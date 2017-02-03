White House: Trump comments on sending troops to Mexico 'lighthearted'

WASHINGTON —
U.S. President Donald Trump warned in a phone call with his Mexican counterpart that he was ready to send U.S. troops to stop “bad hombres down there” unless the Mexican military does more to control them — comments the White House described as “lighthearted.”
The White House said Thursday that the remarks, in an excerpt obtained by The Associated Press from a transcript of the hourlong conversation, were “part of a discussion about how the United States and Mexico could work collaboratively to combat drug cartels and other criminal elements, and make the border more secure.”
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the details publicly, described the conversation as “pleasant and constructive.”
“You have a bunch of bad hombres down there,” Trump told Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, according to the excerpt given to the AP. “You aren’t doing enough to stop them. I think your military is scared. Our military isn’t, so I just might send them down to take care of it.”
The comments came last Friday in a phone call between Trump and Pena Nieto. The excerpt from the transcript did not detail exactly whom Trump considers “bad hombres,” nor did it make clear the tone and context of the remark.
The Mexican government said “the negative statements” reported in the AP story “did not occur during” the call.
The remark offers a rare and striking look at how the new president is conducting diplomacy behind closed doors. Trump’s remarks suggest he is using the same bravado with world leaders that he used to rally crowds on the campaign trail.
At the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, Trump told the large crowd that his calls with world leaders “have to be tough.” ‘‘When you hear about the tough phone calls I’m having, don’t worry about it, just don’t worry about it,” he said. “They’re tough.”
The president added that the world is “in trouble” and the U.S. is being taken advantage of by other countries. “We’re going to straighten it out,” he said. “That’s what I do. I fix things.”
Eduardo Sanchez, spokesman for Mexico’s presidential office, said the conversation was respectful, not hostile or humiliating. “It is absolutely false that the president of the United States threatened to send troops to Mexico,” Sanchez said in an interview with Radio Formula on Wednesday night.
The Mexican Foreign Relations Department had earlier told The AP: “The negative statements you refer to did not occur during said telephone call. On the contrary, the tone was constructive.”
The phone call between the leaders was intended to patch things up between the new president and his ally. The two have had a series of public spats over Trump’s determination to have Mexico pay for the planned border wall, something Mexico steadfastly refuses to agree to.
A person with access to the official transcript of the phone call provided only that portion of the conversation to the AP. The person was not authorized to provide the excerpt publicly and gave it on condition of anonymity.
The Mexican website Aristegui Noticias on Tuesday published a similar account of the phone call, based on the reporting of journalist Dolia Estevez. The report described Trump as humiliating Pena Nieto in a confrontational conversation.
Mexico’s foreign relations department said the report was “based on absolute falsehoods.”
Americans may recognize Trump’s signature bombast in the comments, but the remarks may carry more weight in Mexico.
Political analyst and former presidential spokesman Ruben Aguilar noted Pena Nieto had seen his low approval levels improve, as Mexicans rallied around him for publicly challenging Trump in the border wall dispute.
The latest remarks could undercut that, if Pena Nieto is viewed as “weak,” he said.
Trump has used the phrase “bad hombres” before. In an October presidential debate, he vowed to get rid the U.S. of “drug lords” and “bad people.”
“We have some bad hombres here, and we’re going to get them out,” he said. The phrase ricocheted on social media with Trump opponents saying he was denigrating immigrants.
Trump’s comment was in line with the new administration’s bullish stance on foreign policy matters in general, and the president’s willingness to break long-standing norms around the globe.
Before his inauguration, Trump spoke to the president of Taiwan, breaking long-standing U.S. policy and irritating China. His temporary ban on refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, aimed at reviewing screening procedures to lessen the threat of extremist attacks, has caused consternation around the world.
But nothing has created the level of bickering as the border wall, a centerpiece of his campaign. Mexico has consistently said it would not pay for the wall and opposes it. Before the phone call, Pena Nieto canceled a planned visit to the United States.
The fresh fight with Mexico last week arose over trade as the White House talked of a 20% tax on imports from the key U.S. ally to finance the wall after Pena Nieto abruptly scrapped his Jan 31 trip to Washington.
The U.S. and Mexico conduct some $1.6 billion a day in cross-border trade, and cooperate on everything from migration to anti-drug enforcement to major environmental issues.
Trump tasked his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner — a real estate executive with no foreign policy experience — with managing the ongoing dispute, according to an administration official with knowledge of the call.
At a press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May last week, Trump described his call with Pena Nieto as “friendly.”
In a statement, the White House said the two leaders acknowledged their “clear and very public differences” and agreed to work through the immigration disagreement as part of broader discussions on the relationship between their countries.
12
nostromo
barely 2 weeks into the job and he's threatening foreign military interventions....
