivy League-educated son of a former Reagan administration official. His conservative legal philosophy is seen as similar to that of Scalia. Gorsuch would restore the court to the conservative tilt it held with Scalia on the bench, but Trump’s choice “makes it very difficult for Democrats to contest this nomination because he is so qualified,” said Melissa Murray, interim dean of the University of California at Berkeley law school.
Republicans were quick to highlight the political risks to Democrats in conservative-leaning states. There are 23 Senate Democrats up for election next year, 10 in states Trump won.
“The minority needs to decide whether or not they want to go to states like North Dakota and Montana and Missouri and Indiana and West Virginia where Mr Trump won by 17 points or more and talk to the real people there and say ‘we’re going to stop what was clearly your will,’” said GOP Sen Thom Tillis of North Carolina.
One of those senators, Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia, was meeting with Gorsuch late Wednesday. “I’m anxious to hear his views. I’m anxious to read more about him. I will make a decision,” Manchin told The Associated Press ahead of the meeting.
For Democrats, there was debate about whether Gorsuch’s nomination to replace the like-minded Scalia was the right time to launch an all-out fight over the court. Or, would Democrats be better off waiting to wage that battle for another possible high court opening during Trump’s presidency, one that could shift the court markedly to the right.
41 Comments
7
Moonraker
Trump wants one that rubber stamps. And if not, well, the story goes that he then gets someone to burn it down and blames the "Communists" whom he then rounds up for removal to concentration camps. You might have heard this story before.
5
FullM3taL
The Republicans help up Obama's nominee for a year. Can you imagine the outrage if Obama had said/done something even remotely close to this?
As someone who has no dog in the race though, its funny to watch the whole thing go down. I'm running out of popcorn here.
10
CrazyJoe
" I would say, ‘If you can, Mitch, go nuclear.’” He said of Gorsuch that it “would be a absolute shame if a man of this quality was caught up in the web.”
What the heck does that even mean?
Like many others, I predicted that if the Republicans won the presidency and maintained control of the Senate that the first time the Democrats tried to filibuster a major nomination the Republicans would get rid of the filibuster altogether. We're about to see if that is the case. After refusing to even consider Merrick Garland, now the Republicans will whine about Democratic obstructionism. These are truly horrible people.
12
TumbleDry
Not so long ago, the right was calling Obama a dictator... memory is short...
6
PTownsend
From Orwell: "One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship."
Trump and The Party are trumpling on all who stand in their way. Hope for those who don't want to see a Russian style oligarchy led by the Conman-in-chief lies in the judiciary, though it appears its various levels could soon be reduced to a clearinghouse set up to ensure the corporatists running the country are given only green lights to time warp back to the 1950s.
The fact that Trump had fuhrer votes than his opponent has been spun to be an alt fact. Fear the tyranny of this minority.
-12
Dango bong
All I can say is finally things are getting done! No more gridlock I like to see it.
4
SuperLib
They'll eventually go nuclear on this, then they will go nuclear on the Congressional filibuster. With those two things out of the way they can freely pass laws to block Democrats out of the government.
Option 2 would be to expand their base, so you can see why I'm going with option 1.
-10
Wolfpack
The Right has learned to get with the program. Why let the Dems have all the fun.
6
katsu78
Given that the way things have been going the last two weeks it's a legitimate question if Herr Trump will even allow elections in 2018, what have the Democrats got to lose? The right-wing is already convinced every left-leaning person in the country is a traitor and they voted in an authoritarian bully who may well destroy the Republic just to spite them. Anyone who is truly undecided by 2018 has been hiding under a rock, so oblivious to current events that there is no chance the minutia of Senate procedure will penetrate their thick skulls.
So they must resist. We all must resist. It's out only option.
-1
Attilathehungry
...and Katsu gets the prize as the first to evoke "Godwin's Law" in the conversation.
Politics aside, Gorsuch seems like a fully qualified candidate for the court. You may not agree with his decisions, but you cannot dispute his qualifications. Given that he will replace a judge who ALSO leaned to the right (Alito), it probably isn't a great place for the Democrats to make a principled stand. Now, if one of the elderly liberal judges (Ginsberg etc.) were to need replacing, that would be a different story.
-5
Lizz
Not so long ago, the right was calling Obama a dictator... memory is short...
