U.S. commando dies in raid in Yemen; first military op OK'd by Trump

SANAA/WASHINGTON —
A U.S. commando died and three others were wounded carrying out a deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen on Sunday, in the first military operation authorized by President Donald Trump.
The U.S. military said it killed 14 militants in a raid on a powerful al-Qaida branch that has been a frequent target of U.S. drone strikes. Medics at the scene, however, said around 30 people, including 10 women and children, were killed.
The new U.S. president called the operation a success and said intelligence gathered during the operation would help the United States fight terrorism.
“Americans are saddened this morning with news that a life of a heroic service member has been taken in our fight against the evil of radical Islamic terrorism,” Trump said in a statement.
The gunbattle in the rural Yakla district of al-Bayda province killed a senior leader in Yemen’s al-Qaida branch, Abdulraoof al-Dhahab, along with other militants, al-Qaida said.
Eight-year-old Anwar al-Awlaki, the daughter of U.S.-born Yemeni preacher and al-Qaida ideologue Anwar al-Awlaki, was among the children killed in the raid, according to her grandfather. Her father was killed in a U.S. drone strike in 2011.
“She was hit with a bullet in her neck and suffered for two hours,” Nasser al-Awlaki told Reuters. “Why kill children? This is the new (U.S.) administration - it’s very sad, a big crime.”
In a statement, the Pentagon did not refer to any civilian casualties, although a U.S. military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they could not be ruled out.
The Defense Department said the raid netted “information that will likely provide insight into the planning of future terror plots.”
The American elite forces did not seize any militants or take any prisoners offsite, the official said, adding that the group had come under fire.
The Pentagon did not say how the team’s one death occurred, and the U.S. military official declined to give details on the fatality.
A U.S. military aircraft, which was identified by the military official as an Osprey, was sent to evacuate the wounded but came under fire and had to be “intentionally destroyed in place,” the Pentagon said.
The operation’s goal was to gather intelligence on al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, which is regarded as one of the global militant group’s most dangerous branches, the official said.
“The operation began at dawn when a drone bombed the home of Abdulraoof al-Dhahab and then helicopters flew up and unloaded paratroopers at his house and killed everyone inside,” said one resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
“Next, the gunmen opened fire at the U.S. soldiers who left the area, and the helicopters bombed the gunmen and a number of homes and led to a large number of casualties.”
A Yemeni security officer and a local official corroborated that account. Fahd, a local resident who asked that only his first name be used, said several bodies remained under debris and that houses and the local mosque were damaged in the attack.
In a message on its official Telegram messaging account, al-Qaida mourned al-Dhahab as a “holy warrior” and other slain militants, without specifying how many of its fighters were killed.
American forces have not conducted any special operations in Yemen since December 2014, months before nearly two years of civil war rendered the country even more dangerous and offered al-Qaida leeway to expand into more lawless areas.
The United States conducted dozens of drone strikes in Yemen throughout Barack Obama’s presidency to combat al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, regarded as one of the global militant group’s most dangerous branches.
The local al-Qaida unit organized the Charlie Hebdo magazine attack in Paris in 2015 and has repeatedly tried to down U.S. airliners.
11 Comments
CrazyJoe
This short fingered vulgarian is just doing what he promised. He was a draft dodger, but has no problem sending others in "operations." Trump should send his two sons into the military. They are awesome with a rifle.
PeaceWarrior
So, basically a failed raid is what you meant to say... With children dead and an Osprey shot down beside the commando's death!
PTownsend
Terribly confused. (Actually not) I thought Trump was going to save the world from the MSM led warmongering globalist hegemonic cabal elitists.
Trump's followers will continue to blame Obama, and will probably never accept that Don their political messiah is just another warmongering globalist hegemonic cabal elitist who's backed by corporate media (and all sorts of other media outlets). Look for Trump's PR machine (Bannon, Murdoch's and Putin's global media empires, among others) to crank out more fake news and alt facts portraying the Don as being even more remarkable than the DPRK's Kim. (A hole in one EVERY time)
Will Trump (and his family) come clean about their ties with the Saudi rulers?
Meet the new boss, worse than any of the old bosses.
Burning Bush
And guess which side al Qaida is in the Yemen war.
The Houti (Iranian-backed) side or the Sunni (Saudi-backed) side?
Somebody please tell me why the US is aligned with Saudi Arabia.
SenseNotSoCommon
Another box checked:
http://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-terrorist-families-isis-2015-12
Jimizo
"Terribly confused. (Actually not) I thought Trump was going to save the world from the MSM led warmongering globalist hegemonic cabal elitists."
To be fair, I'd say the delusional nutters saying this are outweighed by those who support this kind of filthy stupidity.
PTownsend
Family ties perhaps, including the Bush's, Trump's, I'll bet Rex T's and many other oil nabobs.
Do you think the Russian oligarchs are still upset with the US and Saudi for fixing oil prices, both back in the Gorbachev days and also today? As you know, keeping oil prices down hurts Russia's still hurting economy as well as the economies of other rival oil producing nations.
I'm curious how Trump's going to play this out: side with the Russian oligarchs, or continue to side the Gulf kingdoms. And even more curious what he'll do with Iran. And of course the Baku fields, among others. So many nations to mess with!
It's pretty clear Trump wants to keep the world dragged down in disputes over oil. (He still laments Bush 41 and 43 not getting the spOILs of their wars.) But then oil and wars keep his fellow billionaires worldwide rich. And in a bottom line world, it's all about them, isn't it.
theeastisred
Pretty aggressive passport checks there. Extreme vetting indeed.
1
viking68
How is it that three team members are shot with one of them killed, and an Osprey was shot down? Not to mention that the team had a shoot out after the raid resulting in a number of civilian casualties. Having an Osprey touch down next to a raid shows how bad the op was blown.
If properly planned and executed, these raids should be invisible and should not make headlines.
To me, the op sounds like it was poorly planned and politically motivated to be expedient. The U.S. should have an investigation into the planning of the raid and the decision to go ahead with the raid, especially with a Steve Bannon (a mere (and Rasputin like) political strategist) now at the NSC. Bannon was probably put the team's lives in danger to deflect from the lies coming out of the Trump administration.
I hope the intel (if any) and political expediency was worth the lives spent.
Wolfpack
The raid was conceived and planned under the Obama administration. Not that Trump is not responsible for giving the okay. But let's not forget, more American soldiers died in Afghanistan under nobel peace prize winning Obama than under former President Bush. Just saying...
1
NCIS Reruns
Please be honest and finish what you're "just saying," i.e. Republicans can do no wrong and everything bad is Obama's fault.