7
PTownsend
Who's the White House? And how is
in any way lighthearted? Trump (the White House?) leads the biggest, most expensive and most destructive military the planet has ever seen. I can't see anything lighthearted about what he said.
Great leaders are great communicators. Trump isn't a great communicator, but what do you expect from a man who uses Twitter and communicates using fuhrer than 140 characters.
And by using 'the White House', are the media protecting Trump himself?
As a lifelong manipulator of corporate media, a man who just went to a prayer breakfast plugging one of his TV investments, Trump really is one of their darlings.
10
SenseNotSoCommon
Classic bullying behaviour.
Mr. Trump, as an authority figure, your very flatulence is construed as orders. Can it.
11
Northernlife
He is a tool and not the sharpest one either...
6
Harry_Gatto
Interesting that your text editor has inserted that word, it must have known who you were writing about.
8
CrazyJoe
REMINDER: Republicans now have a guy (Trump) who makes his ties in China, suits in Bangladesh and foreign policy in Moscow going around the country shouting, "AMERICA FIRST!"
12
cleo
A man in a pub spouting to his drinking buddies, 'We should send in the military' is low level, but acceptable. It happens. Bar talk. We've all heard it, we know it can be ignored.
The man in the White House spouting the same down the phone to his neighbour is not acceptable at all. It cannot be ignored.
Moron.
-7
Fred Wallace
Reminder : Actions speak louder, time will tell!!
7
paulinusa
Trump's jokes are real killers.
5
Strangerland
I said that he would see an improvement in ratings after refusing to pay for the wall. Looks like I was right.
4
PTownsend
Re 'foreign policy in Moscow', is that an action you too are pushing for? Do you think by having the US side with Putin, America could ever be 'first' (whatever that means).
Putin's richer than Trump https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2013-09-17/vladimir-putin-the-richest-man-on-earth
Putin's more powerful than Trump http://www.forbes.com/profile/vladimir-putin/
Putin's smarter than Trump (but then so's my neighbor's Akita).
Trump would only be second - at best - to Putin. Russia would be first.
Why won't Trump release his business info to show his ties to oligarchs around the world?
7
heynong
Mexico is not like other nations. Since USA was founded in 1776, it has become punch bag for US and lost the California and Texas to US. There is new Mexico in US. Real Mexico is still old Mexico. That joke was the insult for Mexican people and their President.
Commander in Chief has privilege for launching nuclear missiles. If Trump said, I will nuke Mexico asap, Is it still a lighthearted joke?
During his primaries, Trump targeting audience were poor, broke, unemployed and blue collar workers in the outback of USA. Trump Combative and outspokenness were entertaining and acceptable. Now he is the real head of the states and leader of the western world.
However the way he talk is nothing different from Yakuza gangsters or street hawkers.
Americans have elected half boy half man as President. Even he is 70, he still acts like 5 years old school yard bully boy.
9
Citizen2012
If true, it will be an invasion of a sovereign country...foreign troops taking down civilian, an act of war, US army should stay in US land. Every country has "bad hombres" including US too, since when it is a reason to send foreign army there ?
7
katsu78
You guys voted for the warmonger.
8
Strangerland
While going on and on calling Hillary a warmongerm
2
gokai_wo_maneku
Trump spin doctors have a REAL fill-time job.
3
dcog9065
Jesus, this is getting out of control. Suspiciously, his attacks seem to be focused on America's closest allies; Mexico, Germany, Japan, Australia, although China and Iran have made it in. It seems like deliberate sabotage at this point
1
u_s__reamer
"The White House" makes jokes about military intervention in Mexico, but Trump playing "Commander-in-Chief" ( a title properly bestowed on the POTUS ONLY in a time of war) made his first (disastrous) decision to attack in Yemen killing civilians including an 8 year-old girl who happened to be the third member of the al-Awlaki family who were all US citizens whose lives were unlawfully terminated. Although the media have, as is their wont, already circled their wagons around Trump to limit the damage to America's image and fragile national ego by under-reporting this potentially toxic story, this the first of Trump's military actions does not auger well for a stable foreign policy. Mexico, given the historical record of their northern neighbor's bad faith, had better watch out for the orange gringo in La Casa Blanca: he's a malo hombre and muy loco!
-4
pointofview
If they only focused more on the hate, violent and disgusting comments coming from Hollywood ie. Whedon and Apatow we could get them thrown in the slammer.
2
Shishio
Those "bad hombres" do all their killing with guns bought in the U.S., paid for with money earned by supplying non bad hombre? U.S. citizens demand for coke, weed, crack, whatever. Guess you need altered reality to deal with life undertake half man/half mouth that lost the election by 3 million votes.
2
Strangerland
Yep, deflect the attention away from a president who is threatening to invade a sovereign nation (just look at Iraq to see how well that worked last time), by criticizing Hollywood.
Team politics FTW!
