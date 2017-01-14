Trump unconcerned if cabinet picks disagree

WASHINGTON —
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said Friday he’s unconcerned some of his cabinet picks have contradicted him at their confirmation hearings.
“I told them, ‘Be yourself and say what you what to say. Don’t worry about me,’” Trump told journalists in the lobby of Trump Tower.
He said potential disagreements “all get worked out.”
Trump’s plans to build a Mexican border wall, reintroduce torture and to ignore the impact of climate change all were disputed by his picks this week on Capitol Hill.
Trump appeared with the comedian Steve Harvey. Harvey said they discussed mutual friends, television shows and their respective golf games.
Trump repeated his advice to his nominees, saying, “I say, ‘Be yourself. Wouldn’t you say, Steve?’” Harvey smiled but did not answer that question.
Meanwhile, the Russian embassy in Washington will neither confirm nor deny reports of frequent contacts between a top aide to Trump and Moscow’s ambassador.
A senior official said Friday there were multiple phone calls between Trump aide Michael Flynn and the Russian ambassador the same day Obama imposed sanctions as punishment for Russia trying to meddle in U.S. elections. The official was not authorized to confirm the contacts publicly and insisted on anonymity.
A Trump spokesman said a call took place a day earlier to exchange “logistical information.”
A Russian embassy spokesman told the Interfax news agency on Friday: “The embassy isn’t commenting on multiple contacts with our counterparts here, which take place on a daily basis in line with the diplomatic practice.”
Trump said his team will have a “full report on hacking within 90 days” and he again dismissed as fake a document alleging Russia has damaging information about him.
Trump tweeted that the dossier includes “totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans - FAKE NEWS!” He added: “Russia says nothing exists,” and that the allegations will never be proved.
U.S. intelligence officials briefed Trump and President Barack Obama on a dossier that includes unproven information about close coordination between Trump’s inner circle and Russians about hacking into Democratic accounts — as well as unproven claims about unusual sexual activities by Trump attributed to anonymous sources. The Associated Press has not authenticated any of the claims.
SenseNotSoCommon
We believe you, Donald.
Burning Bush
Brilliant, keep them guessing.
Conspiracy theorists will no doubt jump on this as "proof"
Go ahead and speculate, you'll never find concrete evidence of anything.
bass4funk
So we shouldn't believe him because the MSM and the intelligence agency say otherwise? They shot themseves in the foot, all of them, good luck with getting the credibility back from the people. All of these people and that includes the Democrats and the establishment Republicans, the more they try to pound Trump into the mud, the more popular and more support he gets. It keeps backfiring, what don't you people get? Gosh, these people are so dumb, it just gives me a bad migraine!
Moonraker
Interestingly, from Wikipedia: "Top officials reported to Hitler and followed his policies, but they had considerable autonomy. Officials were expected to "work towards the Führer" – to take the initiative in promoting policies and actions in line with his wishes and the goals of the Nazi Party, without Hitler having to be involved in the day-to-day running of the country. He often deferred making decisions, avoided clear delegation and allowed subordinates to compete with one another, especially in the pre-war years. The government was not a coordinated, co-operating body, but rather a disorganised collection of factions led by members of the party elite who struggled to amass power and gain the Führer's favour."
scoobydoo
And to balance out Moonrakers interesting point, George Soros, who loves and funds Obama and Clinton and pays people to protest against Trump, sold out his fellow Jews to the Nazis and helped them be robbed and sent to concentration camps., So maybe both camps are no better than the other. I am finding Trump much more entertaining than Streep, he might end up at Goden Globe or what ever.
Stargame
Looks like the Americans have voted a possible Russian deep agent into the White House...
SenseNotSoCommon
No, Bass. We have license to question the statement based on Trump's Twitter record.
bass4funk
Ok. then you are basically saying, Trump should tweet less and hurl himself in the trusted arms of the MSM and trust them blindly to be fair and honest with their reporting.
SuperLib
So has Trump said how he would respond to the Russian hacking?
Burning Bush
And aliens from Zeta Reticuli control Hollywood.
Kinda flogging a dead horse aren't you, haven't you noticed nobody cares anymore. The news cycle has run it's course and there are different topics to hash out around the water cooler. Get with the program.
Serrano
Of course Trump doesn't want a bunch of yes men in his cabinet. Oh, man, this incoming government is going to be soooooo much better than the incompetent mess we have now.
