Trump: U.S. must greatly strengthen nuclear capability

WASHINGTON —
President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday abruptly called for the United States to “greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability” until the rest of the world “comes to its senses” regarding nuclear weapons.
His comments on Twitter came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin said strengthening his country’s nuclear capabilities should be a chief military objective in the coming year. The president-elect’s statement also followed his meetings a day earlier with top Pentagon officials and defense contractors.
Trump, who is spending the holidays at his palatial private club in Florida, did not expand on the actions he wants the U.S. to take or say why he raised the issue Thursday.
Spokesman Jason Miller said the president-elect was referring to the threat of nuclear proliferation “particularly to and among terrorist organizations and unstable and rogue regimes.” Miller said Trump sees modernizing the nation’s deterrent capability “as a vital way to pursue peace through strength.”
If Trump were to seek an expansion of the nuclear stockpiles, it would mark a sharp shift in U.S. national security policy. President Barack Obama has made nuclear non-proliferation a centerpiece of his agenda, calling in 2009 for the U.S. to lead efforts to rid the world of nuclear weapons — a goal he acknowledged would not be accomplished quickly or easily.
Still, the U.S. has been moving forward on plans to upgrade its aging nuclear arsenal. Earlier this year, Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said the Pentagon planned to spend $108 billion over the next five years to sustain and improve its nuclear force.
The U.S. and Russia hold the vast majority of the world’s nuclear weapons. In 2010, the two countries signed the New START treaty capping the number of nuclear warheads and missile launchers each country can possess. The agreement is in effect until 2021 and can be extended for another five years.
Thomas Karako, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the last comprehensive review of the U.S. nuclear force — which was conducted during Obama’s first term — occurred against the backdrop of efforts to reset relations between Washington and Moscow. The relationship has since deteriorated, with Obama and Putin clashing over Russia’s provocations in Ukraine and support for Syrian President Bashar Assad.
“We need to candidly asses what the environment is and what the prospects are for Russian compliance with current treaties,” Karako said.
Trump has repeatedly called for closer relations with Russia and has spoken favorably about Putin. Democrats have questioned his ties to the Kremlin, particularly after U.S. intelligence officials assessed that Russia had interfered in the U.S. election on Trump’s behalf.
Putin addressed his country’s nuclear capabilities during an annual year-end meeting of the Russian defense ministry. He said Russia should enhance missile complexes that can “penetrate existing and future missile defense systems.”
A U.S.-backed missile shield in Eastern Europe has been another source of tension between Washington and Moscow. Russia argues the system is a threat, while U.S. and NATO officials say it’s meant to deter Iran from targeting Europe.
The state of the U.S. nuclear arsenal was rarely addressed during the presidential campaign. To the extent it was, Trump showed faint understanding of its details. During a Republican primary debate, he appeared unfamiliar with the concept of a nuclear triad, the Cold War-era combination of submarines, land-based missiles and strategic bombers for launching nuclear attacks.
Trump’s vanquished campaign rival Hillary Clinton repeatedly cast the Republican as too erratic and unpredictable to have control of the nation’s nuclear arsenal.
The president-elect’s transition website says he “recognizes the uniquely catastrophic threats posed by nuclear weapons and cyberattacks,” adding that he will modernize the nuclear arsenal “to ensure it continues to be an effective deterrent.”
Trump has spent the week at Mar-a-Lago, his South Florida estate, meeting advisers and interviewing candidates for a handful of Cabinet positions that remain unfilled. On Wednesday, he met with Pentagon officials and the CEOs of Boeing and Lockheed Martin, companies with lucrative government contracts.
Since winning the election, Trump has complained about the cost of Boeing’s work on two new Air Force One plans and Lockheed’s contract for F-35 fighter jets. Following the meetings, both CEOs said they had discussed lowering costs of the projects with the president-elect.
Boeing is one of the companies pursuing a contract for replacing Minuteman missiles in the U.S. nuclear arsenal. Boeing spokesman Todd Blecher would not say whether the contract came up during Trump’s meeting with company CEO Dennis Muilenburg.
The president-elect was also building up his White House staff, announcing Thursday that campaign manager Kellyanne Conway would serve as a counselor. The move will put Conway in close proximity to the president, though she is also expected to remain a visible presence promoting Trump’s agenda in the media.
Trump also announced veteran Republican operatives Sean Spicer as his press secretary and Jason Miller as communications director. Hope Hicks, Trump’s long-serving campaign spokeswoman, is also joining the White House in a senior communications position.
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
6
plasticmonkey
Tweet first and let your handlers explain later. Now that's presidential.
Remember, this compulsive and thin-skinned little boy will have control over 7,100 nuclear weapons.
-11
bass4funk
Thank God for that.
