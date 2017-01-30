Trump's immigration order causes chaos at airports, outrage at protests

NEW YORK —
U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration order sowed more chaos and outrage across the country Sunday, with travelers getting detained at airports, panicked families searching for relatives and protesters marching against the sweeping measure that was blocked by several federal courts.
Attorneys struggled to determine how many people had been affected so far by the rules, which Trump said Saturday were “working out very nicely.”
But critics described widespread confusion and said an untold number of travelers were being held in legal limbo because of ill-defined procedures. Others were released. Lawyers manned tables at New York’s Kennedy Airport to help families whose loved ones had been detained, and some 150 Chicago-area lawyers showed up at O’Hare Airport after getting an email seeking legal assistance for travelers.
“We just simply don’t know how many people there are and where they are,” said Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Immigrants’ Rights Project.
Advocates for travelers say the chaos is likely to continue. The executive director of the National Immigration Law Center, Marielena Hincapie, said “this is just the beginning.”
“We’re really in a crisis mode, a constitutional crisis mode in our country, and we’re going to need everyone,” she said. “This is definitely one of those all-hands-on-deck moments.”
On Sunday talk shows, White House officials defended Trump’s actions.
“I can’t imagine too many people out there watching this right now think it’s unreasonable to ask a few more questions from someone traveling in and out of Libya and Yemen before being let loose in the United States,” White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said.
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway described the changes as “a small price to pay” to keep the nation safe.
By Sunday evening, officials said nearly all of those who had been detained were free or soon would be, but the status of some travelers was unclear. The released included nine people held at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings’ office said.
The people affected included a woman who was sent back to Saudi Arabia after traveling to Indiana to care for her cancer-stricken mother; a family physician who has lived in the U.S. for two decades who was held for nine hours; and a Minneapolis woman about to become a U.S. citizen who was questioned for 12 hours.
Meanwhile, protests continued across the country Sunday, from smaller airports like Rapid City Regional Airport in South Dakota to one of the nation’s busiest, Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Demonstrations first erupted Saturday, a day after Trump signed the order banning travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen. The president also suspended the U.S. refugee program for four months.
In Washington D.C., hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the White House, some holding signs that read, “We are all immigrants in America.” Demonstrations also unfolded at Detroit Metropolitan Airport and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, as well as in suburban Chicago, where a Jewish group organized a protest to support Muslims.
Lawyers in Chicago crowded into a food court Saturday at O’Hare, some walking around with signs offering legal help. One volunteer attorney, Julia Schlozman, was among those who jumped on a subway and headed to O’Hare.
“I just felt like I had to do something,” she told the Chicago Tribune.
A federal judge in New York issued an order Saturday temporarily blocking the government from deporting people with valid visas who arrived after Trump’s travel ban took effect. But confusion remained about who could stay and who will be kept out. Federal courts in Virginia, Massachusetts and Washington state took similar action.
A more decisive ruling on the legality of the Trump action by U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly will probably take at least several weeks. Opponents and government attorneys will get a chance to lay out their arguments in filings and possibly in oral arguments in court, Gelernt said. Activists said their goal was to have Trump’s order overturned entirely.
Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich, known for usually tempering his public comments, did not hold back in a statement Sunday about Trump’s measures: “Their design and implementation have been rushed, chaotic, cruel and oblivious to the realities” of security. They had, he added, ushered in “a dark moment in U.S. history.”
The president of the University of Notre Dame, Father John I. Jenkins, was also among the ban’s sharp critics.
“If it stands, it will over time diminish the scope and strength of the educational and research efforts of American universities,” he said Sunday in a statement. And he added: “We respectfully urge the president to rescind this order.”
An official with the Department of Homeland Security who briefed reporters by phone on Saturday said 109 people who were in transit on airplanes had been denied entry and 173 had not been allowed to get on their planes overseas.
No green-card holders were turned away from entering the U.S. as of Saturday, the official said, though several spent hours in detention before being allowed in.
After an appeal from civil liberties lawyers, Judge Donnelly issued an emergency order Saturday barring the U.S. from summarily deporting people who arrived with valid visas or an approved refugee application, saying it would likely violate their legal rights.
Before Trump signed the order, more than 67,000 refugees had been approved by the federal government to enter the U.S., said Jen Smyers, refugee policy director for Church World Service. More than 6,400 had already been booked on flights, including 15 families that had been expected over the next few weeks in the Chicago area from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Iran, Syria and Uganda.
