Trump's presidential inaugural address

A transcript of Donald Trump’s inaugural address, delivered Friday after his swearing-in as the 45th president of the United States.
Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans, and people of the world: Thank you.
We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and to restore its promise for all of our people.
Together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come.
We will face challenges, we will confront hardships but we will get the job done.
Every four years we gather on these steps to carry out the orderly and peaceful transfer of power and we are grateful to President Obama and First Lady Michele Obama for their gracious aid in this transition. They have been magnificent. Thank you.
Today’s ceremony has very special meaning because today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or one party to another but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people.
For too long a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories, their triumphs have not been your triumphs.
And while they celebrated in our nation’s capital there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.
That all changes right here and right now because this moment is your moment. It belongs to you.
It belongs to everyone gathered here today, and everyone watching all across America.
This is your day, this is your celebration, and this, the United States of America, is your country.
What truly matters is not which party controls our government but whether our government is controlled by the people. Jan 20, 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.
The forgotten men and women of this country will be forgotten no longer.
Everyone is listening to you now. You came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement the likes of which the world has never seen before.
At the center of this movement is a crucial conviction that a nation exists to serve its citizens. Americans want great schools for their children, safe neighborhoods for their families and good jobs for themselves. These are just and reasonably demands of righteous people and a righteous public.
But for too many of our citizens a different reality exists
Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities; rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation; an education system flush with cash but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge. And the crime and the gangs and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential.
This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.
We are one nation - and their pain is our pain. Their dreams are our dreams; and their success will be our success. We share one heart, one home, and one glorious destiny.
The oath of office I take today is an oath of allegiance to all Americans.
For many decades, we’ve enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry; subsidized the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military; we’ve defended other nation’s borders while refusing to defend our own; and spent trillions of dollars overseas while America’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay.
We’ve made other countries rich while the wealth, strength, and confidence of our country has dissipated over the horizon.
One by one, the factories shuttered and left our shores, with not even a thought about the millions and millions of American workers that were left behind.
The wealth of our middle class has been ripped from their homes and then redistributed across the entire world.
But that is the past. And now we are looking only to the future.
We assembled here today are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, in every foreign capital, and in every hall of power.
From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land.
From this day forward, it’s going to be only America First.
Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families.
We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies, and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength.
I will fight for you with every breath in my body - and I will never, ever let you down.
America will start winning again, winning like never before.
We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth. And we will bring back our dreams.
We will build new roads, and highways, and bridges, and airports, and tunnels, and railways all across our wonderful nation.
We will get our people off of welfare and back to work - rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor.
We will follow two simple rules: Buy American and hire American.
We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world - but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first.
We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example — we will shine — for everyone to follow.
We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones - and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth.
At the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America, and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other.
When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice.
The Bible tells us, “How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity.”
We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity.
When America is united, America is totally unstoppable.
There should be no fear - we are protected, and we will always be protected.
We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement and, most importantly, we are protected by God.
Finally, we must think big and dream even bigger.
In America, we understand that a nation is only living as long as it is striving.
We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action - constantly complaining but never doing anything about it.
The time for empty talk is over.
Now arrives the hour of action.
Do not let anyone tell you it cannot be done. No challenge can match the heart and fight and spirit of America.
We will not fail. Our country will thrive and prosper again.
We stand at the birth of a new millennium, ready to unlock the mysteries of space, to free the Earth from the miseries of disease, and to harness the energies, industries and technologies of tomorrow.
A new national pride will stir our souls, lift our sights, and heal our divisions.
It is time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget: that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots, we all enjoy the same glorious freedoms, and we all salute the same great American flag.
And whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit or the wind-swept plains of Nebraska, they look up at the same night sky, they fill their heart with the same dreams, and they are infused with the breath of life by the same almighty Creator.
So to all Americans, in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, and from ocean to ocean, hear these words:
You will never be ignored again.
Your voice, your hopes, and your dreams will define our American destiny. And your courage and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way.
Together, we will make America strong again.
We will make America wealthy again.
We will make America proud again.
We will make America safe again.
And yes, together we will make America great again. Thank you, God bless you, and God bless America.
katsu78
And that's why I have stacked my cabinet with incompetent people ideologically opposed to the very departments they oversee on a mission to deny Americans the services and health care they overwhelmingly want.
And that's why I put someone with no qualifications but that she donated millions of dollars to the Republican party in control of them.
And that's why I made a retired neurosurgeon the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Because refusing to participate in global trade worked so well for the North Koreans.
And since most of America was pretty proud of most of itself for the last 8 years, by "America" I mean bigoted members of the Alt-Right who are terrified of things like women in positions of power, non-whites and Jews free to walk the streets and act different from them, and Muslims getting to exist.
-6
Utrack
The President Donald Trump knows how to manage a successful corporation. This experience has taught him to appoint experienced people for the US Government
7
CrazyJoe
The Republican Party sold its collective soul to elect this fraud because all it cares about today is power. It will own everything Trump, Bannon, Flynn et al do to this country, its heritage and its reputation.
8
paulinusa
Dark and dystopian. And he will use that sentiment to continually screw the people he claims he's protecting.
5
flowers
Utrack,
Do you know how many corporations have gone bankrupt under him? His idea of protectionism will bankrupt America.
2
Laguna
“We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you... the people. Gotham is yours. None shall interfere. Do as you please. Start by storming Blackgate, and freeing the oppressed! Step forward those who would serve. For an army will be raised. The powerful will be ripped from their decadent nests, and cast out into the cold world that we know and endure. Courts will be convened. Spoils will be enjoyed. Blood will be shed. The police will survive, as they learn to serve true justice. This great city... it will endure. Gotham will survive!”