Probably because he advocated the same tactic for approval of federal judges, and then there was Obamacare....What is the purpose of the filibuster anway? Why shouldn’t the majority prevail?
5
Strangerland
Right refuses to discuss the president's choice for the new Supreme Court justice. Right says "nothing wrong here".
Left says they will block the president's choice for the new Supreme Court justice. Right freaks out and changes the law.
Post-truth©
2
Reckless
too bad Obama wasn't more forceful, he might have gotten his man approved already,,,
-5
Lizz
How Democrats Paved the Way for the Confirmation of Trump's Cabinet As the president’s picks run into trouble, Democrats find themselves stymied by a Senate rules change they engineered.
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/01/democrats-trump-cabinet-senate/513782/
3
smithinjapan
If anyone doubted the man is a dictator, they can't now.
3
SuperLib
Yep. Most of them will even cheer it on.
The only thing standing between us and a structural change to our democracy is Mitch McConnell. If he decides to kill the filibuster then we're going to see a near permanent lock on the government where over time the GOP receives fewer and fewer popular votes due to demographics but still retains a majority in government with an opposition that's effectively shut out of the process.
Their position is starting to creep into "we have to destroy America to save America" territory.
5
SenseNotSoCommon
Go on.
Oh that's OK, then.
4
Scrote
Breathtaking hypocrisy from the republicans. It's no problem for them to hold up Obama's Supreme Court nominee for as long as it takes, but if the democrats try to do the same to them then it's an outrage and the rules need to be changed etc.
-2
arrestpaul
“Elections have consequences, and at the end of the day, I won.” – President Obama to House Republican Whip Eric Cantor, January 23, 2009.
It all comes down to a simple reality. Which political party has the votes to make things happen? Thanks to the leadership of Harry Reid (D), the elected Democrats changed the rules ("went nuclear") last year. The U.S. Senate currently requires only 51 votes to confirm most appointments, excluding Supreme Court Justices. A new Supreme candidate still requires 60 votes to confirm. Currently. But that rule can be changed.
Will the elected Republicans be able use their majority in both houses of Congress to pass bills and make confirmations?
Will the elected Democrats be able to convince any elected Republicans to change their vote and prevent the passage of bills and confirmations?
-1
Wolfpack
Wait, didn't the Left freak out when the Right said that they would block former president Obama's lower court nominees and in response Dirty Harry Reid changed the rules? Short memory indeed.
-2
Dango bong
I won't call him a dictator until he either tries to confront the Supreme Court if they oppose him, or try to oppose congress if they oppose him. As far as I know those are the only two things to check his elected power. (keeping in mind immigration laws can not be unconstitutional because the constitution does not apply to foreigners)
I do not see him doing anything outside the powers he has. Does anyone? (facts please not emotions)
5
Strangerland
How does that change anything I said?
-3
Blacklabel
Former President Barack Obama Former Vice President Joe Biden Former Sen. Harry Reid Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin Sen. Dianne Feinstein, ranking member of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary Sen. Patrick Leahy
All these people listed (and more) were fine with him back in 2006, not one dissenting vote or comment. This shouldnt even need the nuclear option because he is obviously qualified, has no personal flaws to be exploited and there are lots of Dems of states that Trump won up for election in 2018.
-6
FizzBit
You're not supposed mention that...I guess.
3
Weasel
Why is the appointment even considered if Trump is a lame duck president anyway; I mean, to paraphrase Mitch McConnell (US Senate Majority Leader)?
3
sf2k
turns out the complaints of Obama being a dictator by the right wing wasn't because they didn't like dictators, just that he wasn't Republican
With the seemingly daily decrees via Executive Order, might as well call the party the same thing. Just call a spade a spade
-4
Blacklabel
Seems even Mark Cuban agrees on Twitter that you negotiate this for something else later.
Mark Cuban @mcuban 23h23 hours ago
When you sit at the deal table, you always look for the fool. When you see him sitting there, you try to make a deal.
5) Or dems can do business as usual. Obstruct every move. Treat him like a politician. How did that work out in the election ? 4) Deal makers love to make deals. Sales people love to sell. That's who he is. All dealmakers will give you something. Get something. 3)Trump would love to say he beat the system by making a deal. Gives him bragging rights. "Never been done before" He isn't a politician. 2)Bannon is praying the dems take the same approach.They will use it to expand their base and demonize Dems "See, they hate you & progress" 1) obstructionism was everything wrong with @tedcruz, Mconnell and the republicans. Every reasonable person HATED IT. It ruined governance
6
Strangerland
And the right was ok with Garland until Obama wanted to appoint him.
