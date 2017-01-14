U.S. embassy Jerusalem move 'assault' on Muslims: mufti

JERUSALEM —
Jerusalem’s Grand Mufti on Friday branded plans by President-elect Donald Trump to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem an “assault” on Muslims across the globe.
“The pledge to move the embassy is not just an assault against Palestinians but against Arabs and Muslims, who will not remain silent,” Muhammad Hussein said in a sermon at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City.
On Tuesday, Palestinian leaders called for Friday prayers at mosques across the Middle East this week to protest Trump’s campaign pledge.
There have been warnings that the move would constitute recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and could inflame tensions in the Middle East and possibly sink what remains of peace efforts.
“The transfer of the embassy violates international charters and norms which recognise Jerusalem as an occupied city,” Hussein said in his sermon, avoiding mentioning Trump by name.
The Palestinians regard east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, while Israel proclaims the entire city as its capital.
The city’s status is one of the thorniest issues of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel occupied the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 1967. It later annexed east Jerusalem in a move never recognised by the international community.
Mohammad Shtayyeh, a senior Palestinian official and Fatah central committee member, said on Tuesday that the Palestinian leadership had been informed by diplomatic contacts that Trump could call for the move in his inauguration speech on January 20.
The Palestinians have added the issue to the agenda of a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on January 19 in Malaysia, he added.
© 2017 AFP
Order by Time Order by Popularity
4 Comments
Login to comment
3
CrazyJoe
No US interest is served by moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem at this time, unless you think that putting a giant target on the back of every American tourist or diplomat that enters the city is a US interest. People forget that one of the three reasons Osama Bin-Laden gave for attacking America on 9/11 was Israel's control of the Muslim parts of Jerusalem. The time to move the embassy is after Israel has lifted the occupation and granted full civil rights to the millions of Palestinians under its control. Moving it now is endorsing Israeli apartheid and occupation. I love the line that Jerusalem is the "eternal and undivided capital" of the Jewish people. Well, except for the nearly 1,200 years the Muslims ruled it: the 444 years the Romans ruled it; the 160 years the Greeks ruled it; the 200 years the Persians ruled it; the couple of hundred years the Egyptians ruled it; the ninety years the Christians ruled it.
Jerusalem wasn't even founded by Jews but by Canaanites around 3,000 BC before Judaism even existed. That's why it's named after Shalem, the Canaanite god of dusk.
Apparently, "eternal" means something different in Hebrew.
4
SenseNotSoCommon
Middle East Peace Obliterator cocktail:
1 part Morally Bankrupt President (ridiculously cheap to buy, apparently)
1 part Morally Bankrupt Prime Minister (ridiculously expensive)
1 part Pro Land Grab Bankruptcy Lawyer (price on application)
3 drops of Abrahamic Bitters (one of each variety - free)
Agitate furiously and splatter lavishly.
2
noriyosan73
Keep the conflict going as long as possible. It is good for military weapons production. It lowers the population. The whole conflict is ridiculous. Just a few leaders are responsible for the tragic events. Everyone else is just trying to survive.
1
Aly Rustom
All 3 of you are spot on. Excellent posts. In particular, CJoe, thanks for such an informative post
I had no idea. Thanks for that.
Back to top