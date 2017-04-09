Violent clashes break out in France ahead of rally by Le Pen

World ( 0 )

Far-right candidate for the presidential election Marine Le Pen waves during a campaign meeting in Monswiller near Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. A self-described patriot, Le Pen hopes to extract France from the European Union and do away with France's membership in the shared euro currency. The two-round presidential election is set for April 23 and May 7. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

PARIS —

Violent clashes broke out both inside and outside a venue in the Corsican city of Ajaccio that was supposed to hold a rally by French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.

According to French television BFM TV, Corsican nationalists arrived at Le Pen’s rally on Saturday and clashed with her far-right supporters before being evacuated by security. The disturbance delayed the start of Le Pen’s program by an hour after it was moved to another venue.

David Rachline, Le Pen’s campaign manager, later tweeted that a separate group had clashed with police outside the venue. He was critical of the security arrangements.

Le Pen is among the leading contenders in France’s two-round presidential vote. The top two-vote getters on April 23 will go into a presidential runoff on May 7.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Top Jobs in Japan, Mar 31 - Apr 7, 2017

Top Jobs in Japan, Mar 31 - Apr 7, 2017

Japan Today CareersJobs

Bullet Trains in Japan Part 2

Bullet Trains in Japan Part 2

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

High School Summer Program 2017

High School Summer Program 2017

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Offer ends: Aug 10, 2017

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in World

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search