-5
Attilathehungry
The key line of the speech was, "you will never be ignored again". THAT was precisely the sentiment that won Trump the election. People felt ignored by their government, and he promised a more responsive way. Until the Democrats realize that singular truth, they are doomed to mediocrity.
You can see the results of ignoring people in the disaster that has occured over the past 8 years. The Democrats have lost the Senate, the House of Representatives, and finally the Presidency. They have lost so many governorships as well, if I recall correctly only 12 states have Democratic governors. Ditto for state legislatures- they are getting killed. It's a party that needs a rebuild from the ground up, and mouthing the same inane platitudes won't do the job.
Again, as I have asked others before, I will also ask Katsu78: given that you are not impressed with Trump's cabinet selections, who do YOU think would be better? It's easy to throw stones from the sidelines, but get into the game!
3
SenseNotSoCommon
If Trump was applying for a loan based on this speech, he'd be given short shrift.
2
Strangerland
Anyone who would have not filled the swamp back up would have been better. When it comes down to it, the outgoing administration is out. At that point the 'swamp' was 'drained'. Trump then filled it back up with even swampier guys than there were originally. We aren't the ones chanting about draining the swamp, he was. So it's not who we think he should have put it, it's who he did put in.
And before you get all frustrated with no concrete reply from on who would have been btter, remember how the past eight years the right complained about Obamacare, but never came up with a concrete substitute?
-4
Ex_Res
During his campaign, Donald Trump stopped and listened to the forgotten people of America. Hillary Clinton just flew over them.
All the best President Trump. <
-4
Attilathehungry
I think "the swamp" is a metaphor for "official Washington". The legions of bureaucrats and former officials who all hang around waiting to stick their snouts back into the public trough. The draining is the fact that very few of them were selected for major cabinet positions. Rather, people with accomplishments outside of the Beltway were nominated. It will be refreshing to say the least.
As for Obamacare and alternatives, we shall see. I think there are a few simple fixes that would start things off, such as allowing purchase of insurance nationally and not on a state-by-state basis, and also allowing more flexibility in choice of coverage, so that people can choose what they need rather than being told what they must buy.
A start, at least.
2
Strangerland
Why would it be that? Trump was appealing to the regular man, who felt cheated by the higher ups who were stacking the system against them. It's naive to think that is only official washington folk, as anyone who is part of the status quo was causing that. Filling the swamp with CEOs is just a different type of swamp. It's water in which alligators have been crapping, rather than crocodiles.
5
goldorak
Have to say I didn't expect Trump to be so aggressive and vindictive in his inaugural speech. At times it actually felt like a DT campaign rally rather than inauguration day with the same antagonistic rhetoric.
Although I completely understand that his supporters would have loved his direct, simple, non-presidential style, I thought that today was probably the day to at least pretend he will be a president for 'all Americans' and acknowledge the millions of Americans who did/do not support him. I know it's a bit of a platitude but it's probably what you expect from a newly elected president/PM. Today there was nothing, not a single word for the anti-Trump whom also happen to be Americans. I thought it was a mistake.
0
DaDude
Once again CNN came through with their excellent predictions. They said Trump's speech was going to be short, simple and read from a paper with excerpts from JFK's inaugural address.
4
Laguna
To summarize the speech:
1) Fear the other (conveniently undefined) 2) Only I can protect from the other 3) Pray that you do not become the other
-1
ReturningGrace
It does sound like he wrote it himself. I don't get the impression that he's into fancy words nor trying too hard to be sophisticated or intellectual or whatever. He's not reading off from someone else's script. The US has this extreme negative bias against the Republican party and its candidates. I don't understand it. Both parties are cut from the same cloth but Democrats people got it really easy because the MSM supports them and paint this beautiful picture for them whereas the Republicans got the short end of the stick and got demonized in worst possible ways. It's so terrible. People must be blind or brainwashed so bad that they don't see the blatant discrimination.
1
Strangerland
Are we watching a different Fox News from each other? I've never seen Fox support the democrats or paint a rosy picture of them.
-1
ReturningGrace
Yes that's the only one and from what I heard not many people watch Fox News because it's taboo or uncool or against the grain or whatever. Or are you trying to say Fox News somehow represents the whole spectrum of MSM?
1
Strangerland
I'm not sure where you go that, they are one of the biggest news organizations in America.
No, but you made a comment about what the MSM does, and when I watch the Mainstream Fox News Media, I don't see them doing this at all, which is why I pointed it out. So I'm not understanding what the issue is here, were you maybe meaning MSM to represent news organizations that do not represent your political views, rather than actually referring to media that is main stream?
-1
kazetsukai
Thank you very much everyone. For all indications the discussion strayed from the address and its contents to opinions and criticism of Trump and the politics that surround the presidency.
You ave also shown that most of the participants here are liberal and that is OK. The site itself and the entire International Media is being fed by Associated Press which is by nature liberal and idealistic.
However, it would be nice if you stay away from personally biased, tunnel-visioned and self-righteous opinions and discuss and argue the contents of the address and what it may mean within the context, situation and circumstances within which it was said and may have been intended, in a rational and pragmatic (practical and applicable) manner. There are those of us who want opinions that give us meaningful perspectives with possible expectations but not finger pointing criticisms.
After all... everything that is happening does directly and indirectly affect our lives. And, the President of the US affects the entire world/ That President has said something which we know will affect us. Sp let us be critical, but be rational about it with the kind of perspective that does not judge, but allow us to look at the alternatives, options, etc. and how we may approach the rest of our lives. That is what I think this site could offer.
Thank you.