6
CrazyJoe
He's certifiably nuts and this kind of talk will only make us less safe not stronger. It's been said there are no winners in a nuclear war except the cockroaches. And guess who will be in charge of this project? The world renowned nuclear physicist, Rick Perry! Man, you can't make this stuff up.
5
plasticmonkey
bass, please explain why you thank God that Trump has control over America's nuclear arsenal? What personal characteristics of his do you think make him qualified?
-9
bass4funk
Sure it will. It will send a signal that Trump will not hesitate to use them if any of our enemies think they can bully us into submission, knowing that alone will keep the country safe and free from assured mutual destruction.
And knowing that we would use them should deter any adversary.
Trump, a man that doesn't take ****!
If we can live through John Kerry, Rick Perry should be fine.
1
Alistair Carnell
Greg Stillson: The missiles are flying. Hallelujah, Hallelujah!
It seems were due for a remake of The Dead Zone, only with Trump as the deranged president.
-9
bass4funk
Being not PC, has some of the top generals to advise him, as a successful businessman that translates into being methodical, calculating and shrewd and not to mention fearless.
3
PTownsend
Trump's faction of the MSM backed (led?) global hegemons is stating its opening bargain position for other hegemonic factions to respond to. (On Twitter though?)
Trump has said he wants to expand the size of the US military. He's filling his cabinet with magnates from big oil and energy, (the US keeps invading sovereign nations to gain greater control over resources big oil needs), big military (as one poster called it big war), big banking (the war industries need big money), big media (needed to keep the distortion of facts coming), big entertainment (e.g. WWE, providing circus for his followers), big medicine and pharma (who'll continue to profit while military personnel are recovering from war wounds), among other bigs.
Trump hasn't started office. It could be all his bluster will just be like his wall, or locking HRC up and he'll 'walk back' his talk. I hope that's the case.
But it does seem to me that in an era when there are leaders like Putin, Xi, Duterte, the Al Sauds, Assad, among others not afraid to use extreme violence that adding fuel - words at this point - to fires is not the best way to put fires out.
-8
bass4funk
If he does, that would be a great thing.
Here we go again, more liberal falsified accusatory statements. I think as an outsider Trump needs all the help he can get and by having a lot of top Generals that have the know how and the historical, social and PR knowledge and skills, they can be more than helpful, instrumental in shaping his admin.
I hope not.
If it works, extend an olive branch, if not, whatever and by any means necessary.
1
smithinjapan
Moron. As if being able to destroy the world several hundred times over is not enough -- and this guy is the man to do it -- he wants to waste more money and more resources on making the world a far worse place.
bass4funk: "Here we go again, more liberal falsified accusatory statements."
Yeah, if it's not "The National Review", bass' admitted news source, which claims Obama violated the Constitution numerous times (but which bass could not back up with examples or legitimate sources after), it's falsified statements when someone points out who Trump has announced for his cabinet and what their pasts jobs were.
1
theFu
Impeachment. That is our only hope to get someone sane into office.
I'm convinced that Mr. Trump didn't really want the job and he's seeing how far he can go before getting thrown out. Then he will claim to have been "The Best President Ever."
-2
bass4funk
I did post it, so now you want to change facts because you don't agree with them? I'm just the messenger, hate the message.
It just hurts you guys that this is real and for the next 4-8 years, libs can't do anything about it. Don't worry, I felt the same 8 years ago, but I just accepted it, I just worry about my liberal friends and hope to God they are ok in the next foreseeable future and can get a grip.
-2
Chop Chop
It makes a sense.
3
serendipitous
Oh great. That's just what the world needs.......not.
2
Northernlife
Trump the twat..
1
nishikat
If Trump decides to launch nuclear weapons suddenly the chain of events from his doing this would more than likely lead to billions of death on the planet and serious environmental damage to the earth making large parts of it unlivable. Are you sure Trump should launch nuclear weapons to countries he doesn't like like Mexico and Iran?
Worse than that if you are dead from Trump being crazy and pushing the button.
3
Strangerland
I wonder if there is a point where Trump backers would accept that choosing him was a bad idea, or if they would sing his praises even if the economy collapses, and/or he starts a nuclear war that ends in the destruction of the US.
1
SuperLib
Trump should have someone else in his administration talk about our nukes. I think it makes too many people uneasy to think a man who has trouble spelling will actually have input. Let the smart people handle it while he goes on tour again.
1
wtfjapan
** translates into being methodical, calculating and shrewd and not to mention fearless.** unfortunately Trump has a equal adversary in Putin. Russia is no walk over, the US can see just a glimpse of that in Syria. All Trump is going to do is instigate another arms race with Russia and other nuclear capable countries. And people were complaining Clinton was a warmonger.
0
Strangerland
Facts aren't something that can be changed based on someone's agreement or not. Facts are irrelevant of opinion.
And the fact is, the one source you supplied was some guy who listed a bunch of things that weren't constitutional violations.
