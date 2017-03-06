UK needs financial reserves in the tank for Brexit: Hammond

LONDON —
Britain’s finance minister Philip Hammond said Sunday he would keep “reserves in the tank” to see the economy through its looming Brexit challenge, signalling little room for extra spending in this week’s budget despite better news on borrowing.
He also said tensions were now easing with other European Union countries after Prime Minister Theresa May shocked her peers by saying no deal was better than a bad deal.
Hammond is due to deliver a budget plan on Wednesday which will be overshadowed by the triggering of the two-year Brexit process which is expected this month.
Britain’s economy coped surprisingly well with the initial shock of June’s referendum, meaning official growth forecasts for 2017 will probably be raised sharply in the budget.
It also means Hammond will probably announce a modest fall in the amount of money that Britain needs to borrow over the next five years.
But he said that he will not be relaxing his strategy of fixing what remains one of the biggest budget deficits among the world’s big rich economies.
“If your bank increases your credit card limit, I don’t think you feel obliged to go out and spend every last penny of it immediately,” Hammond told BBC television.
“I regard my job ... as making sure that our economy is resilient, that we have got reserves in the tank.”
In a separate interview with ITV television, he said an improvement in the short-term outlook for borrowing did not mean that things would necessarily be better over the longer term.
Britain’s government is under pressure to spend more on its health system and its care for the elderly as well as its often violent prisons and a host of other services.
Hammond acknowledged the strains but he said cash was not the only answer and some authorities were coping better than others. Further ahead, the government needed to rethink how it will fund its plans to cope with an ageing population, he said.
Despite its robust response to the Brexit vote in 2016, the outlook for Britain’s economy remains clouded by its approaching split from the bloc which buys about half its exports.
Hammond said on Sunday that the tone of private discussions between Britain and other members of the EU had improved.
“Whatever is being said publicly ahead of the negotiation, the private messaging is that people are now engaging with this more as a shared problem, something that we have to solve together,” he told ITV. “There is an increasingly pragmatic approach.”
In January, May prioritised tighter controls on migration over continued membership of the bloc’s single market. In the same month, Hammond suggested Britain could slash its corporate tax levels if it did not get a good Brexit deal.
As well as setting aside money to cushion Brexit’s impact on the economy in the coming years, Hammond is seeking to fix Britain’s long-standing problem of low productivity growth which has made it reliant on often volatile spending by consumers.
The finance ministry announced the government would spend more on skills training for 16- to 19-year-olds, addressing a concern of businesses who worry that Brexit will mean they will find it harder to employ migrant workers.
0
TumbleDry
"The finance ministry announced the government would spend more on skills training for 16- to 19-year-olds, addressing a concern of businesses who worry that Brexit will mean they will find it harder to employ migrant workers."
You mean that immigrants found jobs in the UK because they were more qualified? Joke aside, it is good the UK is investing in the younger generation. They will need it if they want to keep their economy afloat. Still hope it will tank.
0
itsonlyrocknroll
On triggering Article 50, bearing in mind the end of march target might slip though as the Brexit bill is stuttering a tad in the Lords. Another amendment vote is imminent for approval of lower and upper houses on the final deal before withdrawal.
Suffice to say publicly, the EU commission, Parliament, and UK government have been politically jousting and sabre rattle since last June referendum result.
Tellingly and hardly a revelation is the House of Lords EU financial affairs sub-committee can find no treaty cause, or recourse to international law in the event of failure to reach a negotiated settlement, for the UK to continue or make any exit payments to the EU budget or expect distribution of accrued assets.
The atmosphere has become acrimonious,bitter and unpleasant, and could spill over into the current EU budget settlement a on-going process, that the UK has a veto.
Hi TumbleDry thats correct, blunt, but factually spot on. UK Companies and Government have failed to invest in people. Skills training has taken a back seat, old school apprenticeships consigned to yesteryear. When skilled professionals can cross borders why bother to look inward and provide the investment costs to train Doctors and Nurses? Another Countries loss is the UK gain. Acceptable or not that is the globalization of people and their skills.
The amount that Britain’s finance minister Philip Hammond has to invest in re-skilling/training opportunities for youth employment maybe to little to late.