The bulk of refugees entering the U.S. are settled by religious groups. All that work ground to a halt after Trump signed the order.
6
CrazyJoe
It was an amazing rally at the White House, and the signs and the diverse protesters told such an important story about our immigrant nation. This nation was built on the backs of enslaved peoples and immigrants and we can't ban human beings.
12
serendipitous
Poor old Trump thinks he's still a CEO and can run the country like one. Luckily the US has systems in place to prevent egotistical nutjobs like him from having absolute control.
18
PeaceWarrior
Funny how things can quickly get out of hand when you give the keys to a child and let him drive.
12
NZ2011
You want better vetting and security, sure, look I can understand to a point, but to put things into action like this shows the precise lack of experience and ultimately humanity that people have been questioning throughout.
So much for the not much will change, we have had week of knee-jerk policy repealing with little or no thought about how to address the issues they cause is worrying on a scale I can't really fathom.
Repealing of healthcare, women rights, energy policy, imports and economics, changes to immigration all without a clear path to any normality is just scary.
I find it so funny how everyone used to accuse the previous president about he will make this or that crazy change and never really did, yet here is this guy acting like he can do whatever he wants even without the mandate of the people..
And not get me started on "alternative facts"... but even the most ardent supporter of the right must agree there are things we can determine are true or not otherwise we are headed for a new dark ages.
3
Alex Hutchins
I am simply ashamed to be an American right now. I am technically also Australian and I've been thinking of telling Japanese people that I'm Aussie just to save myself from constantly explaining how a person like Trump could ever get elected. I'd be wedging a bet, though, that Japanese people can't tell the difference of an American and Australian accent (in Japanese). Worth a try, anyways!
8
sf2k
maybe better vetting and security would be possible if he targeted the actual countries that have attacked the USA, not the 7 who haven't.
I dunno, kind of a basic logic thing
6
Aly Rustom
George Orwell's 1984 is coming to pass
9
Mike L
All on Holocaust remembrance day too.
Wow.
5
Tokyo-Engr
This was a knee jerk over-reaction by Trump and one of the reasons I could not support him. If his intention is truly to support the security of the United States (which is something I am for) there are probably other ways to go about this.
Also I see this is a 90 day restriction only. I would like him to explain why this is limited to 90 days. Is there something else in the works?
The Obama administration stopped issuing visas to Iraqis in 2011 for 6 months and also had travel restrictions imposed on the identical 7 countries as Trump did but the mechanism to implement was a bit different and it was not as extreme.
While I understand this is not a ban against all Muslims (there are numerous other Muslim countries where a ban will not exist) it will impact many people who are innocent, which is outright wrong.
The Director of the FBI and the Director of Homeland Security under the Obama administration admitted there was no mechanism in place to vet all refugees. If this is the case, instead of a radical ban, why could Trump not indicate the vetting process will be stricter and it may take a little more time for the applications to be processed.
Also, the fact that this is impacting people who already have green cards is outrageous. This was poorly planned and poorly executed and as I stated above, one of the primary reasons I did not support Trump for President.
Whether you agree with Trump or not he is biting off too much in too short of time. Running a country is not anything like running a real estate business. This is going to backfire and really negatively impact Trump's effectiveness as a leader and ruin his chances for the reforms he wants to push through. If you are a supporter of Trump this is bad news...for those against Trump....this is good news...as it all sounds bad in the short term but in the long run I think President Trump is going to destroy his own presidency.
I have felt the U.S. has been getting out of control gradually since 9/11. The ideological pendulum is swinging radically from one side to the other and seems to be accelerating as time goes on. I think the only thing that could save the U.S. (before the whole thing implodes) would be if a TRUE moderate, capable of pragmatic and rational thought and also capable uniting the nation, could be elected. This seems to be highly unlikely in today's environment.
-10
Flyfalcon
Some refugees have become terrorists like Boston Bombing Brothers. Russia have warned US authority for that brothers were dangerous however US still issue the refugee Visa for that evil brothers.
The consequence is many American lost their legs during Boston race. 90 days is required for analyzing and vetting the screening potential terrorists with reliable immigration system. It may be a bit harsh. However it is safer.
Not all refugees are terrorists However many terrorists have pretended they were refugees before.
10
Scrote
This move is just foolish, incoherent posturing by Trump. Why aren't our Saudi "allies" also banned from entering the US? They are the ones responsible for 9/11, they are the ones who still teach their children in school that we are infidels who must be killed, yet they are still allowed into the US.
6
Weasel
Makes sense...considering how his hands aren't big enough to manage the steering wheel.
