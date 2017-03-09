White House struggles to answer if Trump is target of probe

World ( 0 )

Sean Spicer White House press secretary Sean Spicer arrives for the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON —

The White House struggled Wednesday to answer whether it believes President Donald Trump is the target of a counterintelligence investigation.

When first asked whether Trump is the subject of such a probe, press secretary Sean Spicer said the White House needed to find that out.

“There’s obviously a lot of concern,” he said. Spicer added that the question is the reason why Trump has asked Congress, specifically the House and Senate intelligence committees, to include the issue in its investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 campaign.

Spicer revised his response later in the briefing after an aide handed him a note.

“I just want to be really clear on one point, which is there is no reason that we have to think that the president is the target of any investigation, whatsoever,” Spicer said. “There’s no reason to believe that he is the target of any investigation. I think that’s a very important point to make.”

Over the weekend, Trump alleged on Twitter that then-President Barack Obama had Trump’s telephones tapped during last year’s presidential election. Trump cited no evidence.

An Obama spokesman denies the allegation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Spring has sprung in Takarazuka

Spring has sprung in Takarazuka

Hotel WakamizuOnline Shopping

Furano Hotel combines simplicity with elegance. Let’s enjoy a vacation full of indlgence relaxation for grownups.

Furano Hotel combines simplicity with elegance. Let’s enjoy a vacation full of indlgence relaxation for grownups.

Quality HATAGOTravel / Hotels

High School Summer Program 2017

High School Summer Program 2017

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in World

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search