You keep trying to come from a place of moral superiority, based on something the right already did.
Sorry, not going to happen. The right made their own bed.
-3
Blacklabel
No, I am coming from a place of reality, I dont care about morality. You cant talk bad about the guy when even Obama, Biden and Schumer voted for him in his current job. He went to college the same law class as Obama. Dont you think Obama would be on CNN already if there were anything to get him on? All they have is attacks on his dead mother, not good optics AT ALL:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/energy-environment/wp/2017/02/01/neil-gorsuchs-mother-once-ran-the-epa-it-was-a-disaster/?utm_term=.4ef1c45fb378
They will lose if they try to block him, members of their own party who are up for election in 2018 especially have no interest in doing it.
1
dcog9065
Surely even Trump supporters don't think removing filibusters and 60 majorities in the senate is a good idea? These same checks and balances will eventually come back around in future so it makes no sense
1
Haaa Nemui
Did you really just say that? Are all right wingers like that?
2
wtfjapan
Why shouldn’t the majority prevail? it only prevails when it suits Republicans, Trump wouldn't be President if this was the case.
-1
Blacklabel
Do all left wingers take things out of their context? In a deal making situation where I am in the weaker position, I care about reality not morality. There is no such thing as a MORAL victory, you still lost.
Morals themselves are a shaky position because each person has different morals and there is no structure to determine whose morals are right and whose are wrong. That used to be the Bible, and at least the Ten Commandments. But I dont really think we live in a Christian world anymore with all the atheists, agnostics and other religions around.
1
Haaa Nemui
You care about reality and still support Trump?
-4
pointofview
Obama did the same by pushing his agenda. Left wing this left wing that but that was okay because he was a left winger and hollywood is too. Good buddies.
Good for Trump. The Dems are like little babies just whining about every little thing. Go nuclear if they keep delaying.
@wtf,
Based on comment, I shouldn`t have to for things the minority want. Which are usually approved by Left wingers.
2
Strangerland
Sure there is. Being good to your fellow man = moral. Being bad to your fellow man = not moral. I don't care what religion or moral structure you follow, the above two rules are universal.
3
Jimizo
"Morals themselves are a shaky position because each person has different morals and there is no structure to determine whose morals are right and whose are wrong. That used to be the Bible, and at least the Ten Commandments. But I dont really think we live in a Christian world anymore with all the atheists, agnostics and other religions around."
Yes, it's terrible that these modern religions like Hinduism, Buddhism and Judaism crashed the Christian party.
Trump is of course a fine exemplar of the spiritual, money-hating, love thy neighbour, turn the other cheek message of Jesus.
5
Laguna
Repubs pulled out of their butt the idea that a president with a year left in his term would not be able to nominate a Supreme. That is a precedent - pulling something out of one's butt when it comes to the act of governing, that is. Dems could do the same: why should a president who did not win a majority - not to mention a plurality - and who will likely either quit or be impeached before his term is over be allowed to nominate a Supreme? If eight Justices were sufficient for the last year of Obama's term, they'll do for whatever remains of Trump's.
Do. Not. Back. Down.
3
Strangerland
I agree. There is no reason a president who could not win the popular vote should be able to choose a supreme court justice. He's obviously not popular.
-1
Attilathehungry
Laguna: you may be forgetting something. Trump DID win a majority- 304 to 227 in the Electoral College. There are no other measurements that matter. This is a dead issue that the left needs to give up as it makes them seem churlish and immature.
As for the judge, there is nothing I have read that disqualifies him from taking a place on the Court. It would be a waste of political capital to protest him too vigorously.
2
Strangerland
But he didn't win the support of the people, and therefore has no mandate to choose a Chief Justice.
There is in this case, as the left needs to stand strong against Trump trying to choose a Chief Justice without a mandate.
Heh, we're literally taking a play from your guys' playbook when you blocked Obama from choosing the Chief Justice. So if we're churlish and immature, you guys wrote the book on it.
Sure there is - the guy trying to appoint him does not have a mandate from the voters.
Says the guy from the team that literally shut down the government.