5
Jimizo
"This move is just foolish, incoherent posturing by Trump. Why aren't our Saudi "allies" also banned from entering the US? They are the ones responsible for 9/11, they are the ones who still teach their children in school that we are infidels who must be killed, yet they are still allowed into the US."
The best 2 explanations for this I've heard on this site from the Trump supporters are:
1) Obama didn't get tough on Saudi Arabia. Don't have a go at Trump, you biased libs.
2) At least he's doing...erm...something...erm....yeah!
-4
fds
i don't necessarily agree with trump's policies but gotta admire him for carrying through with his campaign promises unlike most professional politicians.
as for the constitutional crisis, that was created by obama running roughshod over the constitution in the first place. trump is just fully utilizing the precedents put in place by obama and the courts.
as for the ban itself, could have been implemented more smoothly with more planning but looking at the problems with the migrants in europe, i can't say i disagree banning migrants from countries that are clearly hostile to the US.
5
Strangerland
Pretty much zero refugees are terrorists. When have terrorists pretended to be refugees?
-11
bass4funk
I'm just glad, he's taking a stance on this, in my opinion, he should go further and halt and slow the entry for people coming from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Nigeria as well. Hope he doubles down and once properly vetted, let them enter the country
-1
Pacech1967
No use if they got and later get radicalised in the USA, most get radicalised via SNS. Mosques forget about it
2
sf2k
Conservative backed Cato Institute calculated it out that the odds of a refugee attacking a US citizen in a terror attack was 1 in 3.64 Billion. More domestic terrorists are terrorists than immigrants. Stephen Colbert episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0C-ryuPII08
USA lives on alternative facts and is careening into a new Dark Age at a rapid pace
-5
Lizz
When have terrorists pretended to be refugees?
In Europe ? They enter illegally and get seeded into refugee routes by the dozens.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/how-europes-migrant-crisis-became-an-opportunity-for-isis/2016/04/21/ec8a7231-062d-4185-bb27-cc7295d35415_story.html
3
gokai_wo_maneku
Is this chaos a sign of things to come? Totally incompetent implementation. Even legal green card holders are/were being detained. Get ready for the USA implosion.
6
theeastisred
Amateur hour at the White House. By an amazing coincidence, Muslim countries where Trump has business interests, like Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Turkey, did not find themselves on the list. Where did the 911 terrorists come from again? This man really doesn't know what he is doing and is surrounded by yes-men which is all he knows. What a shambles.
3
qwertyjapan
Hmmm. But no ban from the countries with terrorists that have killed the most int the US, e.g., Saudi Arabia, UAE, Lebanon and Egypt?
Am I alone is this observation?
-4
pointofview
@crazyjoe,
Another general statement.
Yes. Immigrants from Europe that worked and built business not ones that mooch and cause problems.
@PeaceWarrior,
Especially when dealing with narrow minded whiners.
0
Reckless
would love to see saudi arabia on that list,,,
-4
Blacklabel
So if Saudi Arabia is such a bad place, why did Obama visit there in 2009 and bow to the King? Oh wait he didnt bow he just stooped down because cause his is tall (alternative facts existed in 2009 too). If Saudi Arabia is such a bad place how was Hillary able to keep the 25 million they donated to the Clinton Foundation?
Saudi Arabia gave the foundation up to $25 million, and Clinton signed offon a controversial $29 billion sale of fighter jets to the country.
http://www.vox.com/2016/8/25/12615340/hillary-clinton-foundation
I agree they should be on the list. But people saying it was Trumps decision that they are not is unfair. The Obama Administration and the State Department put them in the status of an ALLY of the US due to donations and money from weapons sales.
-7
bass4funk
Conspiracy theories floating again, can you prove this? If you can't, don't speculate. Personally, there are other countries that I think need to be added to this list, but to insinuate, he's not blocking the Saudis because of Business ties is pure speculative and nothing more.
If he didn't he could never have created an empire business worldwide or even make it to the presidency, he did, we didn't, seems pretty smart and methodical to me.
5
Strangerland
Because that's protocol when you meet a king. Just like you shake hands when you meet a president.
5
theeastisred
Bass:
Not speculation to say that those three countries were not on the list, or that Trump has business interests there. Merely a statement of facts.
Born rich.
Comey, Putin, Electoral College
The man has no brain, and his methods are totally random. But you are entitled to keep thinking what you are thinking on that if the facts don't suit you.
