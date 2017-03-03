Trump's attorney general recuses himself from any campaign probes

WASHINGTON —
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Thursday he would recuse himself from any investigations into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election because he was involved with President Donald Trump’s campaign.
But Sessions, who was a long-time U.S. senator before becoming the country’s top law enforcement official, said he did nothing wrong when he did not disclose during Senate testimony that he had met last year with Russia’s ambassador. He said the meetings were in his capacity as senator, not as a campaign aide.
“I have recused myself in the matters that deal with the Trump campaign,” Sessions told reporters at a hastily arranged news conference after several of his fellow Republicans in Congress called for him to recuse himself and Democrats urged him to resign.
Sessions said he had been weighing recusal - ruling himself out from any role in the investigations - even before the latest twist of the controversy over ties between Trump associates and Russia that has dogged the early days of his presidency.
U.S. intelligence agencies concluded last year that Russia hacked and leaked Democratic emails during the election campaign as part of an effort to tilt the vote in Trump’s favor. The Kremlin has denied the allegations.
During his Senate confirmation hearing in January, Sessions responded to a question from Democratic Senator Al Franken that he did not “have communications with the Russians” during the presidential campaign.
But on Wednesday night, the Washington Post revealed that Sessions, who was a senior campaign aide of Trump’s, received Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak in his Senate office in September.
The other encounter was in July at a Heritage Foundation event that was attended by about 50 ambassadors, during the Republican National Convention, the Post said.
Sessions said he was “honest and correct” in his answer to Franken, drawing a distinction between his role as a senator and his role as a campaign aide.
Before the news conference, Trump said he had “total” confidence in Sessions. Asked whether Sessions should step aside from the investigations, Trump told reporters, “I don’t think so.”
Trump called frequently during his campaign for improved relations with Russia, drawing criticism from Democrats and some Republicans. Ties with Russia have been deeply strained in recent years over Moscow’s military interference in Ukraine, military support for President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and President Vladimir Putin’s intolerance of political dissent.
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.
-1
Burning Bush
McCarthyism all over again.
-1
klausdorth
Sessions said, and said, and said ....
... but how much of his saying is true?
Guess we will never find out.
1
PTownsend
This time it's rightwing Russians working with rightwing Americans to undermine the US and its institutions, so I'd call it by a different name. The Nashi keyboard brigade members who call it McCarthyism add more fuel to the fire.
2
Strangerland
You seriously don't see any problem with a guy who met with the Russians and lied about it, staying part of the investigation into what happened with the Russians?
You always post so indignantly here, criticizing the MSM for supposed wrongdoings, then here you seem to be promoting a course of action that would look extremely suspicious. Recusing himself is the right thing to do. The investigation can still happen whether he is a part of it or not, and by recusing himself he ensures that if he didn't do anything wrong, there is no cloud over the result of an investigation that does so.
What would be the advantage of his not recusing himself?
-2
otherworldly
Democrats are playing a dangerous game with national security repercussions. In essence, they are accusing the Russian Ambassador of being party to some elusive "Russian election hacking" scheme. It should be clear to anyone that they do not have the best interests of their constituents or this country at heart when they politicize diplomatic relations with Russia. In their attempts to erode Trump's ability to govern, they have only paraded their own incompetency and undermined the vital work of the State Department.
2
pointofview
He met the Ambassador as a Senator which is SOP. The Dems are just looking for anything to go on about. Pelosi and Watters sound like naggy wives. They can`t stop yapping away about revenge. They seem so miserable. Get them out.
0
Strangerland
He likely did. But the problem is his claiming under oath that he didn't meet the ambassador. This looks very suspicious. If he leads the group that looks into the Russian issue, it will only create an air of suspicion on the entire process, same as when groups within the Japanese government run the investigation into supposed wrongdoing within their own groups.
In the name of transparency, the only way to ensure that the investigation does not have a cloud hanging over it was for Sessions to do what he did - recuse himself. It was the right thing to do.
