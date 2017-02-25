Trump vows military build-up, hammers nationalist themes

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md./WASHINGTON —
U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a massive budget request for one of the “greatest military buildups in American history” on Friday in a feisty, campaign-style speech extolling robust nationalism to eager conservative activists.
Trump used remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an organization that gave him one of his first platforms in his improbable journey to the U.S. presidency, to defend his unabashed “America first” policies.
Ahead of a nationally televised speech to Congress on Tuesday, Trump outlined plans for strengthening the U.S. military, already the world’s most powerful fighting force, and other initiatives such as tax reform and regulatory rollback.
He offered few specifics on any initiatives, including the budget request that is likely to face a harsh reality on Capitol Hill: At a time when he wants to slash taxes for Americans, funding a major military buildup without spending cuts elsewhere would add substantially to the U.S. budget deficit.
Trump said he would aim to upgrade the military in both offensive and defensive capabilities, with a massive spending request to Congress that would make the country’s defense “bigger and better and stronger than ever before.”
“And, hopefully, we’ll never have to use it, but nobody is going to mess with us. Nobody. It will be one of the greatest military buildups in American history,” Trump said.
Appealing to people on welfare to go to work and pledging to follow through on his vow to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border, Trump drew rounds of applause from the large gathering of conservatives, many of them wearing hats emblazoned with the president’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”
His speech was heavy on the nationalist overtones from his campaign last year, focusing on promises to boost U.S. economic growth by retooling international trade deals, cracking down on immigration and boosting energy production.
Trump is looking to put behind him a rocky first month in office. An executive order he signed aimed at banning U.S. entry by people from seven Muslim-majority countries became embroiled in the courts and he had to fire his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, for Russian contacts before Trump took office.
With the federal budget still running a large deficit, Trump will have to fight to get higher military spending through Congress. In his speech, he complained about spending caps put in place on the defense budget dating back to 2011.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump’s proposed budget for this year “will be very clear” on how to fund the military spending increase.
Trump also heaped criticism on what he called purveyors of “fake news,” seeking to clarify a recent tweet in which he said some in the U.S. news media should be considered an “enemy of the people.”
He said his main beef was the media’s use of anonymous sources. “They shouldn’t be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody’s name. Let their name be out there,” Trump said.
The speech allowed Trump to put his stamp firmly on the conservative political movement, even as some activists fretted that his immigration and trade policies go too far.
With Trump in the White House and Republicans holding majorities in both houses of Congress, CPAC and the thousands of conservative activists who flock to the event each year from across the country are seeing their political influence rising.
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.
13 Comments
katsu78
Just like how Trump was going to be very clear on his plan to defeat ISIS? Hmmm... I wonder where that went.
But Trump and his Republican lapdogs have no problem with anonymous sources when they benefit the administration's aims.
PTownsend
In this regard he's showing great consistency.
I doubt this will be much of a fight. The military industries have contributed enough to members of Congress that most budget requests will sail on through with minimal opposition. Trump's the warmongerer's champion!
That's rich coming from the man who pushed the Obama birther issue, 'saw' thousands of Muslims in New Jersy celebrating 9/11 and pushed so many other fake news stories. Remember, Bannon, a fake news maestro, is his far-right hand man. (Boss?)
People who support Trump in his attack on media, anyone who believes the media should be repressed and ONLY permitted to report things the way Trump and Bannon want them reported has crossed a line and is opening the door even wider for an even more repressive state. But then Putin's said to be his role model; I guess that's to be expected. http://www.latimes.com/politics/washington/la-na-essential-washington-updates-after-trump-calls-fake-news-enemy-of-1487963297-htmlstory.html
Russians and uber-rightists must be happy watching Trump and Bannon tear apart institutions. But that's what Trump supporters have wanted all along, isn't it.
CrazyJoe
Once a leader tells you the media is the enemy and he is the source of truth, you have a dictator. How could a nation with the greatest academic institutions in the world, brilliant minds and extraordinary research centers have elected a demagogue and ignoramus to the WH? The future of the international world order in on the line.
Burning Bush
His plan is to bring the sprawling military home and build bases within the US. Philippines, Japan, Turkey, Italy, Germany, etc. All those bases will be closed and troops withdrawn and money spent building bases in America, ostensibly to defend America from Mexico.
Good move.
Simon Foston
Burning BushFEB. 25, 2017 - 07:42AM JST
You foresee the Mexican army launching an invasion, then?
PTownsend
I would be happy if that's the case, but it goes against what Nashi bots have been saying about the US joining forces to fight terrorism. Which is it? Does Russia want the US to bring its troops home, or does it want US troops to help Russia take resources from other countries? Afghanistan?
Are you trying to weaken your argument by saying this?
Nessie
Deficits only count when Republicans don't control the government.
yakyak
Maybe they know something that you don't.
njca4
Burning BushFeb. 25, 2017 - 07:42AM JST
His plan is to bring the sprawling military home and build bases within the US. Philippines, Japan, Turkey, Italy, Germany, etc. All those bases will be closed and troops withdrawn and money spent building bases in America, ostensibly to defend America from Mexico.
Good move.*
As we've seen over the last 4 weeks, what's said by the Donald is reworded by just about every other person is his team. If he does actually get his way and make this happen, you'll have to accept the flip side - less political and economical sway in other countries affairs ...
theFu
You foresee the Mexican army launching an invasion, then?
No. Mexico is our friends (after they pay for the wall) and do a better job preventing everyone south of them getting through Mexico to jump the Rio Grande. Canada, Bahamas, Cuba, Haitians, Dominican Rep and the British VIs - those are the real threats!
SenseNotSoCommon
All hail the Witch-hunter-in-Chief of the United States of Dystrumpia!
Buy Dystrumpian, Hire Dystrumpian, BE Dystrumpian!
bass4funk
Yo! He's been president for a month, not a year yet, give it time.
Every admin. has their anonymous sources, goes with the the territory.
I will say this the media should have unfettered access to the president, however, if the president feels that he isn't getting a fair shake, just don't call on those reporters don't want to be fair.
As if that's a crime, Obama's role model was Castro's, come on now....
Burning Bush
I said ostensibly, do you know what that means?