-4
Blacklabel
You bow to the King of a country that should supposedly be on the banned list due to supporting terrorism? Why would a USA president even go meet a person like that? Like I said, arms sales and donations to the Clinton Foundation has put Saudi Arabia in a different category that the 7 countries on the Obama list.
But now all the liberals trying to blame Trump for them not being there? this was decided back in 2008/09 that they are different and Trump just hasnt seen fit to change it yet. When you have a list of things to do, you handle whats already on the list first and then add things if you need to after.
-4
proxy
The US has the responsibility for securing its border, just like every other country. I forget, was it 12 or 15 refugees allowed into Japan last year? Australia locks illegal immigrants up in a concentration camp in some out of the way island. If Germany and Canada want to accept even more refugees, that is their choice. The US does not dictate policy to them, just like non-American do not dictate policy to the US. I have no rights in Japan, the US or Iran, just like non-Americans have no rights or the expectation of rights in the US.
4
Strangerland
Yeah, it's called diplomacy. Would you prefer a chest bump?
3
PeaceWarrior
@pointofview
Not sure I understand your point of view... Non sequitur do not work well without facial clues.
2
ulysses
Well Trump says its going well, so I am sure it is.
Trump also said millions attended his inauguration.....
Welcome to the new world, where alternate facts are the Truth and reality is a delusion.
2
Pacech1967
Might go well in the states, back home we are stuçk with yjousands who can't board a flight that they paid for and are stuck now.
Many can't see their families or can get back to their jobs.
Hail Trump
-7
bass4funk
Oh, I could guess, but I'll digress......
There protocol, not the US, we don't bow to Kings.
It's bit more of being submissive, but we don't have to worry about that blemish in our future history books.
To what level? You don't know or the exact ties and business relationship, again. You are speculating.
I'm from LA and being born rich doesn't guarantee you BMW or a House in Malibu, it doesn't even guarantee you a foot in the best nightclub.
Or lame candidate, too far leftist radical polices, people not going out to vote.
So was Reagan's often. So that's a bad thing?
I sure will and extend the same feeling
-5
yamashi
@Alex Hutchins..... I've been thinking of telling Japanese people that I'm Aussie just to save myself from constantly explaining how a person like Trump could ever get elected."
Is it really hard for you to explain to listeners some basic principles of Democracy ? Did you attend primary and middle school then ?
Huh ?!
6
Strangerland
History proves you wrong.
No, it's being diplomatic. Bowing costs nothing, and does not prevent tough negotiating to follow.
But it guaranteed Trump millions of dollars to get started.
He didn't create an empire, he inherited one.
-7
Wolfpack
So you want open borders? That's insane. The statement that America is a nation of immigrants is a non-sequetor. An tradition of immigration does not imply that there should be an open border for anyone to come whenever they feel like it. Also, America was built "on the backs" of many more non-slaves than slaves. Slavery in America was terrible but don't pretend that no one else contributed to the countries development. That's a lie.
Very true.
What hyperbole! What is scary is that a nation is willing change it's culture with one that does not accept it's values. Repealing women rights? So withholding taxpayer funding for some later day Kermit Gosnell's abortion of babies at nine months gestation is "the repeal of women's rights?" You folks are getting yourselves all worked up and are lashing out incoherently. I can assure you that Islamists are much less interested in women's rights than Trump is.
Why is it that no one can wait 3 months for the US to do a thorough review of the nations immigration/refugee programs? In the meantime won't Europe and Canada gladly accept any and all refugees in America's place? No one will have their human rights denied - just fly to Paris, Berlin, or Edmonton.
6
Strangerland
No it's not. A non-sequitur, Latin for 'does not follow', is when an illogical conclusion is made from a premise. Therefore, for a statement to be a non-sequitur, it requires both a premise and a conclusion. "America is a nation of immigrants" has neither a premise, nor makes a conclusion - it simply makes a statement. Now that statement may be incorrect (separate discussion), but the statement itself is not a non-sequitur.
3
lucabrasi
@yamashi
You need to learn the difference between "how" and "why". We all know how Trump was elected. The question is, why?
Apologies if you're not a native English speaker. I've made that mistake before....
2
Strangerland
Seems to me a basic principle of democracy is that the person with the most votes wins.
-4
bass4funk
I never said, we didn't, I'm saying we shouldn't.
That's your opinion, my opinion is that it's showing the president to be submissive.
Doesn't mean, you'll succeed, I've seen plenty of that, plenty of it.
No, he created one, his father was more in Burroughs of NY building apartments and Trump went full commercial. Both completely different paths.
