U.S. attacks Syrian gov't base with cruise missiles

WASHINGTON —
The United States fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians, U.S. officials said. It was the first direct American assault on the Syrian government and Donald Trump’s most dramatic military order since becoming president.
The strikes hit the government-controlled Shayrat air base in central Syria, where U.S. officials say the Syrian military planes that dropped the chemicals had taken off. The U.S. missiles hit at 8:45 p.m. in Washington, early morning Friday in Syria.
The surprise U.S. assault marked a striking reversal for Trump, who warned as a candidate against the U.S. getting pulled into the Syrian civil war, now in its seventh year. But the president appeared moved by the photos of children killed in the chemical attack, calling it a “disgrace to humanity” that crossed “a lot of lines.”
About 60 U.S. Tomahawk missiles, fired from warships in the Mediterranean Sea, targeted an air base in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack that American officials believe Syrian government aircraft launched with a nerve agent, possibly sarin.
The president did not announce the attacks in advance, though he and other national security officials ratcheted up their warnings to the Syrian government throughout the day Thursday.
“I think what happened in Syria is one of the truly egregious crimes and shouldn’t have happened and it shouldn’t be allowed to happen,” Trump told reporters traveling on Air Force One to Florida, where he was holding a two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The strike came as Trump was hosting Xi in meetings focused in part on another pressing U.S. security dilemma: North Korea’s nuclear program. Trump’s actions in Syria could signal to China that the new president isn’t afraid of unilateral military steps. even if key nations like China are standing in the way.
Trump has advocated greater counterterrorism cooperation with Russia, Assad’s most powerful military backer. Just last week, the Trump administration signaled the U.S. was no longer interested in trying to push Assad from power over his direction of a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and led to the worst refugee crisis since World War II.
U.S. military officials sought to portray the strikes as an appropriate, measured response. But the assault still risks plunging America into the middle of Syria’s conflict, complicating the safety of the hundreds of U.S. forces fighting a separate campaign against the Islamic State group in the north of the country. If Assad’s military persists in further gas attacks, the Trump administration might logically pursue increased retaliation.
Russia and Iran, Assad’s allies, pose other problems. Russian military personnel and aircraft are embedded with Syria’s, and Iranian troops and paramilitary forces are also on the ground helping Assad fight the array of opposition groups hoping to topple him.
Before the strikes, U.S. military officials said they informed their Russian counterparts of the impending attack. The goal was to avoid any accident involving Russian forces.
Nevertheless, Russia’s Deputy U.N. ambassador Vladimir Safronkov warned that any negative consequences from the strikes would be on the “shoulders of those who initiated such a doubtful and tragic enterprise.”
Trump’s decision to attack Syria came three-and-a-half years after President Barack Obama threatened Assad with military action after an earlier chemical weapons attack killed hundreds outside of Damascus. Obama had declared the use of such weapons a “red line.” At the time, several American ships in the Mediterranean were poised to launch missiles, only for Obama to abruptly pull back after key U.S. ally Britain and the U.S. Congress balked at his plan.
He opted instead for a Russian-backed plan that was supposed to remove and eliminate Syria’s chemical weapons stockpiles.
Thursday night’s strikes were launched from the USS Ross and USS Porter and landed in the early morning Friday in Syria.
The world learned of the chemical attack earlier in the week in footage that showed people dying in the streets and bodies of children stacked in piles. The international outcry fueled an emotional response from Trump, who appeared to abandon his much-touted “America First” vision for a stance of humanitarian intervention, akin to that of previous American leaders. “I think what happened in Syria is a disgrace to humanity,” he said Thursday.
Trump seemed to rapidly reconsider his feelings about Assad, saying: “He’s there and I guess he’s running things, so something should happen.”
The drama played out as Trump and his top national security aides were meeting Chinese President Xi at a Florida summit, which was supposed to focus on another pressing U.S. security dilemma: What to do about North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs.
Thursday’s action in Syria could also send a message to China. Washington is trying to persuade Beijing to adopt a tougher approach to its North Korean ally, much like the U.S. pressure campaign with the Russians on Syria. And the strikes in Syria show the Chinese that Trump isn’t afraid of unilateral military steps to advance American interests, even if key nations are standing in the way.
The show of force in Syria raises legal questions. It’s unclear what authority Trump is relying on to attack another government. When Obama intervened in Libya in 2011, he used a U.N. Security Council mandate and NATO’s overall leadership of the mission to argue that he had legal authority — arguments that many Republicans opposed. Trump can’t rely on either justification here.
Unclear also is whether Trump is adopting any broader effort to combat Assad. Under Obama, the United States largely pulled back from its support for so-called “moderate” rebels when Russia’s military intervention in September 2015 led them to suffer a series of battlefield defeats. Instead, Obama sought to work with Russia on a negotiated transition.
Trump and his top aides had acknowledged in recent days the “reality” of Assad being in power, saying his ouster was no longer a priority. But the chemical weapons attack seemed to spur a rethink. In Florida on Thursday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said of Assad: “There’s no role for him to govern the Syrian people.”
3
Haaa Nemui
Well... This ain't good news
3
bones
Putty is not gonna take this attack on Syria too well.
