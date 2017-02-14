Trump's national security adviser Flynn resigns over contacts with Russia

WASHINGTON —
President Donald Trump’s embattled national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned late Monday night, following reports that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia. His departure upends Trump’s senior team after less than one month in office.
In a resignation letter, Flynn said he gave Vice President Mike Pence and others “incomplete information” about his calls with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. The vice president, apparently relying on information from Flynn, initially said the national security adviser had not discussed sanctions with the Russian envoy, though Flynn later conceded the issue may have come up.
Trump named retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg as the acting national security adviser. Kellogg had previously been appointed the National Security Council chief of staff and advised Trump during the campaign. Trump is also considering former CIA Director David Petraeus and Vice Admiral Robert Harward, a U.S. Navy SEAL, for the post, according to a senior administration official.
The Trump team’s account of Flynn’s discussions with the Russian envoy changed repeatedly over several weeks, including the number of contacts, the dates of those contacts and ultimately, the content of the conversations.
Late last month, the Justice Department warned the White House that Flynn could be in a compromised position as a result of the contradictions between the public depictions of the calls and what intelligence officials knew to be true based on recordings of the conversations, which were picked up as part of routine monitoring of foreign officials communications in the U.S.
A U.S. official told The Associated Press that Flynn was in frequent contact with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak on the day the Obama administration slapped sanctions on Russia for election-related hacking, as well as at other times during the transition.
An administration official and two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the Justice Department warnings on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. It was unclear when Trump and Pence learned about the Justice Department outreach.
The Washington Post was the first to report the communication between former acting attorney general Sally Yates, a holdover from the Obama administration, and the Trump White House. The Post also first reported last week that Flynn had indeed spoken about sanctions with the Russian ambassador.
Trump never voiced public support for Flynn after that initial report, but continued to keep his national security adviser close. Flynn spent the weekend at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and was in the president’s daily briefing and calls with foreign leaders Monday. He sat in the front row of Trump’s news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday afternoon.
White House officials sent contradictory messages about Flynn’s status throughout the day. Counselor Kellyanne Conway said Trump had “full confidence” in Flynn, while spokesman Sean Spicer said the president was “evaluating the situation” and consulting with Pence about his conversations with the national security adviser.
Asked whether the president had been aware that Flynn might have planned to discuss sanctions with the Russian envoy, Spicer said, “No, absolutely not.”
Flynn’s discussions with the Russian raised questions about whether he offered assurances about the incoming administration’s new approach. Such conversations would breach diplomatic protocol and possibly violate the Logan Act, a law aimed at keeping citizens from conducting diplomacy.
Administration officials said misleading Pence was ultimately Flynn’s downfall, though they insisted he resigned and was not fired by Trump.
Flynn was spotted near the Oval Office just after 10 p.m. Monday. As uncertainty about his future swirled, several of the president’s top advisers, including chief of staff Reince Priebus and counsel Don McGahn, ducked in and out of late-night meetings in the West Wing.
California Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Flynn’s resignation “does not end questions over his contacts with the Russians.” He said the White House has yet to be forthcoming about whether Flynn was acting at the behest of the president or others.
Flynn’s resignation comes as Trump and his top advisers seek to steady the White House after a rocky start. The president, who seeks input from a wide range of business associates, friends and colleagues, has been asking people their opinions on his senior team, including Spicer and chief of staff Reince Priebus.
Advisers have privately conceded that the White House spit out too many disparate messages in the first few weeks, though they also note that the president’s own tweets sometimes muddy the day’s plans before most of the White House staff has arrived for work.
Trump voiced support for Priebus Monday, saying the chief of staff was doing, “not a good job, a great job.” But he did not make a similar show of support for his national security adviser.
Over the weekend, Trump told associates he was troubled by Flynn’s situation, but did not say whether he planned to ask him to step down, according to a person who spoke with him recently. Flynn was a loyal Trump supporter during the campaign, but he was viewed skeptically by some in the administration’s national security circles, in part because of his ties to Russia.
