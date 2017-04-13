United States' first female Muslim judge found dead in Hudson River

NEW YORK —
A groundbreaking black jurist who became the first Muslim woman to serve as a U.S. judge was found dead in New York’s Hudson River on Wednesday, police said.
Sheila Abdus-Salaam, a 65-year-old associate judge of New York’s highest court, was found floating off Manhattan’s west side at about 1:45 p.m. EDT (1545 GMT), a police spokesman said.
Police pulled Abdus-Salaam’s fully clothed body from the water and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family identified her and an autopsy would determine the cause of death, the spokesman said.
Abdus-Salaam, a native of Washington, DC, became the first African-American woman appointed to the Court of Appeals when Democratic Governor Mario Cuomo named her to the state’s high court in 2013.
“Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam was a trailblazing jurist whose life in public service was in pursuit of a more fair and more just New York for all,” Cuomo said in a statement.
The Princeton Encyclopedia of American Political History said Abdus-Salaam was the first female Muslim to serve as a U.S. judge.
Citing unidentified sources, the New York Post reported that Abdus-Salaam had been reported missing from her New York home earlier on Wednesday. Attempts to reach her family were unsuccessful.
A graduate of Barnard College and Columbia Law School, Abdus-Salaam started her law career with East Brooklyn Legal Services and served as a New York state assistant attorney general, according to the Court of Appeals website.
She held a series of judicial posts after being elected to a New York City judgeship in 1991.
4 Comments
2
Aly Rustom
That's terrible. RIP.
0
mtuffizi
how would this happened? sorry to hear. rip
0
Triring
Hate crime?
0
katsu78
Too early to tell. The Hill reports there is no visible sign of injury or foul play but it sounds like this is pre-autopsy so hopefully more information will come out later.
Nonetheless, it's hard to imagine too many non-suspicious scenarios where a fully clothed woman just winds up dead in a river. And the possibility of it being a hate crime can't be dismissed out of hand.