2
Strangerland
Yes you did:
....
No, but it does give a YUUUUGE head start. And your claim was "he could never have created an empire business worldwide", the point being that he didn't. He was given one.
2
lucabrasi
@yamashi
Still, you're answering "how".
Why???? is entirely different....
1
mjeiks
The new Season of the American Show seems to be interesting, better grab my popcorns and make sure I don't miss a single episode. Keep the drama coming.
2
Jimizo
"The majority of Americans wanted to vote for Donald Trump and they did it."
The most inaccurate sentence on this thread.
2
Strangerland
No they didn't. Not even a majority of voters voted for him. For that matter, not even more voters voted for him.
I see you have bought into the 'alternative facts' game.
0
backscratcher
Yes, I agree. It seems to me that another basic principle of democracy is that each person's vote carries equal weight. It further seems to me that US abandoning its electoral college would mean that the votes of highly populated areas would carry more weight than those of less populated areas. Why would any presidential candidate ever travel outside the main urban cities? They could basically avoid and ignore the less populated great swathes of the country in favor of the heavily populated areas.
Votes in the United Nations for example do not use the one man, one votes system either. Each country get one vote, no matter how large the population is. One could argue that this does not represent the 'popular vote'. However, representing the popular vote in the UN would mean less populated countries would get fewer chances to influence anything.
I don't know what the solution is, but it does seem to me that the question is more complicated than a one citizen one vote action would fix. I do know that merely the fact that the US seems to have elected a man who is very talented at sticking his foot in his mouth should not detract from the reasons for why the system was set up as it was.
2
Strangerland
The electoral college was ironically set up to prevent the exact situation that just happened from happening - letting a tyrant into the presidency.
1
YuriOtani
@Strangerland and @yamashi, the majority of Americans voted for Hillary Clinton and not Trump. As I sit at my desk in Toku, Tokyo wonders what my green card is worth? If the rights of some green card holders are revoked, all green card holders are in danger. Perhaps Trump will issue an order to deport green card holders. I am so happy to be home in Japan with my family :)
2
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Lol Shaking hands is submissive? silly silly.
To the level that Trump has business interests in the countries that are not listed in the EO. The same countries where the 9/11 attackers were actually from. Exactly how it was originally written.
It is awfully curious how we shouldn't speculate about Trump, but speculating that Obama and Cruz aren't natural born citizens was/is okay?
0
theeastisred
No, it would mean that the votes of less populated areas (smaller-population states, to be more accurate) would no longer carry more weight than those of highly populated areas (actually larger-population states).
No, there would no longer be any incentive to campaign in one state rather than another, as any location would be equally attractive a place to campaign. The current situation is that most states don't count because they are clearly in one camp or the other, and it's only the swing states, about 10-20 out of 50, which matter at all in presidential elections.
If you want to defend the current system, you have to at least understand it first. Your UN argument is the same as the one for the US Senate, which in turn has an impact on the US electoral college. But there is no logic for the electoral college having the bias that is does. The current system doesn't do what you think it does.
1
PTownsend
Wanted to vote? That's hard to prove. But it's easy to prove that the majority of voters voted against Trump. Don't confuse your Russian system with the US's. Yet.
0
Jalapeno
YuriOtani, don't know where your logic is coming from. Are you from one of the 7 Mid East countries on the list? Or are you sliding down a slippery-slope sense of logic?
Time to break out the popcorn and see where this Trump carnival is headed.
Agree, Saudi Arabia should be on the list, but it's not because of their oil and U.S. alliance.
But the wall and the immigration ban are not about banning all Muslims or Mexicans or whoever. Here is some perspective (Yes, it is Fox News, but it is from Bobby Jindal, son of immigrants):
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5301832226001/?#sp=show-clips
0
backscratcher
Is that accurate? Do the votes smaller-population states actually carry more weight than those of larger population states?
I am not sure I understand why this would be true. If state A has an estimated population of 39,250,017 and state B has an estimated population of 585,501, I cannot see any incentive to visit state B. Why wouldn't it be simply be a throwaway? Why wouldn't it simply be ignored?
I don't. I have no invested interested in the system. I am just bringing up questions.
Yes, that is why I am bringing up questions.
It seems there was a logic to having it, but that it may no longer be doing the job it was intended to do.
I am not sure what you think I thinik. However, I am obviously not clear on what the electoral system does. Americans themselves are so unclear on it that they are having and have been having a very heated debate about it. It seems to me that you have educated yourself about the system a lot. What, may I ask, is your solution?