In 2015, Flynn was paid to attend a gala dinner for Russia Today, a Kremlin-backed television station, and sat next to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the event.
Flynn apologized to Pence about the matter on Friday, according to an administration official. The official said Pence was relying on information from Flynn when he went on television and denied that sanctions were discussed with Kislyak.
Kellogg takes the helm of the National Security Council at a time when the young administration is grappling with a series of national security challenges, including North Korea’s reported ballistic missile launch. The president, who was joined at his Mar-a-Lago estate by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the weekend, voiced solidarity with Japan.
The White House is also dealing with fallout from the rocky rollout of Trump’s immigration executive order, which has been blocked by the courts. The order was intended to suspend the nation’s refugee program and bar citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.
7
plasticmonkey
Flynn's phone conversation(s) would no doubt have been recorded by both sides. Once the investigation starts, Flynn will be toast very quickly. What remains to be seen is how much Pence, or maybe even Trump, knew about this, or encouraged it.
The man who called for Hillary Clinton to be locked up for using a private email server seems to have compromised America's security by discussing sanctions with the Russian ambassador while still a civilian. Instant karma time.
7
PTownsend
But this is a good compromise of America's security, just like Trump's conflicts of interest are the good kind, just like his philandering was the good kind, just like his bankruptcies were the good kind, just like his stiffings of smaller businesses were the good kind, just like his lack of knowledge of global politics is the good kind, just like his relationship with Putin is the good kind, just like his owing hundreds of millions to global financiers is the good kind, just like his not showing his tax returns is the good kind, just like his lies are the good kind, just like his manipulation of the media is the good kind, amongst so many others goods in comparison.
Trump is doing what demagogues throughout history have done: he's established himself as leader of a cult of followers who'll follow him blindly. The majority of the US (i.e. those who did NOT vote for him) have to stand firm in ensuring the system of checks and balances remain in place to limit this man's attempts at power grabs.
Trump and his follower's attacks on the judiciary should frighten anyone who believes in the Constitution.
5
SuperLib
Adios.
-6
Fred Wallace
I'll admit that once thorough investigation is completed and found this man guilty, then good riddance. Otherwise, follow should refrain from the clutching at straws morphing into flying off the handle syndrome!!
6
paulinusa
If he goes, he won't be the last. Sooner or later (probably sooner at this rate), someone else on Trump's "all-star" team will trip up and be shown the door. But you can be sure the media or the opposition will be blamed, not the individual.
3
Laguna
Flynn is an idiot both not for assuming his call was being recorded and for thinking an "I don't remember" non-apology would be sufficient - which is worse, an NSA chief who lies or who cannot recall crucial communications?
And why was Pence apparently unaware of this when he stuck his neck out for Flynn? Either Pence is lying, too, or he's embarrassingly out of the loop - rumors of this had been spreading before Pence's remarks, so he or someone on his team seriously dropped the ball, even if he was lying (something you don't do when you know you'll be caught).
Par fort the Trump administration course so far.
3
stormcrow
What a tangled web we weave.
-9
bass4funk
IF he did it or ** knew** at all. Let's not throw Conspiracy theories out there.
But you can be sure the media or the opposition will be blamed, not the individual.
4
dcog9065
If he did, he shouldn't be denying it as Russia can at any point in the future come out and contradict him and put the administration into disgrace and chaos. That is a national security threat
6
SuperLib
I guess I'll just have to reserve judgement on the man who says he doesn't remember what he talked about in his first call to the Russians. Because I need the help of an investigation to make up my mind.
4
wtfjapan
IF he did it or ** knew at all. Let's not throw Conspiracy theories out there oh like Judges are all left wing nutters, FAKE COURTS!
3
sf2k
The Logan Act I believe. Nothing like a country with laws to protect itself from traitors ignoring its own laws
6
Simon Foston
bass4funkFEB. 14, 2017 - 10:36AM JST
If he did, he's complicit. If he didn't, he's clueless and clearly an idiot to appoint the man in the first place. No spinning this to make it look good, I'm afraid. Time to try and distract everyone with an off-topic rant about whatever Clinton and Obama got up to, eh? I know, tell everyone again how Obama cozied up to the Iranians and Cubans, that'll get Flynn and Trump off the hook.