4
zichi
So America is at war with Assad. The Russians won't do anything and the Syrians can't do anything but what about the Iranians. The strike happened while Trump is meeting with the Chinese President Xi. Was it a warning to him? Chinese must be wondering if Trump would make the same type of strike against North Korea. Kim Jong-un sleeping uneasy intros bed tonight.
1
pacint
Message to China too?
4
viking68
This happened faster than I expected. One point for Trump. He's still in a huge deficit.
Obviously, cruise missiles were used because of the risks posed by Russian anti-air.
I just hope that Russians were not caught in the assault.
Will have to see what the follow-up response will be. Considering only cruise missiles were used and the only target was the airbase from which the gas was launched, I would expect this is the end of the attack.
5
Brainiac
What a mess Syria is going to become now, much worse than Iraq. The only way to stop the carnage is for the U.S., Russia, Iran and Turkey to work together. And even if Assad goes, there will be so many factions fighting for power.
0
dcog9065
TBH, I think this is a good thing. Now the pariahs around the world know there will be consequences for war crimes and other aggressive actions. As zichi mentioned, NK would be wise to take note and return to the negotiating table
2
Mike L
And Europeans wonder why people are "flooding" their borders.
2
M3M3M3
I find this disturbing. Another instance where the established international process is not allowed to run its course because it's been pre-empted by American cruise missiles. Good luck to the OPCW investigators who were supposed to go to this airbase to collect evidence and interview the Syrian aircrews.
0
nandakandamanda
And Turkey will be pleased to see actions not words from the US.
2
toshiko
Tomahawk missiles were shot the reports are all over in USA right now. Hope JSDF got out a few days ago.
2
bass4funk
Interesting inputs from everyone, good to send a message to Assad, but I just hope they don't get pulled into something deeper if they decide the take out, Assad, then what? Let the rebels take over? Allow Iran to take advantage of the vacuum that will be left? Allow Russia to have a bigger presence? Don't forget, the Syrians are building up along the Israeli border and this could have the potential of drawing them in as well, this could get very nasty and out of control very quickly. But let's see what happens.
0
M3M3M3
There is also the small matter of the US constitution prohibiting any president from waging war without congressional approval unless the US is facing an immediate threat, but that is something for Americans to deal with domestically.
0
Laguna
Won't get down on Trump for this except to note he's been all over the map on Syria (some say Trump's suggestion two days before the attack that Assad could remain may have emboldened the government to use chemical weapons). The conflict has been and will remain a mess.
Cruise missiles are a message, not a solution. Trump just recently blamed the impasse on Obama. We'll see soon if he has any better ideas.
4
zichi
President Trump video from Mar-a-Lago. I'm guessing this will end any cooperation from Syria over investigating the sarin gas attack.
http://www.nbcnews.com/video/trump-speaks-on-missile-strike-in-syria-915919939901
5
CrazyJoe
Here's what we all feared. A historic moment of international consequence where a wise decision must be made, and it will be made by a complete idiot who doesn't even listen to his daily CIA briefings. God help us. Russia is not about to mess with the US. But I guess we will find out rather quickly if they have anything on Trump.
4
Weasel
Guess you gotta do something to look tough, when your national approval rating is hovering around the low 30 percentile range.
3
PTownsend
There are no good guys fighting in Syria. Where are the Nashi bots and rightists claiming Hillary would have started WW3 by setting up a no-fly zone in Syria which would provoke the Russians? Where are those who claimed she was the warmonger? Is Trump's warmongering of the good kind, like his nepotism and conflict of interest?
And as some have already said, with Xi at Trump's resort, he's sending a message - that the US will unleash its military force to preserve the control of its oligarch's businesses worldwide.
2
OssanAmerica
I doubt Xi enjoyed his dinner tonight. The guy who told him all options are on the table regarding North Korea just started a war with Syria.
3
theFu
$96M blown ($1.6M each). Certainly there are more cost effective ways to retaliate. What about that great diplomacy Pres Trump claimed to have mastered?
1
techall
Gotta remember, Assad's use of chemical weapons was one of Obama's "lines in the sand". Russia was supposed to have overseen the destruction of all of these weapons in 2014.
1
nandakandamanda
Syria gets to start again with a flat airfield.
1
goldorak
They sure would.
2
ThePBot
Wait a minute, isn't the gas attack still under investigation? Why the hasty attack on the airbase? And I find it so funny that the US is so outraged by the gas attack that killed many civilians, but justifies their bombing attacks in Syria just a few weeks ago that also kid many. many civilians. In any case, North Korea, unlike Syria, can actually retaliate if they're attacked like this. I won't be surprised if Xi will play chicken with Trump.
1
pacint
Not exactly surgical strike weapons.
Worried that the cure might be more costly than the disease.
1
Blacklabel
I am interested what the international response to this will be over the next couple of days. I think this was a good thing to do IF this is all that happens. Definitely should make China and North Korea to at least reconsider what they will do moving forward.
I also want to see how many hypocrites crawl out of the media and government now that Trump has done something that CNN and Hillary Clinton both supported doing.
1
OssanAmerica
Now hearing there may have been Russians at the targeted airbase. Kind of hoping this is "fake news".