1
PTownsend
Remember, this is the guy who wound up his audience at the Republican Convention with chants of 'lock her up'. https://www.washingtonpost.com/video/national/michael-flynn-leads-chants-of-lock-her-up-at-republican-convention/2016/08/11/788253f8-6016-11e6-84c1-6d27287896b5_video.html
Could one of Trump's supporters, maybe one of the Nashi posters, please explain why so many in Trump's inner circle have close connections with Putin's Russia
-11
Burning Bush
Just wait for the news cycle to run it's course.
This will be forgotten news after 2 or 3 days.
McCain will rant about it no doubt, but everybody ignores him anyways.
Flint will stay.
3
dcog9065
Well, he just resigned because he knew he was a traitor
2
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Good call man, not even 20 minutes later he resigns.
Time to take a look into what Trump and Pence know. Time to take a deeper look into Trump's Russian ties.
3
Laguna
Flynn resigning will not defuse the situation as he was a symptom, not a cause, of the disease - and that disease is Trump's dysfunctional relationship with federal entities that endure beyond administrations and therefore beyond politics. That Trump was supposed as non-political is ironic considering the massive rebellion of those who staff America's agencies against his carelessness and insulting meddling. He's alienated the judicial branch, the FBI, congress, liberal states - pretty much everyone possible. Chickens have a tendency to come home to roost, though, and his cavalier attitude towards the intelligence community will not come without pushback. Interesting speculation here that the NSA is withholding sensitive info from the White House due to trust issues. http://observer.com/2017/02/donald-trump-administration-mike-flynn-russian-embassy/
Bye-bye, Flynn. Trump: Don't think his resignation will absolve you with all you've alienated.
4
SuperLib
Adios.
3
Simon Foston
Burning BushFEB. 14, 2017 - 12:49PM JST
No. Its course. Not "it's course." That means "it is course," which doesn't mean anything at all.
Ha ha. Comedy gold.
1
theeastisred
Quality people on team Trump. As we suspected all along, but didn't expect positive confirmation so quickly. Spicer and Conway will be next, for their gross incompetence and lying. Then who? The person responsible for hiring all his fellow-morons?
2
backscratcher
This is absolutely the correct outcome.
2
PTownsend
How long before we hear problems related to this blamed on liberals and the media.
However, I do tip my hat to the person or group in the White House that decided to cut this latest loss. It's a sign that someone's paying attention.
2
FullM3taL
KellyAnn Conway said a few hours before Flynn resigned that POTUS Trump had complete confidence in him. Maybe she meant "Alternative confidence"?
I am more interested in the news that some officials leaked the news about Flynn. It would indicate that Trump has lost trust from a lot of officials. People can say what they want about Obama, but he did not lose officials like this.
Again, more popcorn!
1
lostrune2
As I already wrote here yesterday:
https://www.japantoday.com/category/world/view/white-house-defends-travel-ban-as-problems-mount-over-n-korea-flynn#comment_2354291
Flynn lied to the VP, and Pence vouched for him, so Flynn put his boss in a bad light. He could've broken the law, and Russia knows he could've broken the the law - so Russia could use that as leverage/blackmail somewhere down the line.
And these types of calls that Flynn made --it's customary but limited to niceties and no policies-- there are always some people around listening. Flynn wouldn't have gotten away with it - it would've surfaced one way or another. Which is why it's a bit perplexing that (a) he would do it and (b) lie about it, especially to a VP.
Now people may question, when did the Trump administration find out about it
3
Strangerland
Well, you gotta give Trump credit where it's due. He picked a cabinet that went over three weeks without someone having to resign in scandal.
1
ulysses
The first domino to fall!!!
Interesting to see what spin the alternate reality stars will put on it.
Maybe they will say that Flynn was never the NSA, the liberal media made up the story.
